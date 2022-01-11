chargement...

LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Whoredom Rife
 Whoredom Rife - Winds Of Wrath (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Noothgrush
 Noothgrush - Noothgrush (Dé... (C)
Par lkea		   
Alda
 Alda - A Distant Fire (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Master of R... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - Worship The Eter... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Wolves In The Throne Room
 Wolves In The Throne Room -... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Funeral Chant
 Funeral Chant - Dawn Of Ann... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Deiform (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Ethereal Shroud
 Ethereal Shroud - Trisagion (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les sorties de 2021
 Les sorties de 2021 - Vos a... (S)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 29 Décembre 2021
 Les news du 29 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 11 Janvier 2022

News
Les news du 11 Janvier 2022 Ereb Altor - Véhémence - Mamorlis - Ectoplasma - Vio-Lence - Verbum - Cadaverous Quartet - Bhleg - Acherontas
»
(Lien direct)
EREB ALTOR (Viking Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Vargtimman qui sortira le 14 janvier via Hammerheart Records. "Heimdals Horn" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
VÉHÉMENCE (Black Metal Médiéval, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Ordalies qui sortira le 8 mars via Antiq Label. "De Feu et d'Acier" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
MAMORLIS (Epic Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Sturdy as an Oak le 8 mars en auto-production pour la version CD et sur Cursed Ritual Records pour la K7. Tracklist :

1. Wolfric the Wild
2. Salamandastron
3. The Kurgan
4. Over the Border
5. The Glade
6. Journeys of Acquisition/Gor

»
(Lien direct)
ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "Appalling Abomination" extrait de son nouvel opus Inferna Kabbalah à paraître le 24 janvier chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. God is Dead, Satan Lives (Rosemary's Baby)
2. Appalling Abomination
3. My Medieval Urges Materialized
4. Infestation of Atrocious Hunger
5. Inferna Kabbalah
6. Gruesome Sacred Orgasms
7. Filth-Ridden Flesh
8. Desecration of the Christian Existence

»
(Lien direct)
VIO-LENCE (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Let The World Burn le 4 mars chez Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :

1 - Flesh From Bone
2 - Screaming Always
3 - Upon Their Cross
4 - Gato Negro
5 - Let the World Burn

»
(Lien direct)
VERBUM (Black/Doom/Death, Chili) offre son premier long-format Exhortation to the Impure en écoute intégrale sur cette page. Sortie le 14 janvier via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro [1:56]
2. Abrahamic Sedition [7:00]
3. Nihil Privativum [7:47]
4. Interlude I [0:32]
5. Silent Oratorium [8:34]
6. Interlude II [0:42]
7. Exhortation to the Impure 7:15]
8. Outro [2:00]

»
(Lien direct)
CADAVEROUS QUARTET (Death Metal, USA) a posté l'intégralité de sa double-compilation The Complete Agenda qui sort le 14 janvier chez Personal Records et qui comprend toute sa discographie. Tracklist :

CD 1: The Extinction Agenda
1. As your Corpse Hangs Burning
2. Strapped In
3. Bloody Gums
4. Home Of The Fucked
5. Food For Worms
6. Breed
7. Hate Crimes
8. Disassembly Line
9. Cancer
10. Killing Fields
11. ???

CD 2: Corpses Breathing Singing and Dancing (Demo '91 – tracks 1 to 6) /
Know Your Coroner (Demo '93 – from track 7 to the end)
1. No More, Know More
2. Temporary Inhabitants
3. Living An Afterlife
4. Cadaverous Quartet
5. Guilt
6. Eternal Lapse
7. Know Your Coroner
8. One By One
9. Disassembly Line
10. Food For Worms
11. Phleghm
12. Psychopompos
13. The Silence of Ultimate Suffering
14. Breed
15. Moldy, Rotten, Bloody Pus and Maggots
16. Grows By The Inch, Dies By The Foot

»
(Lien direct)
BHLEG (Folk Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Fäghring le 1er avril via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1 - Vårdträdet (The Warden Tree)
2 - Grönskande gryning (Verdant Dawn)
3 - Alyr i blom (Alyr in Bloom)
4 - Befruktad jord (Nourished Soil)
5 - Solvigd (Solar Wedlock)
6 - Frö (Seed)
7 - Fagna sumrí (Celebration of Summer)

»
(Lien direct)
ACHERONTAS (Black Metal, Grèce devient ΑΧΕΡΟΝΤΑΣ et sortira son nouvel album The Seven Tongues of ΔΑΗΜΩΝ le 14 mars sur Zazen Sounds. Tracklist :

I. Lucifer-Breath of Fire
II. Leviathan-The Fervent Scales In Reverence
III. Belial-The Enn of Beliya’al
IV. Satan-Exaltation of Unbeing
V. Choronzon-Webs of Alienation
VI. Hecate-Queen of the Crossroads
VII. ΔΡΑΚΩΝ-ΑPOTHEOSIS
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
11 Janvier 2022
Shaytan - Faustus

