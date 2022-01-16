»

(Lien direct) FALL OF RAUROS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Key To A Vanishing Future le 22 mars prochain sur Eisenwald Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Clarity" :



01. Clarity

02. Desert Of Heart

03. Survival Poem

04. Known World Narrows

05. Daggers In Floodlight

06. Poverty Hymn



Eisenwald a écrit : "Key to a Vanishing Future" is an intended departure from the sounds explored throughout the band's back catalog, while still retaining characteristics inherent to Falls of Rauros. Never content to make the same album twice, the group has once again invited new influences into their aesthetic, this time including more explicit nods to death metal and prog rock while still drilling deeper into the black metal and North American folk-rock that makes up their core sound. This is once again their heaviest album to date, as well as their most technically demanding. The album was recorded by the band themselves in their rehearsal space in late 2020/early 2021, befitting of the natural and organic sound pursued for the album, while mixing and mastering duties were handled by Colin Marston. The striking artwork was created by Austin Lunn (Panopticon). Photography by Drew Buerhaus.



<a href="https://fallsofrauros.bandcamp.com/album/key-to-a-vanishing-future">Key to a Vanishing Future by FALLS OF RAUROS</a>