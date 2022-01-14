|
Les news du 14 Janvier 2022
News
Les news du 14 Janvier 2022 Scorpions - Golgothan - Ravenous Death - Cult Of Luna - Decrapted - The Spirit - Sanhedrin - Nathr - Ordo Cultum Serpentis - Mæntrə - Illumination - Korn - Viande - Bâ'a - Olamot
|»
|SCORPIONS (Hard Rock, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouveau single "Rock Believer", morceau-titre de son nouvel album qui sort le 25 février sur Vertigo Music. Tracklist :
01. Gas in the Tank
02. Roots in My Boots
03. Knock 'Em Dead
04. Rock Believer
05. Shining of Your Soul
06. Seventh Sun
07. Hot and Cold
08. When I Lay My Bones to Rest
09. Peacemaker
10. Call of the Wild
11. When You Know (Where You Come From)
|
|»
|GOLGOTHAN (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Leech le 4 février chez Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. The Rack
2. Leech
3. Teeth To Eat You
4. Parent Organism
5. Gravy Train
6. Bottomless Pit
7. Lard is My Shepherd
8. Winged Death
9. Christian Mingle Killer
10. The Overlord
|
|»
|RAVENOUS DEATH (Death Metal, Mexique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son nouvel opus Visions From the Netherworld prévu le 24 janvier via Memento Mori. Il s'agit de "The Ascending Chasm". Tracklist :
1. Intro - Trail of Horrors
2. Caverns of Freezing Torture
3. Plethora of Blood
4. Kingdom of Æternal Flames
5. Gore Vault Dismemberment
6. Hydra Dungeon
7. Path of the Spawn Dogs
8. Burnt Children of Moloch
9. Serpents of Wretchedness
10. Portals to Non-Existence
11. The Ascending Chasm
|
|»
|CULT OF LUNA (Post Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album The Long Road North le 11 février sur Metal Blade et un nouveau single, "Into the Night", vient d'être mis en ligne. Tracklist :
1 - Cold Burn
2 - The Silver Arc
3 - Beyond I
4 - An Offering to the Wild
5 - Into the Night
6 - Full Moon
7 - The Long Road North
8 - Blood Upon Stone
9 - Beyond II
|
|»
|DECRAPTED (Death Metal, Espagne), c'est le nouveau projet de Dave Rotten (Avulsed) et Vicente Payá (Unbounded Terror). Le premier full-length Bloody Rivers of Death sortira le 5 avril chez Xtreem Music. C'est l'infatiguable Rogga Johansson qui a écrit les paroles. Tracklist :
01. Bleeding Devourment
02. Forcefed Human Flesh
03. Cook on the Stake
04. Headless Haunting
05. As the Horror Comes
06. Bloody Cave
07. The Ravenous
08. Meat Truck
|
|»
|THE SPIRIT (Black/Death, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Of Clarity and Galactic Structures le 1er avril via AOP Records. Tracklist :
1) Of Clarity and Galactic Structures
2) The Climax of Dejection
3) Repression
4) Celestial Fire
5) Transition
6) Timbre of Infinity
7) Arcane Wanderer
8) Laniakea
|
|»
|SANHEDRIN (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Lights On le 4 mars sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1 - Correction
2 - Lights On
3 - Lost At Sea
4 - Change Takes Forever
5 - Code Blue
6 - Scythian Women
7 - Hero's End
8 - Death Is A Door
|
|»
|NATHR (Blackened Funeral Doom Metal, Norvège) et ORDO CULTUM SERPENTIS (Black/Death/Doom/Ambient, Mexique/Corée du Sud) sortiront un split baptisé Shadows Crawl le 4 février chez Signal Rex. Un extrait est disponible ici et un autre là. Tracklist :
1. Nathr - The Burial [19:24]
2. Ordo Cultum Serpentis - Filii Serpentis Nigri [16:46]
|
|»
|MÆNTRƏ (Brutal Death/Industrial, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo "drum/guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Svadhisthana" tiré de son premier longue-durée Kundalini Rising qui sort le 18 février. Tracklist :
1. Muladhara
2. Svadhisthana
3. Manipura
4. Anahata
5. Vishuddha
6. Ajna
7. Sahasrara
|
|»
|ILLUMINATION (Atmospheric Black Metal, Brésil) sortira son premier EP Worship Death More Than Life le 4 mars via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Ngh W Srr
2. Lux Ferre Gnosis
3. Occult Science
4. UY Scuti
5. Thy Darkness
6. Venus Shukra
7. Dead Photons
|
|»
|KORN (Néo Metal, USA) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Forgotten" et extrait de son nouvel album Requiem à paraître le 4 février.
|
|»
|VIANDE (Death Metal, France) sortira son premier long-format L'abime dévore les âmes courant avril sur Transcending Obscurity Records.
|
|»
|BÂ'A (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Egrégore le 24 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. In Umbra et Luce [9:44]
2. Domitor [5:53]
3. Bellum [6:37]
4. Fames [6:32]
5. Obitusque [8:11]
6. Urbi et Orbi Clamant [5:14]
|
|»
|Le projet studio OLAMOT (Brutal Death, Italie) a signé sur Lethal Scissor Records pour la sortie prochaine de son premier EP Realms. On y retrouve des membres de Fictio Solemnis, Xenofaction et Fleshgod Apocalypse.
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Excellentes nouvelles pour THE SPIRIT et BÂ'A !! Hâte d'écouter tout ça !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
14/01/2022 11:51