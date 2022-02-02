»

(Lien direct) FALL OF STASIS (Black/Folk, Québec) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Baal Arise" figurant sur son premier longue-durée The Chronophagist, produit par Chris Donaldson (Cryptopsy) et prévu le 25 février en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Wilted Forests (3:14)

2. Fall of Stasis (6:52)

3. Drunken Howl (4:08)

4. Baal Arise (2:01)

5. The Cult (2:54)

6. Twilight Carnival (5:41)

7. Baron (6:19)

8. The Last Waltz (4:49)

9. Swarm Of Casualties (6:40)

10. The Chronophagist (Feat. Viky Boyer) (6:50)



Durée totale : 49:31



