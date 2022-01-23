Les news du 23 Janvier 2022
Les news du 23 Janvier 2022 Testament - Faceless Entity - Villes Ardentes
|FACELESS ENTITY (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus The Great Anguish of Rapture le 15 avril sur Argento Records. Tracklist :
1. The Great Anguish of Rapture (9:57)
2. Decaying Banners of Existence (8:23)
3. The Enigma of Death (6:57)
4. A Growing Void (6:52)
5. Death, a Rot Beneath the Mask of Existence (8:31)
Total (41:07)
|VILLES ARDENTES (Black Metal/Ambient Noise, France) vient de sortir son premier album éponyme, à découvrir ci-dessous. Vous pouvez également l'écouter et le commander sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Commune 02:45
02. Nika 01:12
03. 2005 01:57
04. Régicide 01:56
05. Marché Noir 02:09
