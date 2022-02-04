»

(Lien direct) SAXON (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Pilgrimage" figurant sur son nouvel opus Carpe Diem qui débarque aujourd'hui chez Silver Lining Records. Tracklist :



Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)

Age of Steam

The Pilgrimage

Dambusters

Remember the Fallen

Super Nova

Lady In Gray

All for One

Black is the Night

Living On the Limit



