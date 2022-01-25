BESTIA ATER (Death Metal, Bulgarie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Haures" extrait de son premier long-format Anno Bestia Chrysallis paru le mois dernier chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. Div E Sefid
02. Emma O
03. Forneus
04. Gusion
05. Haures
06. Ipos
07. Jezebeth
08. Krampus
RIPRIDE RECORDS c'est le nouveau label créé sur les cendres de PRC Music fermé fin 2020. Trois sorties sont déjà confirmées :
CHEMICIDE Common Sense CD/Digital Release Date: March 15, 2022
ANCESTHOR Beneath the Mask CD/Digital (Re-issue of the re-recorded 2013 album) Release Date: TBA
AMULETT Glassbreaker CD/Digital Release Date: TBA
