|
Les news du 12 Janvier 2022
News
Les news du 12 Janvier 2022 Pillaging Villagers - Aesthus - Black Death Cult - Descent - Dead Tree Seeds - Incrypt - The Design Abstract - Saxon - Nullification - Hautajaisyö
|»
|PILLAGING VILLAGERS (Crossover Thrash/Folk, USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 11 mars. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Wretched of the Earth
02. We Remember
03. The Count
04. The Bishop
05. The Emperor
06. The Crisis
07. Voices in the Sky
08. Burn the Monastery
09. Smash the Factory
10. Ready to Die
11. Crush the Enemy
12. Freedom is Ours
|
|»
|AESTHUS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length Hänen temppelinsä varjoissa le 21 mars chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Hänen temppelinsä varjoissa
2. Vihani alttarilta
3. Kuolonpolku
4. Jälkeläinen
5. Verta Saatanalle
6. Ikiyössä
7. Tyhjyys, ikuinen kuolema
|
|»
|BLACK DEATH CULT (Black/Death/Doom, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Unnamable" extrait de son premier longue-durée Devil's Paradise paru fin 2020 via Hells Headbangers.
|
|»
|DESCENT (Death/Black/Hardcore, Australie) propose à cette adresse d'écouter son nouvel opus Order Of Chaos en intégralité. Sortie le 14 janvier sur Brilliant Emperor Records (LP), Redefining Darkness (CD) et Caligari Records (K7). Tracklist :
01. Tempest
02. Dragged
03. Resolve
04. Gathering
05. Fester
06. Filth
07. Safe
08. Despotic
|
|»
|DEAD TREE SEEDS (Thrash Metal, France) sortira son nouvel EP Back To The Seeds le 11 février chez Music Records. Tracklist :
1. 1796
2. Set the Fire (new version)
3. Torture and Rage (new version)
4. Homage To Thrash (new version)
|
|»
|INCRYPT (Thrash Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le morceau "Extermination" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Thrashing Extinction prévu le 25 février via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. Skulking
02. Thrashing Extinction
03. Ultimate Downunder Attack
04. Pushed Beyond Breaking
05. Open This Pit
06. Extermination
07. Point Evolution
08. Stars of the Southern Land
09. Ghost Hour Chimes
10. Chaotic Freedom Remains
11. Declaration
|
|»
|THE DESIGN ABSTRACT (Symphonic Melodic Death Metal, Canada) a posté une vidéo avec son nouveau line-up jouant le titre "The Hybrid Awakening" tiré de son dernier disque Metemtechnosis sorti en octobre.
|
|»
|SAXON (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Remember The Fallen" extrait de son nouvel opus Carpe Diem qui sort le 4 février chez Sliver Lining Music. Tracklist :
01. Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)
02. Age of Stream
03. The Pilgrimage
04. Dambusters
05. Remember the Fallen
06. Super Nova
07. Lady in Gray
08. All for One
09. Black Is the Night
10. Living on the Limit
|
|»
|NULLIFICATION (Death Metal, Philippines) offre son premier long-format Kingdoms to Hovel en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 14 janvier via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro to Annihilation
2. The Sledgehammer
3. Calamity from the Skies
4. Kingdoms Reduced to Hovel
5. Deliverance from Chaos
6. Negated Fields
7. Inside the Surreal
8. Everything... and Everyone (Nullified)
9. I, the Nullifier
|
|»
|HAUTAJAISYÖ (Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Ei Hauta Kysy Lupaa dans le courant de l'année sur Inverse Records. Un premier single, "Kuuleeko kukaan", vient d'être mis en ligne.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Saxon
Heavy Metal - 1978 - Royaume-Uni
|
|
Par Funky Globe
Par Dantefever
Par lkea
Par Funky Globe
Par Keyser
Par Dantefever
Par Vartruk
Par Keyser
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Vartruk
Par Jean-Clint