chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Alda
 Alda - A Distant Fire (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Master of R... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - Worship The Eter... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Wolves In The Throne Room
 Wolves In The Throne Room -... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Funeral Chant
 Funeral Chant - Dawn Of Ann... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Deiform (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Ethereal Shroud
 Ethereal Shroud - Trisagion (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les sorties de 2021
 Les sorties de 2021 - Vos a... (S)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 29 Décembre 2021
 Les news du 29 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Dedade		   

Les news du 6 Janvier 2022

News
Les news du 6 Janvier 2022 Vicious Knights - Feral - Amorphis - Meslamtaea - Ad Finem Omnia
»
(Lien direct)
VICIOUS KNIGHTS (Thrash/Death, Grèce) a posté le titre "Swing From the Grave" issu de son premier longue-durée Alteration Through Possession à paraître le 28 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Infestation
2. From Nothingness (To A Slave Of Darkness)
3. The Boneghoul King (The Miserly)
4. They Cast No Shadow
5. Sleep With The Ghouls
6. Vicious Knights
7. Swing From The Grave
8. It Was In My House
9. Disenchanting The Matter (The Statue Is Alive)

»
(Lien direct)
FERAL (Crust/Hardcore/Grind, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The Great Reset" tiré de son nouveau disque Spiritual Void qui sort le 21 janvier sur Source Atone Records & Basement Apes Industries.

»
(Lien direct)
AMORPHIS (Melodic Heavy/Rock/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne le deuxième épisode du documentaire retraçant l'enregistrement de son nouvel opus Halo à venir le 11 février chez Atomic Fire. Tracklist :

01. Northwards
02. On The Dark Waters
03. The Moon
04. Windmane
05. A New Land
06. When The Gods Came
07. Seven Roads Come Together
08. War
09. Halo
10. The Wolf
11. My Name Is Night

»
(Lien direct)
MESLAMTAEA (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Weemoedsklanken le 25 février via Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Weemoed (4:19)
2. Rad des Tijds (5:17)
3. Grauwe Muren (4:31)
4. Schone Lei (5:12)
5. Moegestreden (5:09)
6. Nevelsluiers (5:20)
7. Verstoten (6:25)
8. Uiteengevallen (4:45)
Total: (41:36)


»
(Lien direct)
AD FINEM OMNIA (Black Metal, Chili) sortira son premier long-format No Peace - No Dawn le 21 mars sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Vultures
2. The Abyss
3. Solve: Route To Extinction
4. Coagula: Promethean Fire
5. Doomed To Death
6. Pitch Black
7. In Defiance
8. Of Agony and Emptiness
9. The Solipsist
Thrasho Keyser
6 Janvier 2022
Shaytan - Faustus

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Amorphis
 Amorphis
Heavy / Death mélodique - 1990 - Finlande		   
Unanimated
Victory In Blood
Lire la chronique
Electric Wizard
Legalise Drugs & Murder (Si...
Lire la chronique
Archgoat
Worship The Eternal Darkness
Lire la chronique
Eldritch
El Niño
Lire la chronique
Civerous
Decrepit Flesh Relic
Lire la chronique
Vomit The Soul
Cold
Lire la chronique
Wooden Fields
Wooden Fields
Lire la chronique
Funeral Chant
Dawn Of Annihilation
Lire la chronique
Lys
Silent Woods
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Master of Reality
Lire la chronique
Wolves In The Throne Room
Primordial Arcana
Lire la chronique
Alda
A Distant Fire
Lire la chronique
Gore Brigade
Gore Brigade (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ethereal Shroud
Trisagion
Lire la chronique
Ghostlord
Abyssic Death Masters (Démo)
Lire la chronique
W.E.B.
Colosseum
Lire la chronique
Golden Ashes
A Lightless Christ Shuns Th...
Lire la chronique
Mystras
Empires Vanquished and Dism...
Lire la chronique
Seraphic Disgust
Rotting Manifestations (EP)
Lire la chronique
Le Chant Noir
La société satanique des po...
Lire la chronique
Slog
Graves
Lire la chronique
Funeral Mist
Deiform
Lire la chronique
Abysmal Grief
Funeral Cult of Personality
Lire la chronique
Estertor
Tales From The Ancient Grave
Lire la chronique
Cadaveric Incubator / Undergang
Christmas Split (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Wooden Throne
Under the Moon They Wander ...
Lire la chronique
Kaeck
Het Zwarte Dictatt
Lire la chronique
Count Raven
The Sixth Storm
Lire la chronique
Mortiferum
Preserved In Torment
Lire la chronique
Oriflamme
L'égide ardente
Lire la chronique