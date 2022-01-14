»

(Lien direct) SCORPIONS (Hard Rock, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouveau single "Rock Believer", morceau-titre de son nouvel album qui sort le 25 février sur Vertigo Music. Tracklist :



01. Gas in the Tank

02. Roots in My Boots

03. Knock 'Em Dead

04. Rock Believer

05. Shining of Your Soul

06. Seventh Sun

07. Hot and Cold

08. When I Lay My Bones to Rest

09. Peacemaker

10. Call of the Wild

11. When You Know (Where You Come From)



