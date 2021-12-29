GORESKINCOFFIN (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Elegy for Mankind's Failings" issu de sa nouvelle sortie Release My Suffering prévue le 14 janvier chez Funeral Goat Records. Tracklist :
The Plague Father
Wrath and Ruin
Release My Suffering
It Will Not Die
Elegy for Mankind’s Failings
Defiant Misanthropy
Lamentations for a Broken Angel
THE MIST FROM THE MOUNTAINS (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "A Paean to Fire" extrait de son premier long-format Monumental - The Temple of Twilight à venir le 28 janvier via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Empyrean Fields [6:32]
2. A Paean to Fire [5:43]
3. Thus Spake the Tongueless Spirit [5:08]
4. With the Sun and the Skies and Birds Above [8:32]
5. Master of Wilderness [5:18]
6. After God [6:30]
CARCARIASS (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, France) entre en studio le mois prochain pour enregistrer son nouvel album composé de dix titres. Il sera enregistré mixé par Drop, guitariste de Samael et Sybreed au Downtone Studio en Suisse.
