Les news du 8 Janvier 2022

News
Les news du 8 Janvier 2022 Persecutory - Kluizenaer - Analepsy - Deathcult - Claustrofobia - Mystic Circle - Camera Obscura Two - Ironmaster - Insineratehymn - Abrasion
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Summoning The Lawless Legions, le deuxième album de PERSECUTORY (Black / Thrash, Turquie) sortira le 11 mars prochain sur Godz Ov War Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Circle Of The Spirit Devourers" :

01. As The Serpents Ascend
02. Thou Abyssic Fire In Rebellion
03. Adorned In Primeval Seas
04. Circle Of The Spirit Devourers
05. The Blazing Spheres

»
(Lien direct)
KLUIZENAER (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel EP Ein Abbild Der Leere le 18 février chez Wolves of Hades et Breath:Sun.:Bone:Blood:.Records. Tracklist :

1. Verewigung (11:33)
2. Es Verbrennt Sich (8:26)
3. Ölgötze (4:24)
4. Stylit (13:52)
Total (38:15)

»
(Lien direct)
ANALEPSY (Brutal Slam Death, Portugal) a signé sur Agonia records pour la sortie vinyle et la distribution de son nouvel opus dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHCULT (Death Metal, Suisse) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Doxology and Putrescence" extrait de son nouvel album Of Soil Unearthed dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 janvier via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Iron Beclawed Rules The Divine
2. On Primal Wings
3. Doxology And Putrescence
4. Trepanation Rites
5. Black Vapour Coagulation
6. Swine Of Oblivion
7. Funeral Trance
8. Alastor

»
(Lien direct)
CLAUSTROFOBIA (Death/Thrash, Brésil) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Corrupted Self" avec en guest le guitariste Marc Rizzo (ex-Soulfly et Cavalera Conspiracy). Le nouveau disque Unleeched sort le 11 mars sur Metal Assault Records. Tracklist :

1. Stronger than Faith (4:10)
2. The Encrypted (3:56)
3. Neuro Massacre (2:56)
4. Psychosapiens (3:12)
5. Corrupted Self - feat. Marc Rizzo (ex-Soulfly / Cavalera Conspiracy) (3:36)
6. Unleeched (3:36)
7. Snake Head (4:20)
8. Crawling back to yourself (3:30)
9. 2020 (March to Glory) (4:20)

»
(Lien direct)
MYSTIC CIRCLE (Melodic Black/Death, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Belial Is My Name" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus éponyme prévu le 4 février chez Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :

01. Belial Is My Name
02. Seven Headed Dragon
03. Hell Demons Rising
04. Letters From The Devil
05. Darkness In Flames
06. The Arrival Of Baphomet
07. Curse Of The Wolf Demon
08. Satanic Mistress
Bonus Track (CD-digipak only!)
09. Death Metal (POSSESSED Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
CAMERA OBSCURA TWO aka CO2 (Death/Thrash/Grind, Italie) a recruté le chanteur Andrea Zanetti (Hell Obelisco, ex-Iconoclast, Maleficarum, Sinoath et MonumentuM).

»
(Lien direct)
IRONMASTER (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le titre "Abusing The Exorable" issu de son premier long-format Thy Ancient Fire à paraître le 11 février via Mojoholic Record.

»
(Lien direct)
INSINERATEHYMN (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Disembodied le 25 février sur Blood Harvest Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Perpetual Anguish
2. Visceral Ignominy
3. Corporeal Inception
4. Proliferation Of The Deceased
5. Intransitive Sanction
6. Immolated Ascension
7. Cerebral Malevolence
8. Bitter Loss [Entombed cover]

»
(Lien direct)
ABRASION (Hardcore, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP intitulé Born To Be Betrayed. Disponible via Indecision Records, celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Intro
02. Dios No Te Va Salvar
03. Face To Face
04. No Loyalty
05. Deaths Embrace
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
8 Janvier 2022
Shaytan - Faustus

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
