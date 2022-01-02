chargement...

Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Deiform (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Alda
 Alda - A Distant Fire (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Ethereal Shroud
 Ethereal Shroud - Trisagion (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les sorties de 2021
 Les sorties de 2021 - Vos a... (S)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 29 Décembre 2021
 Les news du 29 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Dedade		   
Oriflamme
 Oriflamme - L'égide ardente (C)
Par Goätnium		   
Cadaveric Incubator / Undergang
 Cadaveric Incubator / Under... (C)
Par Holmy		   
At The Gates
 At The Gates - The Nightmar... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Obscura
 Obscura - A Valediction (C)
Par KimDealUnited		   
Orodruin
 Orodruin - Epicurean Mass (... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
The Gault
 The Gault - Even as All Bef... (C)
Par Morphine		   
Unholy
 Unholy - Gracefallen (C)
Par Morphine		   
Swallow The Sun
 Swallow The Sun - Moonflowers (C)
Par Morphine		   
Dream Unending
 Dream Unending - Tide Turns... (C)
Par Morphine		   
200 Stab Wounds
 200 Stab Wounds - Slave To ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 2 Janvier 2022

Les news du 2 Janvier 2022 Friends Of Hell - Etrange
FRIENDS OF HELL (Doom Metal) nous présente le clip de Shadow of the Impaler, premier extrait de son premier album intitulé Friends of Hell. Cet album sortira le 18 mars prochain chez Rise Above Records. L'on retrouve au sein de ce nouveau groupe Tasos Danazoglou à la batterie - ancien Electric Wizard - et un certain Sami Albert Hynninen - Opium Warlords, ex-Spiritus Mortis et ex-Reverend Bizarre - au chant.

ETRANGE (Progressive Cinematic Metal, France) sortira cette année son nouvel album Enigme. Avant une date de sortie officielle, vous pouvez déjà regarder le teaser ci-dessous.
2 Janvier 2022
2 Janvier 2022
