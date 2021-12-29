Les news du 29 Décembre 2021 News Les news du 29 Décembre 2021 Goreskincoffin - The Mist From the Mountains - Rude - Carcariass » (Lien direct) GORESKINCOFFIN (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Elegy for Mankind's Failings" issu de sa nouvelle sortie Release My Suffering prévue le 14 janvier chez Funeral Goat Records. Tracklist :



The Plague Father

Wrath and Ruin

Release My Suffering

It Will Not Die

Elegy for Mankind’s Failings

Defiant Misanthropy

Lamentations for a Broken Angel





» (Lien direct) THE MIST FROM THE MOUNTAINS (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "A Paean to Fire" extrait de son premier long-format Monumental - The Temple of Twilight à venir le 28 janvier via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :



1. Empyrean Fields [6:32]

2. A Paean to Fire [5:43]

3. Thus Spake the Tongueless Spirit [5:08]

4. With the Sun and the Skies and Birds Above [8:32]

5. Master of Wilderness [5:18]

6. After God [6:30]





» (Lien direct) RUDE (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Outer Reaches au format CD sur Dawnbreed Records et Caligari Records. Tracklist :



01. Chaos (Discarded)

02. Outer Reaches (instrumental)

03. Astral Cursed Spawn

04. Calamity from the Sky

05. Adrift (instrumental)

06. Omega





» (Lien direct) CARCARIASS (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, France) entre en studio le mois prochain pour enregistrer son nouvel album composé de dix titres. Il sera enregistré mixé par Drop, guitariste de Samael et Sybreed au Downtone Studio en Suisse.

Véhémence - Hermóðr - Mental Devastation

