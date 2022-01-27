»

(Lien direct) MALEFIC THRONE (All-Star Death Metal, USA) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. Deciding the Hierarchy

2. The Dawn of the Truth

3. A New Hand Upon the Blade

4. Nuclear Winter (Sodom cover)



Line-up :



Gene Palubicki (Perdition Temple, Angelcorpse, Blasphemic Cruelty) - guitare

Steve Tucker (Morbid Angel, Warfather) - chant et basse

John Longstreth (Origin, Hate Eternal, ex-Angelcorpse) - batterie



