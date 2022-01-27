Les news du 27 Janvier 2022
|»
|SÖLICITÖR (Heavy/Speed, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP All Debts on Death en vinyle sur Gates of Hell Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Killer for Hire (07:04)
02. Megalomaniac (06:11)
Durée totale : 13:15
|
|»
|TANGENT (Heavy Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne son premier EP éponyme à cette adresse. Sortie demain via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Spellbreaker
2. Come Back From the Light
3. Like Dreams in the Day
4. Sabotage
|
|»
|MALEFIC THRONE (All-Star Death Metal, USA) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Deciding the Hierarchy
2. The Dawn of the Truth
3. A New Hand Upon the Blade
4. Nuclear Winter (Sodom cover)
Line-up :
Gene Palubicki (Perdition Temple, Angelcorpse, Blasphemic Cruelty) - guitare
Steve Tucker (Morbid Angel, Warfather) - chant et basse
John Longstreth (Origin, Hate Eternal, ex-Angelcorpse) - batterie
|
|»
|ENDSEEKER (Death Metal, Allemagne) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Merciless Tide" extrait de son dernier album Mount Carcass paru en avril 2021 chez Metal Blade.
|
|»
|BEYOND THE STRUCTURE (Technical Death Metal, Estonie) a signé sur Vicious Instinct Records pour la sortie le 28 avril de son nouveau disque Scrutiny. Tracklist :
1 Endless cycles
2 Progressors
3 Worms of consumption
4 Portal to eternity
5 Fictional reality
6 Profanation of non-existent
7 Numerous existences
8 Mass psychosis
|
|»
|DEATHCULT (Death Metal, Suisse) a posté l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Of Soil Unearthed en écoute ci-dessous. Sortie demain via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Iron Beclawed Rules The Divine
2. On Primal Wings
3. Doxology And Putrescence
4. Trepanation Rites
5. Black Vapour Coagulation
6. Swine Of Oblivion
7. Funeral Trance
8. Alastor
|
|»
|SE, JOSTA EI PUHUTA (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Gehenna qui sort le 22 avril sur Inverse Records. Il s'agit de "Murskaa unelmat"(Shatter Dreams). Tracklist :
01. Joka tähtiin kurkottaa
02. Gehenna
03. Kuolleena syntynyt
04. Joko viimein uskotte
05. Murskaa unelmat
06. Niille, jotka valoa etsivät
07. Jättiläisten olkapäiltä
08. Aika saattaa
09. Tänä yönä kaikki loppuu
10. Suureen tuntemattomaan
|
