NIHILITY (Death Metal, Portugal) a mis en ligne le morceau "Hubris" issu de son nouveau disque Beyond Human Concepts à venir le 8 janvier via Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
01. Martydom for the Herd
02. Hubris
03. Destory the Shackles of Prejudice
04. Human Stupidity
05. Conflicting Vanities
06. Will to Power
07. The Religious Dogma
08. Beyond Human Concepts
09. Sea of Thoughts
EVIL SHADE (Speed/Heavy, Mexique) sortira son premier EP Vandals le 25 février sur Chaos Records (vinyle et K7) en collaboration avec Spookies Productions (CD). Le morceau-titre est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Vandals
2. Wicked Crusades
3. Beneath the Pentagram
4. Shade of Evil
5. Black Demon (Running Wild cover)
