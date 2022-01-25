chargement...

Les news du 24 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 24 Janvier 2022... (N)
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - Echoing C... (C)
Wombbath
 Wombbath - Agma (C)
Occulsed
 Occulsed - Crepitation Of P... (C)
Morgal
 Morgal - Nightmare Lord (C)
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Pure (C)
Archgoat
 Archgoat - Worship The Eter... (C)
Significant Point
 Significant Point - Into th... (C)
Borgne
 Borgne - Royaume des Ombres (C)
Vinterland
 Vinterland - Welcome My Las... (C)
Les news du 18 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 18 Janvier 2022... (N)
Aorlhac
 Aorlhac - Pierres Brûlées (C)
Panopticon
 Panopticon - ...and Again i... (C)
Beneath the Sod
 Beneath the Sod - Beneath t... (C)
Les news du 14 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 14 Janvier 2022... (N)
Yoth Iria
 Yoth Iria - As the Flame Wi... (C)
Stormkeep
 Stormkeep - Tales Of Othertime (C)
Les news du 25 Janvier 2022

News
Les news du 25 Janvier 2022 Imperathron - Analepsy - Insineratehymn - Bestia Ater - Angelblast - Hegeroth - RipRide Records
IMPERATHRON (Death Metal, Chili) sortira sa première démo Mercy for the Despicable au format CD le 31 mars sur Iron, Blood and Death Corporation. Tracklist :

01. Mercy for the Despicable
02. Demons of Steel
03. The Human Must Be Overcome
04. Ophidism of the Gods

ANALEPSY (Brutal Slam Death, Portugal) sortira son nouveau disque Quiescence le 15 avril via Miasma Records et Vomit Your Shirt (CD/K7) puis le 27 mai chez Agonia Records (LP). Tracklist :

01 Locus of Dawning
02 Impending Subversion
03 Elapsing Permanence (featuring Wilson Ng)
04 Accretion Collision
05 Stretched and Devoured (featuring Angel Ochoa)
06 Converse Condition
07 Fractured Continuum
08 Spasmodic Dissonance (featuring Ricky Myers)
09 Edge of Chaos
10 Quiescence (Instrumental)

INSINERATEHYMN (Death Metal, USA) a posté à cette adresse le titre "Intransitive Sanction" issu de son nouvel opus Disembodied qui sort le 25 février sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Perpetual Anguish
2. Visceral Ignominy
3. Corporeal Inception
4. Proliferation Of The Deceased
5. Intransitive Sanction
6. Immolated Ascension
7. Cerebral Malevolence
8. Bitter Loss [Entombed cover]

BESTIA ATER (Death Metal, Bulgarie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Haures" extrait de son premier long-format Anno Bestia Chrysallis paru le mois dernier chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

01. Div E Sefid
02. Emma O
03. Forneus
04. Gusion
05. Haures
06. Ipos
07. Jezebeth
08. Krampus

ANGELBLAST (Death/Black, Suède/Canada) offre son nouvel EP Throne of Ashes en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 28 janvier via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Throne of Ashes
2. Tartarus

HEGEROTH (Melodic Black Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son nouvel album Sacra Doctrina en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. In Torment - part 1
2. Out Of Habit
3. With Adoration
4. In Torment - part 2
5. From Nothingness
6. In Torment - part 3
7. With Devotion
8. In Torment - Part 1 [PL]

RIPRIDE RECORDS c'est le nouveau label créé sur les cendres de PRC Music fermé fin 2020. Trois sorties sont déjà confirmées :

CHEMICIDE Common Sense CD/Digital Release Date: March 15, 2022
ANCESTHOR Beneath the Mask CD/Digital (Re-issue of the re-recorded 2013 album) Release Date: TBA
AMULETT Glassbreaker CD/Digital Release Date: TBA
Thrasho Keyser
25 Janvier 2022
Shaytan - Faustus

