Les news du 29 Décembre 2021

News
Les news du 29 Décembre 2021 Blackened - Kattlik - Goreskincoffin - The Mist From the Mountains - Rude - Carcariass
»
(Lien direct)
BLACKENED (Thrash/Crossover, France) a dévoilé une version démo du morceau "Tomb Of Horrors" qui figurera sur son prochain album intitulé Voices From The Void attendu dans le courant de 2022, et dont la pochette est signée Jon Whiplash.

»
(Lien direct)
KATTLIK (Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Att Finna Och Finnas"

»
(Lien direct)
GORESKINCOFFIN (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Elegy for Mankind's Failings" issu de sa nouvelle sortie Release My Suffering prévue le 14 janvier chez Funeral Goat Records. Tracklist :

The Plague Father
Wrath and Ruin
Release My Suffering
It Will Not Die
Elegy for Mankind’s Failings
Defiant Misanthropy
Lamentations for a Broken Angel

»
(Lien direct)
THE MIST FROM THE MOUNTAINS (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "A Paean to Fire" extrait de son premier long-format Monumental - The Temple of Twilight à venir le 28 janvier via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Empyrean Fields [6:32]
2. A Paean to Fire [5:43]
3. Thus Spake the Tongueless Spirit [5:08]
4. With the Sun and the Skies and Birds Above [8:32]
5. Master of Wilderness [5:18]
6. After God [6:30]

»
(Lien direct)
RUDE (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Outer Reaches au format CD sur Dawnbreed Records et Caligari Records. Tracklist :

01. Chaos (Discarded)
02. Outer Reaches (instrumental)
03. Astral Cursed Spawn
04. Calamity from the Sky
05. Adrift (instrumental)
06. Omega

»
(Lien direct)
CARCARIASS (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, France) entre en studio le mois prochain pour enregistrer son nouvel album composé de dix titres. Il sera enregistré mixé par Drop, guitariste de Samael et Sybreed au Downtone Studio en Suisse.
29 Décembre 2021
29 Décembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
29/12/2021 10:54
En espérant que le prochain CARCARIASS soit meilleur que le dernier album en date !

