Les news du 16 Janvier 2022

News
Les news du 16 Janvier 2022 Lie In Ruins - Graveyard - Repulsive Mass - Fall Of Rauros - Revenant Marquis - Deadscape
»
(Lien direct)
LIE IN RUINS (Death Metal, Finlande) et GRAVEYARD (Death Metal, Espagne) vont sortir un Split le 21 janvier via War Anthem Records. Le tracklisting se découvre ici :

1. LIE IN RUINS - Curling Smoke
2. GRAVEYARD - Crossing The Circle

»
(Lien direct)
Sortie en septembre dernier sur Bandcamp, la première démo de REPULSIVE MASS (Death Metal, Suède) intitulée Conjure Apocalyptic Pestilence se verra proposer au format CD le 25 février prochain via Brutal Cave Productions (pré-commandes ici). Celle-ci s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Intro
02. Monolith Of Blasphemy
03. Conjure Apocalyptic Pestilence
04. Hell Knight Arise

»
(Lien direct)
FALL OF RAUROS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Key To A Vanishing Future le 22 mars prochain sur Eisenwald Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Clarity" :

01. Clarity
02. Desert Of Heart
03. Survival Poem
04. Known World Narrows
05. Daggers In Floodlight
06. Poverty Hymn

Eisenwald a écrit : "Key to a Vanishing Future" is an intended departure from the sounds explored throughout the band's back catalog, while still retaining characteristics inherent to Falls of Rauros. Never content to make the same album twice, the group has once again invited new influences into their aesthetic, this time including more explicit nods to death metal and prog rock while still drilling deeper into the black metal and North American folk-rock that makes up their core sound. This is once again their heaviest album to date, as well as their most technically demanding. The album was recorded by the band themselves in their rehearsal space in late 2020/early 2021, befitting of the natural and organic sound pursued for the album, while mixing and mastering duties were handled by Colin Marston. The striking artwork was created by Austin Lunn (Panopticon). Photography by Drew Buerhaus.


»
(Lien direct)
REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal/Dark Ambient, Pays-de-Galles) va rééditer son premier album Pitiless Black Emphasis (2018) au format vinyle le 21 janvier sur Repose Records. Il contiendra trois titres bonus issus des sessions d'enregistrement de l'opus. Tracklist :

1. Taciturn To Thy Bloated Moon
2. Vanishing Into Gutters And Tunnels
3. Yellow Teeth
4. Submit To The Ruins
5. All That Is Commonly Avowed As Evil
6. Holy Cross in Retrograde
7. The Return of the Key
8. Thrush Union

»
(Lien direct)
DEADSCAPE (Melodic Death Metal, Bulgarie) vient de sortir son premier long-format Of The Deepest Shade en auto-production au format numérique. C'est Dan Sawnö qui a mixé et masterisé l'œuvre. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur ce lien. Tracklist :

01. To Ashes
02. Forsaken
03. The Brightest Light
04. The Artist
05. Stillborn
06. In Desolate Silence
07. As Seasons Change
08. Witherer
09. From the Colourless Skies
10. The Shadow of the Clouds
11. Ending
12. The Ever-Pouring Rain
16 Janvier 2022
Shaytan - Faustus

