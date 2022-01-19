chargement...

Les news du 19 Janvier 2022

News
Les news du 19 Janvier 2022 Krallice - Spill Your Guts - Blazemth - Vulcan Tyrant - Hanging Garden - Hallux Valgus - Trest - Hath - Venator - Mortify
»
(Lien direct)
KRALLICE (Sci-Fi Black Metal / Ambient, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un extrait de son prochain album Crystalline Exhaustion qui sortira prochainement. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
SPILL YOUR GUTS (Blackened Hardcore, Canada/Russie/Écosse) sortira son nouveau disque The Wrath It Takes le 25 mars via PermCityPunk Records, Trepanation Recordings (UK) et Graboid Of The Ground Records. Tracklist :

1. Die Untied
2. Reaper's Toll
3. Lift The Curse
4. Prey On Death
5. Pyrite
6. Blood Soaked Wolves
7. Your Soul is Sick
8. Hollow Carcass
9. Pain Echoes Back

»
(Lien direct)
BLAZEMTH (Black Metal, Espagne) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Return of Lucifer" issu de son premier long-format du même nom dont la sortie est programmée pour le 15 mars sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Magik Invocation
02. The Return of Lucifer
03. Inferno
04. War
05. Hecate
06. Visions of my Dark Soul
07. In Fight I Die
08. A Passage of Unlight
09. The Grummer
10. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
VULCAN TYRANT (Speed/Thrash, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier full-length Vulcanocide en CD le 18 février chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Introcide
2. A Dirty War Is Waged
3. Demonize The Spirit
4. Eating Your Mind
5. Medal Of Honor
6. Pagan Ways
7. Remember What The Evil One Said
8. Work Of The Devil
9. Your Eyes And Ears Will Bleed
10. Outrocide

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "On the Shore of Eternity", troisième single extrait de son nouvel EP Neither Moth nor Rust à paraître le 21 janvier via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Neither Moth nor Rust
02. The Last Dance
03. And Leave All Love Behind
04. The Raven Portrait
05. On the Shore of Eternity
06. Field of Reeds (Avalon Skies Rework)

»
(Lien direct)
HALLUX VALGUS (Death Metal, Chili) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Reflections of Distant Dreams (2021) en double LP sur Edged Circle Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Ghastly Fascination
02. Murderous Instinct
03. Sensless Vanity
04. Hot Puke
05. Morbid Ways
06. From the Echoes of a Deadly Chest
07. Crawling are the Dead
08. Disturbed Corpse
09. Atlas, The Hunt
10. Internal Cryptic Gathering

»
(Lien direct)
TREST (Black Metal, Allemagne) va compiler ses deux démos sur un LP baptisé Ordalium / Chambre Ardente le 28 janvier chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. 1st Witch: Horne
2. 2nd Witch: Debaraz
3. 3rd Witch: Zdunk
4. 4th Witch: Palles
5. 5th Witch: Gesche
6. Chambre Ardente - Brinvilliers
7. Chambre Ardente - Cour des pois

»
(Lien direct)
HATH (Progressive Blackened Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Lithopaedic" figurant sur son nouvel album All That Was Promised qui sort le 4 mars via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. The Million Violations
2. Kenosis
3. Lithopaedic
4. Iosis
5. Decollation
6. Death Complex
7. Casting of the Self
8. All That Was Promised
9. Name Them Yet Build No Monument

»
(Lien direct)
VENATOR (Heavy Metal, Autriche) a dévoilé le titre "Manic Man" extrait de son premier long-format Echoes From the Gutter à venir le 25 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Howl At The Rain
2. Seventh Seal
3. Red And Black
4. Nightrider
5. Manic Man
6. Made Of Light
7. The Rising
8. The Hexx
9. Streets Of Gold

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Fragments At The Edge Of Sorrow, le nouvel album de MORTIFY (Death Metal, Chili) sortira le 25 mars sur Chaos Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Ethereal Illusion Of Psyche" :

01. Beneath The Emptiness
02. In The Amorphous Path
03. Ethereal Illusion Of Psyche
04. Fragments
05. Frayed Lunacy (Dying Sight)
06. Mindloss (Instrumental)
07. The Accursed And The Throes
08. Edge
09. Astral Sphere From A Bleeding Soul
10. Process In A Secrecies Of Thoughts
11. Contaminated Echoes
12. Sorrow
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
19 Janvier 2022
Shaytan - Faustus

