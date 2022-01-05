chargement...

LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Master of R... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - Worship The Eter... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Wolves In The Throne Room
 Wolves In The Throne Room -... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Funeral Chant
 Funeral Chant - Dawn Of Ann... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Deiform (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Alda
 Alda - A Distant Fire (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Ethereal Shroud
 Ethereal Shroud - Trisagion (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les sorties de 2021
 Les sorties de 2021 - Vos a... (S)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 29 Décembre 2021
 Les news du 29 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Dedade		   

Les news du 5 Janvier 2022

News
Les news du 5 Janvier 2022 Nihility - Tension - Hell Machine - Darkened - Sothoris - Evil Shade
»
(Lien direct)
NIHILITY (Death Metal, Portugal) a mis en ligne le morceau "Hubris" issu de son nouveau disque Beyond Human Concepts à venir le 8 janvier via Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :

01. Martydom for the Herd
02. Hubris
03. Destory the Shackles of Prejudice
04. Human Stupidity
05. Conflicting Vanities
06. Will to Power
07. The Religious Dogma
08. Beyond Human Concepts
09. Sea of Thoughts

»
(Lien direct)
TENSION (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Black Knights" tiré de son premier long-format Decay à paraître le 28 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Open The Gates
2. Higher Power
3. Hellflight
4. Cosmic Gaze
5. Age Of The Stars
6. Black Knights
7. Mooncrusher
8. Mistress
9. Earth Crisis [CD/tape bonus track]

»
(Lien direct)
HELL MACHINE (Blackened Thrash Metal, Australie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Devil Spaw" extrait de son nouvel opus Relentless Aggression sorti en novembre dernier. Tracklist :

1. Devil Spawn
2. She-Demon
3. Burn In Hell
4. God Is Nowhere
5. Gates of Hell
6. Lowlife
7. Possession
8. Hammer of Hate

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) propose son nouvel EP Mourn the Dying Light en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 7 janvier chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Winter
2. The Slime Runs Down Your Throat

»
(Lien direct)
SOTHORIS (Black/Death, Pologne) offre son nouvel album Wpiekłowstąpienie en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie demain via
More Hate Productions, Misantropia Records et Old Metal Rites. Tracklist :

1. Proroctwo
2. Potępieniec
3. Człowiek z marmuru
4. Przykazanie śmierci
5. Opus Dei
6. W cieniu Golgoty
7. Wpiekłowstąpienie
8. Requiem Dla Hien


»
(Lien direct)
EVIL SHADE (Speed/Heavy, Mexique) sortira son premier EP Vandals le 25 février sur Chaos Records (vinyle et K7) en collaboration avec Spookies Productions (CD). Le morceau-titre est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Vandals
2. Wicked Crusades
3. Beneath the Pentagram
4. Shade of Evil
5. Black Demon (Running Wild cover)
Thrasho Keyser
5 Janvier 2022
Shaytan - Faustus

