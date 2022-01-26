»

THE MIST FROM THE MOUNTAINS (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) offre son premier longue-durée Monumental - The Temple of Twilight en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 28 janvier via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :



1. Empyrean Fields [6:32]

2. A Paean to Fire [5:43]

3. Thus Spake the Tongueless Spirit [5:08]

4. With the Sun and the Skies and Birds Above [8:32]

5. Master of Wilderness [5:18]

6. After God [6:30]



