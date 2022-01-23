»

(Lien direct) FACELESS ENTITY (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus The Great Anguish of Rapture le 15 avril sur Argento Records. Tracklist :



1. The Great Anguish of Rapture (9:57)

2. Decaying Banners of Existence (8:23)

3. The Enigma of Death (6:57)

4. A Growing Void (6:52)

5. Death, a Rot Beneath the Mask of Existence (8:31)

Total (41:07)



