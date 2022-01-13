Les news du 13 Janvier 2022
News
Les news du 13 Janvier 2022 Archvile King - Aegrus - Ecryptus - Fall of Stasis - Furis Ignis - Depressed Mode - Final Cry - Shade of Sorrow - Needless - Immortal Sÿnn - OvDeth - Satanic Corpse
|ARCHVILE KING (Black/Thrash, France) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son premier album A la Ruine qui sortira le 18 février via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "Mangez vos morts" se découvre ci-dessous :
|AEGRUS (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel EP The Carnal Temples à paraître le 28 janvier via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Carnal Temples [6:13]
2. In Death Rapture [6:32]
3. Moonlit Coffinspirit [6:04]
4. Flesh And Blood [6:57]
|ECRYPTUS (Star Wars Death Metal, USA) propose son nouvel EP Kyr'am Beskar en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain sur SBDC Records. Tracklist :
1. Cauterized Saber Wound Massacre (4:12)
2. Planetary Enslavement (5:07)
3. Compulsion to Disintegrate (4:12)
4. Digested Over a Thousand Years (5:40)
Durée totale : 19:12
|FALL OF STASIS (Black/Folk, Québec) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "The Cult" extrait de son premier longue-durée The Chronophagist à venir le 25 février. Il a été produit par Chris Donaldson (Cryptopsy). Tracklist :
1. Wilted Forests (3:13)
2. Fall of Stasis (6:52)
3. Drunken Howl (4:08)
4. Baal Arise (2:01)
5. The Cult (2:54)
6. Twilight Carnival (6:18)
7. Baron (5:40)
8. The Last Waltz (4:50)
9. Swarm Of Casualties (6:40)
10. The Chronophagist (Feat. Viky Boyer) (6:50)
Durée totale : 49:31
|FURIS IGNIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format Decapitate the Aging World dont la sortie est programmée pour demain chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Witness The Nightsky Palpitating To The Beat Of Premonition [8:16]
2. Hostis Mundi [5:55]
3. Guarding The Gate [13:27]
4. Zinnen Von Eis [2:59]
5. C.B.M.G.3 [3:04]
6. Donner In Den Bergen [5:23]
|DEPRESSED MODE (Symphonic Death/Doom, Finlande) a sorti son nouveau single "Death Walks Among Us" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Decade of Silence prévu le 6 mai via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Death Walks Among Us
02. Endless November
03. Dissociation of the Extinguished Mind
04. As the Light Dims
05. Parasites of Mind
06. Kaamos (Land of Winter)
07. Serpents
08. Eternal Darkness
09. Aeternus
|FINAL CRY (Melodic Thrash/Death, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque The Ever-Rest le 18 mars sur MDD Records. Tracklist :
01. Brotherhood Of The Rope
02. The Ever-Rest
03. Down The Icefall
04. The Beckoning Silence
05. Seven Summits
06. Ascending The Avalanche
07. Mallory's Mask
08. Into The Whiteout
09. Words Unspoken
10. This Ending
|Le one-man band SHADE OF SORROW (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a publié un nouveau titre baptisé "Meteor".
|NEEDLESS (Thrash/Death/Black, Hongrie) vient de sortir son nouvel opus The Cosmic Cauldron chez Uprising! Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
01. Warvoid A.D.
02. Astrogate The Spectral Lane
03. The Predation
04. Mournful Heavens
05. The Cosmic Cauldron
06. Odium
07. The Prism Fortress
08. Chrononaut
09. Planet Oblivion
10. Transgalactic
|IMMORTAL SŸNN (Heavy Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Anamnesis" qui ouvre son dernier album Force of Habit paru en mai 2021 en auto-production.
|OVDETH (Death/Black, Finlande) a dévoilé le single "Saturn Devoured" extrait de son prochain EP Mortal Burden à venir le 4 février via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. March of the Blind
2. The Ancestor
3. Perished
4. Saturn Devoured
|Le one-woman band SATANIC CORPSE (Black Metal, USA) va rééditer en février/mars son album Belial (2008) au format CD digipack sur Propaganda.
