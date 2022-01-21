|
Les news du 21 Janvier 2022
|C'est le 22 avril sur Prosthetic Records que sortira It's Time... To Rise From The Grave, nouvel album des Américains d'UNDEATH (Death Metal, USA). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Rise From The Grave" :
01. Fiend For Corpses
02. Defiled Again
03. Rise From The Grave
04. Necrobionics
05. Enhancing The Dead
06. The Funeral Within
07. Head Splattered In Seven Ways
08. Human Chandelier
09. Bone Wrought
10. Trampled Headstones
|
|»
|LOST TRIBES OF THE MOON (Doom Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Chapter II: Tales Of Strife, Destiny, And Despair le 25 mars en auto-production. Deux extraits sont disponibles ici et là. Tracklist :
1. Intro - Midian Rising
2. Unleash The Berserkers
3. A Chapter from the Book of Blood
4. Maerlyn's Grapefruit
5. The Man in Black Fled Across the Desert - Part 1
6. The Man in Black Fled Across the Desert - Part 2
7. The Way Station
8. The Drawing Of The Three - The Tale Of Enepsigos:
Part 1: Waxing Moon
Part 2: Full Moon
Part 3: New Moon
|
|»
|HAMMR (Black/Speed/Punk, USA) propose à cette adresse le titre "Seeping Chalice" extrait de son nouvel album Eternal Possession prévu le 11 février via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Forces of Sin
2. Ritual Desecration
3. Seeping Chalice
4. Cascading Lustful Void
5. Suspicion
6. Negative Shift
7. Eternal Possession
8. Ceremonial Spite
9. Torment Prevails Again
|
|»
|BROOD OF HATRED (Progressive Death Metal, Tunisie) a dévoilé le morceau "The Mask Of Death" figurant sur son nouveau disque The Golden Age qui sort le 25 février sur Gruesome Records. Tracklist :
01. God Over Demons
02. Self-Destruction
03. Genesis
04. Uncertainty
05. The Golden Age
06. The Mask of Death
07. The Uncarved Block
08. Astral Projection
|
|»
|HELL MILITIA sortira son nouvel opus Hollow Void le 18 mars chez Season of Mist Underground Activists. Tracklist :
01. Lifeless Light
02. Genesis Undone
03. Dust of Time
04. Within the Maze
05. Hollow Void
06. The Highest Fall
07. Kingdoms Scorched
08. Veneration
09. Corruption Rejoice
|
|»
|MURDER VAN (Death/Thrash, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Clawing The Casket" issu de son nouvel EP Crooked Smiles sorti en décembre dernier.
|
|»
|BAALZAGOTH (Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Aborted" extrait de son premier long-format Morbid Persecutions à paraître en avril via Mara Production. Tracklist :
01. Desolation
02. Unholy War
03. Aborted
04. Suffering
05. Revenge
06. Reapers of Minds
07. Pagans' Hell
08. Eternal Oblivion
09. In Nomine…
|
|»
|NECROMANTE (Black Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel album XI le 25 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Equinox of New Aeon
2. Lucifer Rising
3. Serpentine Fire
4. The Phoenix Glory
5. XI (The Dark Night of the Soul)
6. Pentacle of Fire
7. Necro Fire Angel
8. Sentence of the Dead
9. The Infernal Palace & the Red Death
10. The Venom Between Gods
11. Solve et Coagula-Astral Light to the Chaos
|
|»
|ENGINE KID (Post-Hardcore, USA) vient de publier le clip de "Patty : Tania" tiré de son récent EP intitulé Special Olympics. Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Burban On Bladez
02. Special Olympics
03. The Abattoir
04. Patty:Tania
|
|»
|Intitulé Acts Of God, le nouvel album d'IMMOLATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 18 février prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Age Of No Light" :
01. Abandoned
02. An Act Of God
03. The Age Of No Light
04. Noose Of Thorns
05. Shed The Light
06. Blooded
07. Overtures Of The Wicked
08. Immoral Stain
09. Incineration Procession
10. Broken Prey
11. Derelict Of Spirit
12. When Halos Burn
13. Let The Darkness In
14. And The Flames Wept
15. Apostle
|
|»
|MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Let There Be Witchery le 4 mars sur Metal Blade Records. Un premier extrait intitulé "Szex Witchery" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Telepathic Nightmare
02. Frothing Foulness
03. In Sinful Secrecy
04. Nocturnal Molestation
05. More Torment
06. Let There Be Sodomy
07. Devil Virgin
08. Snake Obsession
09. Villainy Wretched Villainy
10. Szex Witchery
|
|
