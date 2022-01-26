|
Les news du 26 Janvier 2022
News
Les news du 26 Janvier 2022 Caronte - Deathhammer - Tension - The Mist From the Mountains - Triskelyon - Usquam - Astral Tomb - Vilemass - Skull Fist - Voraath - Freja - Vāmācāra - Enforced - Vile Rites
|»
|CARONTE (Doom Occulte, Italie) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "Solar Void Of Yule", il se découvre ici :
|
|»
|DEATHHAMMER (Thrash Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Electric Warfare qui sortira le 25 février via Hells Headbangers Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Savage Aggressor
2. Crushing The Pearly Gates
3. Enter The Morbid
4. Return To Sodom/Soldiers Of Darkness
5. Rapid Violence
6. Thirst For Ritual
7. Thrown To The Abyss
8. Violent Age Of Bloodshed
|
|»
|TENSION (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a posté l'intégralité de son premier full-length Decay prévu le 28 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Open The Gates
2. Higher Power
3. Hellflight
4. Cosmic Gaze
5. Age Of The Stars
6. Black Knights
7. Mooncrusher
8. Mistress
9. Earth Crisis [CD/tape bonus track]
|
|»
|THE MIST FROM THE MOUNTAINS (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) offre son premier longue-durée Monumental - The Temple of Twilight en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 28 janvier via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Empyrean Fields [6:32]
2. A Paean to Fire [5:43]
3. Thus Spake the Tongueless Spirit [5:08]
4. With the Sun and the Skies and Birds Above [8:32]
5. Master of Wilderness [5:18]
6. After God [6:30]
|
|»
|TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) vient de sortir son premier EP éponyme en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Hunger (2:58)
2. Find A Way (4:03)
3. Odyssey (Blessed by Steel) (3:32)
Durée totale : 10:34
|
|»
|USQUAM (Melodic Black/Death, France) propose une vidéo "playthrough" pour le titre "Epiphany" figurant sur son premier EP Reborn paru l'année dernière sur Wormholedeath / Aural Music Group.
|
|»
|ASTRAL TOMB (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Soulgazer le 25 mars chez Blood Harvest Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Transcendental Visions
2. Be Here Now...
3. Inertia (Crashing through the Doorways of Eternity)
4. Traversing the Wandering Star
5. Ascending a Pillar of Light
|
|»
|VILEMASS (Death/Thrash, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Perverse Affliction" tiré de son premier full-length Gore Weed Distortion sorti l'année dernière via Cult Of Parthenope.
|
|»
|SKULL FIST (Heavy/Speed, Canada) a signé sur Atomic Fire Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album courant avril avec un premier single à paraître le mois prochain.
|
|»
|VORAATH (Horror Sci-Fi Extreme Metal avec notamment Brad Parris de Nile, USA) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "The Barrens". Le combo travaille sur un premier opus.
|
|»
|FREJA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier longue-durée Tides le 22 avril sur Babylon Doom Cult Records en CD et LP. Tracklist :
1. Our Chosen Path [5:59]
2. Scattered Shields [7:10]
3. Dusk [7:51]
4. Cataclysm [5:15]
5. Of Those Stricken by Fate [3:42]
6. Cloaks of Valor [9:06]
|
|»
|VĀMĀCĀRA (Psychedelic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset / MDD pour la sortie avant l'été de son premier long-format.
|
|»
|ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, USA) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "Casket" issu des sessions d'enregistrement de son dernier album en date. Ce titre est disponible sous la forme d'un flexi disc accompagnant le numéro 134 de Decibel Magazine.
|
|»
|VILE RITES (Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier via Desert Wasteland Productions son premier EP intitulé The Ageless. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Susurrus Balfourianae
02. The Ageless
03. Laid Across The Altars Of Time
04. By Virtue Of Chaos
05. Spectre Of Forgotten Light
|
|
