(Lien direct) CADAVEROUS QUARTET (Death Metal, USA) a posté l'intégralité de sa double-compilation The Complete Agenda qui sort le 14 janvier chez Personal Records et qui comprend toute sa discographie. Tracklist :



CD 1: The Extinction Agenda

1. As your Corpse Hangs Burning

2. Strapped In

3. Bloody Gums

4. Home Of The Fucked

5. Food For Worms

6. Breed

7. Hate Crimes

8. Disassembly Line

9. Cancer

10. Killing Fields

11. ???



CD 2: Corpses Breathing Singing and Dancing (Demo '91 – tracks 1 to 6) /

Know Your Coroner (Demo '93 – from track 7 to the end)

1. No More, Know More

2. Temporary Inhabitants

3. Living An Afterlife

4. Cadaverous Quartet

5. Guilt

6. Eternal Lapse

7. Know Your Coroner

8. One By One

9. Disassembly Line

10. Food For Worms

11. Phleghm

12. Psychopompos

13. The Silence of Ultimate Suffering

14. Breed

15. Moldy, Rotten, Bloody Pus and Maggots

16. Grows By The Inch, Dies By The Foot



