chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Dordeduh
 Dordeduh - Har (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Deranged
 Deranged - Place Of Torment... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - Echoing C... (C)
Par mike-polar		   
Cenotaph
 Cenotaph - Precognition to ... (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 24 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 24 Janvier 2022... (N)
Par Ander		   
Wombbath
 Wombbath - Agma (C)
Par Mitch		   
Occulsed
 Occulsed - Crepitation Of P... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Morgal
 Morgal - Nightmare Lord (C)
Par Archi		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Pure (C)
Par BBB		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - Worship The Eter... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Significant Point
 Significant Point - Into th... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Royaume des Ombres (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Vinterland
 Vinterland - Welcome My Las... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 18 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 18 Janvier 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aorlhac
 Aorlhac - Pierres Brûlées (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Panopticon
 Panopticon - ...and Again i... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   

Les news du 26 Janvier 2022

News
Les news du 26 Janvier 2022 Caronte - Deathhammer - Tension - The Mist From the Mountains - Triskelyon - Usquam - Astral Tomb - Vilemass - Skull Fist - Voraath - Freja - Vāmācāra - Enforced - Vile Rites
»
(Lien direct)
CARONTE (Doom Occulte, Italie) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "Solar Void Of Yule", il se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHHAMMER (Thrash Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Electric Warfare qui sortira le 25 février via Hells Headbangers Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Savage Aggressor
2. Crushing The Pearly Gates
3. Enter The Morbid
4. Return To Sodom/Soldiers Of Darkness
5. Rapid Violence
6. Thirst For Ritual
7. Thrown To The Abyss
8. Violent Age Of Bloodshed

»
(Lien direct)
TENSION (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a posté l'intégralité de son premier full-length Decay prévu le 28 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Open The Gates
2. Higher Power
3. Hellflight
4. Cosmic Gaze
5. Age Of The Stars
6. Black Knights
7. Mooncrusher
8. Mistress
9. Earth Crisis [CD/tape bonus track]

»
(Lien direct)
THE MIST FROM THE MOUNTAINS (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) offre son premier longue-durée Monumental - The Temple of Twilight en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 28 janvier via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Empyrean Fields [6:32]
2. A Paean to Fire [5:43]
3. Thus Spake the Tongueless Spirit [5:08]
4. With the Sun and the Skies and Birds Above [8:32]
5. Master of Wilderness [5:18]
6. After God [6:30]

»
(Lien direct)
TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) vient de sortir son premier EP éponyme en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Hunger (2:58)
2. Find A Way (4:03)
3. Odyssey (Blessed by Steel) (3:32)

Durée totale : 10:34

»
(Lien direct)
USQUAM (Melodic Black/Death, France) propose une vidéo "playthrough" pour le titre "Epiphany" figurant sur son premier EP Reborn paru l'année dernière sur Wormholedeath / Aural Music Group.

»
(Lien direct)
ASTRAL TOMB (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Soulgazer le 25 mars chez Blood Harvest Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Transcendental Visions
2. Be Here Now...
3. Inertia (Crashing through the Doorways of Eternity)
4. Traversing the Wandering Star
5. Ascending a Pillar of Light

»
(Lien direct)
VILEMASS (Death/Thrash, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Perverse Affliction" tiré de son premier full-length Gore Weed Distortion sorti l'année dernière via Cult Of Parthenope.

»
(Lien direct)
SKULL FIST (Heavy/Speed, Canada) a signé sur Atomic Fire Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album courant avril avec un premier single à paraître le mois prochain.

»
(Lien direct)
VORAATH (Horror Sci-Fi Extreme Metal avec notamment Brad Parris de Nile, USA) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "The Barrens". Le combo travaille sur un premier opus.

»
(Lien direct)
FREJA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier longue-durée Tides le 22 avril sur Babylon Doom Cult Records en CD et LP. Tracklist :

1. Our Chosen Path [5:59]
2. Scattered Shields [7:10]
3. Dusk [7:51]
4. Cataclysm [5:15]
5. Of Those Stricken by Fate [3:42]
6. Cloaks of Valor [9:06]

»
(Lien direct)
VĀMĀCĀRA (Psychedelic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset / MDD pour la sortie avant l'été de son premier long-format.

»
(Lien direct)
ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, USA) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "Casket" issu des sessions d'enregistrement de son dernier album en date. Ce titre est disponible sous la forme d'un flexi disc accompagnant le numéro 134 de Decibel Magazine.

»
(Lien direct)
VILE RITES (Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier via Desert Wasteland Productions son premier EP intitulé The Ageless. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Susurrus Balfourianae
02. The Ageless
03. Laid Across The Altars Of Time
04. By Virtue Of Chaos
05. Spectre Of Forgotten Light
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
26 Janvier 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Primal Rage
 Primal Rage
Awakening The Masses
2021 - M&O Music		   
Deranged
 Deranged
Place Of Torment (Démo)
1989 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Caronte
 Caronte
Doom Occulte - 2011 - Italie		   
Deathhammer
 Deathhammer
Thrash Metal - 2005 - Norvège		   
Enforced
 Enforced
Thrash / Crossover - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Skull Fist
 Skull Fist
2006 - Canada		   
Primal Rage
Awakening The Masses
Lire la chronique
Deranged
Place Of Torment (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Cenotaph
Precognition to Eradicate
Lire la chronique
Dordeduh
Har
Lire la chronique
Pillars Of Ivory
The Biblical Scripturez (Co...
Lire la chronique
Wiegedood
There’s Always Blood At The...
Lire la chronique
Telluric Effluvium
Dissolution of the Threefol...
Lire la chronique
Pombagira
Baron Citadel
Lire la chronique
Occulsed
Crepitation Of Phlegethon
Lire la chronique
Wombbath
Agma
Lire la chronique
Lalu
Paint The Sky
Lire la chronique
Black Metal Awards 2022 (6ème édition)
Lire le podcast
Godflesh
Pure
Lire la chronique
Cadaveric Fumes
Echoing Chambers Of Soul
Lire la chronique
Zxui Moskvha
Bloody Remembrance of the N...
Lire la chronique
Significant Point
Into the Storm
Lire la chronique
Otargos
Xeno Kaos
Lire la chronique
Aorlhac
Pierres Brûlées
Lire la chronique
Wound
Serpent Crown
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2021
Lire le bilan
Thyrathen
Thanatopsis
Lire la chronique
Beneath the Sod
Beneath the Sod (EP)
Lire la chronique
Panopticon
...and Again into the Light
Lire la chronique
Just Before Dawn
In The Realm Of Ash And Sor...
Lire la chronique
Fluids / Pharmacist
Feeling Young (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Bornholm
Apotheosis
Lire la chronique
Ossaert
Pelgrimsoord
Lire la chronique
Charnel Altar
Abatement Of The Sun
Lire la chronique
Pain of Salvation
Scarsick
Lire la chronique
Cepheide
Les Echappées
Lire la chronique