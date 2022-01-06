»

(Lien direct) VICIOUS KNIGHTS (Thrash/Death, Grèce) a posté le titre "Swing From the Grave" issu de son premier longue-durée Alteration Through Possession à paraître le 28 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Infestation

2. From Nothingness (To A Slave Of Darkness)

3. The Boneghoul King (The Miserly)

4. They Cast No Shadow

5. Sleep With The Ghouls

6. Vicious Knights

7. Swing From The Grave

8. It Was In My House

9. Disenchanting The Matter (The Statue Is Alive)



