Six ans après la sortie de leur premier album, les Français de FERAL (Crust/Hardcore/Grind) font leur retour cette année avec un nouveau long format. Spiritual Void est sorti le 26 janvier via Source Atone Records (vinyle et CD) et Basement Apes (cassette). Voici la tracklist :
1. Intro - Solitude
2. Watchdogs
3. Ghost walker
4. Six feet of dirt
5. Death stranding
6. Dustbound
7. Eyes painted on the cross
8. Real wars
9. The great reset
10. Cloud chamber
11. Pools of blood
12. Isolation
ANALEPSY (Brutal Slam Death, Portugal) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Locus of Dawning" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Quiescence prévu le 15 avril via Agonia Records (LP) et Miasma Records (CD). Tracklist :
01 Locus of Dawning
02 Impending Subversion
03 Elapsing Permanence (featuring Wilson Ng)
04 Accretion Collision
05 Stretched and Devoured (featuring Angel Ochoa)
06 Converse Condition
07 Fractured Continuum
08 Spasmodic Dissonance (featuring Ricky Myers)
09 Edge of Chaos
10 Quiescence (Instrumental)
IDOL OF FEAR (Experimental Extreme Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Trespasser le 11 mars sur Somnolence Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Flayed Horizon (5:24)
2. Angel Dust (5:28)
3. Cheirotonia (5:15)
4. Phantom (4:58)
5. Trespasser (5:15)
6. In the Cold Light of Dawn (4:27)
7. Alone With You (5:12)
8. What You Came to Find (6:18)
9. Endless (3:00)
CATABOLIC (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Onager" extrait de son premier long-format Besiege The Uncivil à paraître le 25 février sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. Clenched
02. Into Eternity Gleam
03. Arrival
04. The Onager
05. Genetic Evil Indoctrination
06. Transhumanist
07. Beacon for Journeys Through Void (Illuminated Pt.2)
08. IIAIV - All in Vain
