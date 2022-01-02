Les news du 2 Janvier 2022
Les news du 2 Janvier 2022 Friends Of Hell - Etrange
|FRIENDS OF HELL (Doom Metal) nous présente le clip de Shadow of the Impaler, premier extrait de son premier album intitulé Friends of Hell. Cet album sortira le 18 mars prochain chez Rise Above Records. L'on retrouve au sein de ce nouveau groupe Tasos Danazoglou à la batterie - ancien Electric Wizard - et un certain Sami Albert Hynninen - Opium Warlords, ex-Spiritus Mortis et ex-Reverend Bizarre - au chant.
|ETRANGE (Progressive Cinematic Metal, France) sortira cette année son nouvel album Enigme. Avant une date de sortie officielle, vous pouvez déjà regarder le teaser ci-dessous.
