(Lien direct) IDOL OF FEAR (Experimental Extreme Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Trespasser le 11 mars sur Somnolence Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Flayed Horizon (5:24)

2. Angel Dust (5:28)

3. Cheirotonia (5:15)

4. Phantom (4:58)

5. Trespasser (5:15)

6. In the Cold Light of Dawn (4:27)

7. Alone With You (5:12)

8. What You Came to Find (6:18)

9. Endless (3:00)



Durée totale : 45:16



