Les news du 12 Janvier 2022

News
Les news du 12 Janvier 2022 Abbath - Pillaging Villagers - Aesthus - Black Death Cult - Descent - Dead Tree Seeds - Incrypt - The Design Abstract - Saxon - Nullification - Hautajaisyö
»
(Lien direct)
ABBATH (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album Dread Reaver qui sortira le 25 mars via Season Of Mist. "Dream Cull" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
PILLAGING VILLAGERS (Crossover Thrash/Folk, USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 11 mars. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Wretched of the Earth
02. We Remember
03. The Count
04. The Bishop
05. The Emperor
06. The Crisis
07. Voices in the Sky
08. Burn the Monastery
09. Smash the Factory
10. Ready to Die
11. Crush the Enemy
12. Freedom is Ours

»
(Lien direct)
AESTHUS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length Hänen temppelinsä varjoissa le 21 mars chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Hänen temppelinsä varjoissa
2. Vihani alttarilta
3. Kuolonpolku
4. Jälkeläinen
5. Verta Saatanalle
6. Ikiyössä
7. Tyhjyys, ikuinen kuolema

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK DEATH CULT (Black/Death/Doom, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Unnamable" extrait de son premier longue-durée Devil's Paradise paru fin 2020 via Hells Headbangers.

»
(Lien direct)
DESCENT (Death/Black/Hardcore, Australie) propose à cette adresse d'écouter son nouvel opus Order Of Chaos en intégralité. Sortie le 14 janvier sur Brilliant Emperor Records (LP), Redefining Darkness (CD) et Caligari Records (K7). Tracklist :

01. Tempest
02. Dragged
03. Resolve
04. Gathering
05. Fester
06. Filth
07. Safe
08. Despotic

»
(Lien direct)
DEAD TREE SEEDS (Thrash Metal, France) sortira son nouvel EP Back To The Seeds le 11 février chez Music Records. Tracklist :

1. 1796
2. Set the Fire (new version)
3. Torture and Rage (new version)
4. Homage To Thrash (new version)

»
(Lien direct)
INCRYPT (Thrash Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le morceau "Extermination" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Thrashing Extinction prévu le 25 février via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

01. Skulking
02. Thrashing Extinction
03. Ultimate Downunder Attack
04. Pushed Beyond Breaking
05. Open This Pit
06. Extermination
07. Point Evolution
08. Stars of the Southern Land
09. Ghost Hour Chimes
10. Chaotic Freedom Remains
11. Declaration


»
(Lien direct)
THE DESIGN ABSTRACT (Symphonic Melodic Death Metal, Canada) a posté une vidéo avec son nouveau line-up jouant le titre "The Hybrid Awakening" tiré de son dernier disque Metemtechnosis sorti en octobre.

»
(Lien direct)
SAXON (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Remember The Fallen" extrait de son nouvel opus Carpe Diem qui sort le 4 février chez Sliver Lining Music. Tracklist :

01. Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)
02. Age of Stream
03. The Pilgrimage
04. Dambusters
05. Remember the Fallen
06. Super Nova
07. Lady in Gray
08. All for One
09. Black Is the Night
10. Living on the Limit

»
(Lien direct)
NULLIFICATION (Death Metal, Philippines) offre son premier long-format Kingdoms to Hovel en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 14 janvier via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro to Annihilation
2. The Sledgehammer
3. Calamity from the Skies
4. Kingdoms Reduced to Hovel
5. Deliverance from Chaos
6. Negated Fields
7. Inside the Surreal
8. Everything... and Everyone (Nullified)
9. I, the Nullifier

»
(Lien direct)
HAUTAJAISYÖ (Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Ei Hauta Kysy Lupaa dans le courant de l'année sur Inverse Records. Un premier single, "Kuuleeko kukaan", vient d'être mis en ligne.
12 Janvier 2022
12 Janvier 2022
Shaytan - Faustus

