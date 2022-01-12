»

(Lien direct) PILLAGING VILLAGERS (Crossover Thrash/Folk, USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 11 mars. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



01. Wretched of the Earth

02. We Remember

03. The Count

04. The Bishop

05. The Emperor

06. The Crisis

07. Voices in the Sky

08. Burn the Monastery

09. Smash the Factory

10. Ready to Die

11. Crush the Enemy

12. Freedom is Ours