(Lien direct) MYSTIC CIRCLE (Melodic Black/Death, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Belial Is My Name" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus éponyme prévu le 4 février chez Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :



01. Belial Is My Name

02. Seven Headed Dragon

03. Hell Demons Rising

04. Letters From The Devil

05. Darkness In Flames

06. The Arrival Of Baphomet

07. Curse Of The Wolf Demon

08. Satanic Mistress

Bonus Track (CD-digipak only!)

09. Death Metal (POSSESSED Cover)



