chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - Echoing C... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Wombbath
 Wombbath - Agma (C)
Par Mitch		   
Occulsed
 Occulsed - Crepitation Of P... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Morgal
 Morgal - Nightmare Lord (C)
Par Archi		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Pure (C)
Par BBB		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - Worship The Eter... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Significant Point
 Significant Point - Into th... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Royaume des Ombres (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Vinterland
 Vinterland - Welcome My Las... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 18 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 18 Janvier 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aorlhac
 Aorlhac - Pierres Brûlées (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Panopticon
 Panopticon - ...and Again i... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Beneath the Sod
 Beneath the Sod - Beneath t... (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 14 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 14 Janvier 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Yoth Iria
 Yoth Iria - As the Flame Wi... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Stormkeep
 Stormkeep - Tales Of Othertime (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Whoredom Rife
 Whoredom Rife - Winds Of Wrath (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Noothgrush
 Noothgrush - Noothgrush (Dé... (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 23 Janvier 2022

News
Les news du 23 Janvier 2022 Testament - Faceless Entity - Villes Ardentes
»
(Lien direct)
TESTAMENT (Thrash Metal, USA) voit le départ de son batteur Gene Hoglan.

»
(Lien direct)
FACELESS ENTITY (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus The Great Anguish of Rapture le 15 avril sur Argento Records. Tracklist :

1. The Great Anguish of Rapture (9:57)
2. Decaying Banners of Existence (8:23)
3. The Enigma of Death (6:57)
4. A Growing Void (6:52)
5. Death, a Rot Beneath the Mask of Existence (8:31)
Total (41:07)

»
(Lien direct)
VILLES ARDENTES (Black Metal/Ambient Noise, France) vient de sortir son premier album éponyme, à découvrir ci-dessous. Vous pouvez également l'écouter et le commander sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Commune 02:45
02. Nika 01:12
03. 2005 01:57
04. Régicide 01:56
05. Marché Noir 02:09
Thrasho Keyser
23 Janvier 2022
Shaytan - Faustus

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Faceless Entity
 Faceless Entity
Black Metal - Pays-Bas		   
Testament
 Testament
Thrash - 1987 - Etats-Unis		   
Telluric Effluvium
Dissolution of the Threefol...
Lire la chronique
Pombagira
Baron Citadel
Lire la chronique
Occulsed
Crepitation Of Phlegethon
Lire la chronique
Wombbath
Agma
Lire la chronique
Lalu
Paint The Sky
Lire la chronique
Black Metal Awards 2022 (6ème édition)
Lire le podcast
Godflesh
Pure
Lire la chronique
Cadaveric Fumes
Echoing Chambers Of Soul
Lire la chronique
Zxui Moskvha
Bloody Remembrance of the N...
Lire la chronique
Significant Point
Into the Storm
Lire la chronique
Otargos
Xeno Kaos
Lire la chronique
Aorlhac
Pierres Brûlées
Lire la chronique
Wound
Serpent Crown
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2021
Lire le bilan
Thyrathen
Thanatopsis
Lire la chronique
Beneath the Sod
Beneath the Sod (EP)
Lire la chronique
Panopticon
...and Again into the Light
Lire la chronique
Just Before Dawn
In The Realm Of Ash And Sor...
Lire la chronique
Fluids / Pharmacist
Feeling Young (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Bornholm
Apotheosis
Lire la chronique
Ossaert
Pelgrimsoord
Lire la chronique
Charnel Altar
Abatement Of The Sun
Lire la chronique
Pain of Salvation
Scarsick
Lire la chronique
Cepheide
Les Echappées
Lire la chronique
Whoredom Rife
Winds Of Wrath
Lire la chronique
Noothgrush
Noothgrush (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Ertéktelen
Mértéktelen
Lire la chronique
Avskräde
Det stora tunga sjuka
Lire la chronique
Portal
Hagbulbia
Lire la chronique
Pure
Seeds of Despair
Lire la chronique