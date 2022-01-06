VICIOUS KNIGHTS (Thrash/Death, Grèce) a posté le titre "Swing From the Grave" issu de son premier longue-durée Alteration Through Possession à paraître le 28 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Infestation
2. From Nothingness (To A Slave Of Darkness)
3. The Boneghoul King (The Miserly)
4. They Cast No Shadow
5. Sleep With The Ghouls
6. Vicious Knights
7. Swing From The Grave
8. It Was In My House
9. Disenchanting The Matter (The Statue Is Alive)
FERAL (Crust/Hardcore/Grind, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The Great Reset" tiré de son nouveau disque Spiritual Void qui sort le 21 janvier sur Source Atone Records & Basement Apes Industries.
