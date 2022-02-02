chargement...

Les news du 2 Février 2022

News
Les news du 2 Février 2022 Mara - Interment Ashes - Fall Of Stasis - Reaper - Hyperia - Chemicide - Thorn - Höwler
»
(Lien direct)
MARA (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un deux extraits de son nouvel album Loka Mær qui sortira le 11 mars via Immortal Frost Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Myrkriða
2. Mara
3. Loka Mær
4. Wolf
5. Thursaseiðr
6. Hel

»
(Lien direct)
INTERMENT ASHES (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son premier EP éponyme dont la sortie est programmée pour le 4 février via Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Isolation's Urge [7:50]
2. Cold Wind Altar [4:19]
3. I Am Not What I Appear [8:47]
4. Negligent Confinement [6:56]

»
(Lien direct)
FALL OF STASIS (Black/Folk, Québec) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Baal Arise" figurant sur son premier longue-durée The Chronophagist, produit par Chris Donaldson (Cryptopsy) et prévu le 25 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Wilted Forests (3:14)
2. Fall of Stasis (6:52)
3. Drunken Howl (4:08)
4. Baal Arise (2:01)
5. The Cult (2:54)
6. Twilight Carnival (5:41)
7. Baron (6:19)
8. The Last Waltz (4:49)
9. Swarm Of Casualties (6:40)
10. The Chronophagist (Feat. Viky Boyer) (6:50)

Durée totale : 49:31

»
(Lien direct)
REAPER (Speed/Thrash/Black, Australie) sortira son premier long-format Viridian Inferno le 22 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Shadow Of The Crucifix
2. Satanic Panic
3. Taste The Blood
4. Drop Of The Blade
5. The Reaper
6. Nothing Left To Waste
7. Decay
8. Sentinels Of Heresy
9. Mass Grave
10. Internal Torment

»
(Lien direct)
HYPERIA (Melodic Thrash/Death, Canada) a posté le morceau "Experiment 77" tiré de son nouvel opus Silhouettes of Horror qui sort le 18 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Hypnagogia 4:17
2. Intoxication Therapy 4:38
3. Experiment 77 4:28
4. Severed 4:20
5. Prisoner Of The Mind 4:18
6. Terror Serum 4:51
7. Whitecoat 3:31
8. Silhouettes of Horror 3:54
9. Operation Midnight 4:22
10. Pleonexia 6:59
11. Gimme Gimme Gimme (ABBA Cover) 4:29

Durée totale : 50:13

»
(Lien direct)
CHEMICIDE (Thrash Metal, Costa Rica) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp le titre "False Democracy" extrait de son nouvel album Common Sense à venir le 15 mars chez RipRide Records. Tracklist :

1. Self Destruct
2. Lunar eternity
3. Common Sense
4. Barred Existence
5. False Democracy
6. Color Blind
7. Strike as One
8. Disposable
9. It's an Action

»
(Lien direct)
THORN (Death/Doom, USA) a mis en ligne son nouveau disque Yawning Depths qui sort le 4 février sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Hellmouth
2. Yawning Depths
3. Cavernous Shrines
4. Noxious Existence
5. Judgement's Throne
6. Lapis Lazuli
7. Unknown Body of Light
8. Graven Moonglow

»
(Lien direct)
HÖWLER (Heavy/Thrash, Costa Rica) a signé sur RipRide Recors pour la sortie dans les prochains mois d'un nouvel album pour le moment baptisé Descendants of Evil et qui contiendra neuf morceaux. C'est Martin Furia de Destruction qui mixera et masterisera l'opus.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
2 Février 2022

