Les news du 5 Janvier 2022 News Les news du 5 Janvier 2022 Nihility - Tension - Hell Machine - Darkened - Sothoris - Evil Shade » (Lien direct) NIHILITY (Death Metal, Portugal) a mis en ligne le morceau "Hubris" issu de son nouveau disque Beyond Human Concepts à venir le 8 janvier via Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :



01. Martydom for the Herd

02. Hubris

03. Destory the Shackles of Prejudice

04. Human Stupidity

05. Conflicting Vanities

06. Will to Power

07. The Religious Dogma

08. Beyond Human Concepts

09. Sea of Thoughts





» (Lien direct) TENSION (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Black Knights" tiré de son premier long-format Decay à paraître le 28 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Open The Gates

2. Higher Power

3. Hellflight

4. Cosmic Gaze

5. Age Of The Stars

6. Black Knights

7. Mooncrusher

8. Mistress

9. Earth Crisis [CD/tape bonus track]





» (Lien direct) HELL MACHINE (Blackened Thrash Metal, Australie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Devil Spaw" extrait de son nouvel opus Relentless Aggression sorti en novembre dernier. Tracklist :



1. Devil Spawn

2. She-Demon

3. Burn In Hell

4. God Is Nowhere

5. Gates of Hell

6. Lowlife

7. Possession

8. Hammer of Hate





» (Lien direct) DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) propose son nouvel EP Mourn the Dying Light en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 7 janvier chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :



1. Black Winter

2. The Slime Runs Down Your Throat





» (Lien direct) SOTHORIS (Black/Death, Pologne) offre son nouvel album Wpiekłowstąpienie en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie demain via

More Hate Productions, Misantropia Records et Old Metal Rites. Tracklist :



1. Proroctwo

2. Potępieniec

3. Człowiek z marmuru

4. Przykazanie śmierci

5. Opus Dei

6. W cieniu Golgoty

7. Wpiekłowstąpienie

8. Requiem Dla Hien





» (Lien direct) EVIL SHADE (Speed/Heavy, Mexique) sortira son premier EP Vandals le 25 février sur Chaos Records (vinyle et K7) en collaboration avec Spookies Productions (CD). Le morceau-titre est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Vandals

2. Wicked Crusades

3. Beneath the Pentagram

4. Shade of Evil

5. Black Demon (Running Wild cover)

