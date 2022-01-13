»

DEPRESSED MODE (Symphonic Death/Doom, Finlande) a sorti son nouveau single "Death Walks Among Us" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Decade of Silence prévu le 6 mai via Inverse Records. Tracklist :



01. Death Walks Among Us

02. Endless November

03. Dissociation of the Extinguished Mind

04. As the Light Dims

05. Parasites of Mind

06. Kaamos (Land of Winter)

07. Serpents

08. Eternal Darkness

09. Aeternus



