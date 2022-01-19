»

(Lien direct) HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "On the Shore of Eternity", troisième single extrait de son nouvel EP Neither Moth nor Rust à paraître le 21 janvier via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :



01. Neither Moth nor Rust

02. The Last Dance

03. And Leave All Love Behind

04. The Raven Portrait

05. On the Shore of Eternity

06. Field of Reeds (Avalon Skies Rework)



