Les news du 1 Février 2022

News
Les news du 1 Février 2022 FERAL - Deathless Void - Analepsy - Idol of Fear - Evil Shade - Blazemth - Catabolic - Sign of Death
»
(Lien direct)
Six ans après la sortie de leur premier album, les Français de FERAL (Crust/Hardcore/Grind) font leur retour cette année avec un nouveau long format. Spiritual Void est sorti le 26 janvier via Source Atone Records (vinyle et CD) et Basement Apes (cassette). Voici la tracklist :

1. Intro - Solitude
2. Watchdogs
3. Ghost walker
4. Six feet of dirt
5. Death stranding
6. Dustbound
7. Eyes painted on the cross
8. Real wars
9. The great reset
10. Cloud chamber
11. Pools of blood
12. Isolation

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHLESS VOID (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier EP éponyme dont la sortie est programmée pour le 4 février chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ignis Fatuus [3:55]
2. The Shattered Realms of Man Become the Abyss [3:14]
3. Crossing the Threshold [7:04]

»
(Lien direct)
ANALEPSY (Brutal Slam Death, Portugal) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Locus of Dawning" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Quiescence prévu le 15 avril via Agonia Records (LP) et Miasma Records (CD). Tracklist :

01 Locus of Dawning
02 Impending Subversion
03 Elapsing Permanence (featuring Wilson Ng)
04 Accretion Collision
05 Stretched and Devoured (featuring Angel Ochoa)
06 Converse Condition
07 Fractured Continuum
08 Spasmodic Dissonance (featuring Ricky Myers)
09 Edge of Chaos
10 Quiescence (Instrumental)

»
(Lien direct)
IDOL OF FEAR (Experimental Extreme Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Trespasser le 11 mars sur Somnolence Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Flayed Horizon (5:24)
2. Angel Dust (5:28)
3. Cheirotonia (5:15)
4. Phantom (4:58)
5. Trespasser (5:15)
6. In the Cold Light of Dawn (4:27)
7. Alone With You (5:12)
8. What You Came to Find (6:18)
9. Endless (3:00)

Durée totale : 45:16

»
(Lien direct)
EVIL SHADE (Speed Metal, Mexique) a dévoilé le titre "Shade of Evil" extrait de son premier EP Vandals qui sort le 25 février chez Chaos Records (LP & K7) et Spookies Productions (CD). Tracklist :

1. Vandals
2. Wicked Crusades
3. Beneath the Pentagram
4. Shade of Evil
5. Black Demon (Running Wild cover)

»
(Lien direct)
BLAZEMTH (Black Metal, Espagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée The Return of Lucifer à venir le 15 mars via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Magik Invocation
02. The Return of Lucifer
03. Inferno
04. War
05. Hecate
06. Visions of My Dark Soul
07. In Fight I Die
08. A Passage of Unlight
09. The Grummer
10. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
CATABOLIC (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Onager" extrait de son premier long-format Besiege The Uncivil à paraître le 25 février sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

01. Clenched
02. Into Eternity Gleam
03. Arrival
04. The Onager
05. Genetic Evil Indoctrination
06. Transhumanist
07. Beacon for Journeys Through Void (Illuminated Pt.2)
08. IIAIV - All in Vain

»
(Lien direct)
SIGN OF DEATH (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier EP Revival le 20 février. Tracklist :

War of minds
No compromise
I see my death
Hopes and dreams
Lost (bonus)
