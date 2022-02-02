FALL OF STASIS (Black/Folk, Québec) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Baal Arise" figurant sur son premier longue-durée The Chronophagist, produit par Chris Donaldson (Cryptopsy) et prévu le 25 février en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Wilted Forests (3:14)
2. Fall of Stasis (6:52)
3. Drunken Howl (4:08)
4. Baal Arise (2:01)
5. The Cult (2:54)
6. Twilight Carnival (5:41)
7. Baron (6:19)
8. The Last Waltz (4:49)
9. Swarm Of Casualties (6:40)
10. The Chronophagist (Feat. Viky Boyer) (6:50)
HÖWLER (Heavy/Thrash, Costa Rica) a signé sur RipRide Recors pour la sortie dans les prochains mois d'un nouvel album pour le moment baptisé Descendants of Evil et qui contiendra neuf morceaux. C'est Martin Furia de Destruction qui mixera et masterisera l'opus.
