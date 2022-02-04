|
Les news du 4 Février 2022
|WATAIN (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain le 29 avril sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Howling" :
01. Ecstasies In Night Infinite
02. The Howling
03. Serimosa
04. Black Cunt
05. Leper’s Grace
06. Not Sun Nor Man Nor God
07. Before The Cataclysm
08. We Remain
09. Funeral Winter
10. Septentrion
|ABBATH (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album Dread Reaver qui sortira le 25 mars via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :
|LUNAR TOMBFIELDS (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son album The Eternal Harvest qui sortira le 4 février via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre, et se découvre ci-dessous :
|PESTILENGTH (Death/Black/Doom, Espagne) propose ici le morceau "Tamm" extrait de son nouvel opus Basom Gryphos à venir le 11 mars via Nuclear Winter Records (CD, LP et K7), Sentient Ruin (LP) et Goat Throne (K7). Tracklist :
1. Tamm
2. Engtlant Suhb
3. Phorme
4. Thelegm
5. Tephra Codex
6. Exertion
7. Chrome
8. Vexed
|DESECRESY (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Unveil in the Abyss le 19 février sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Rivers of the Nether Realm
02. Echo Beyond Time
03. Cult of Troglodytes
04. Staring of the Infinity
05. Cataclysmic Phenomena
06. Necrolevitation
07. Dissolve Through Obscure Worlds
|Le one-man band BROOD OF HATRED (Progressive Death Metal, Tunisie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Uncarved Block" tiré de son nouveau disque The Golden Age dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 février chez Gruesome Records. Tracklist :
01. God Over Demons
02. Self-Destruction
03. Genesis
04. Uncertainty
05. The Golden Age
06. The Mask of Death
07. The Uncarved Block
08. Astral Projection
|MYSTIFIER (Black/Death, Brésil) a révélé le morceau "Death Beyond Holy Creation" issu de son split avec Lucifer's Child, Under Satan's Wrath, prévu le 25 mars via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Mystifier - Death Beyond Holy Creation
02. Mystifier - Under Inhumane Evil Spells
03. Mystifier - Worship Her (Samael cover)
04. Lucifer's Child - Satan's Wrath
05. Lucifer's Child - Nova Tenebris
06. Lucifer's Child - Enter the Eternal Fire (Bathory cover)
|NATHR (Blackened Funeral Doom, Norvège) et ORDO CULTUM SERPENTIS (Black/Death/Doom/Ambient, Mexique/Corée du Sud) ont mis en ligne sur ce lien leur split intitulé Shadows Crawl qui sort ce jour sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Nathr - The Burial [19:24]
2. Ordo Cultum Serpentis - Filii Serpentis Nigri [16:46]
|SAXON (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Pilgrimage" figurant sur son nouvel opus Carpe Diem qui débarque aujourd'hui chez Silver Lining Records. Tracklist :
Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)
Age of Steam
The Pilgrimage
Dambusters
Remember the Fallen
Super Nova
Lady In Gray
All for One
Black is the Night
Living On the Limit
|INERTH (Death/Doom/Industrial/Sludge, Espagne) a posté le morceau "Nadir" tiré de son premier long-format Void qui sort le 22 février via Abstract Emotions. Tracklist :
1. Precognition
2. Resilience In
3. Paranoiac Critical Solitude
4. Isolate
5. Dismatle the Ilusion
6. Deadline to Mankind
7. Visions of Truth
8. Nadir
9. Brave New Cold War
10. Reality Tunnels
|EXTINGUISHED (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Devoted to Hades" extrait de sa première démo Vomitous Manifestations à paraître le 24 février sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Two Deadly Blows
2. Vomitous Manifestations
3. Unforeseen Consequences
4. Devoted to Hades
|TYMO (Thrash Metal, Canada) propose à cette adresse son nouvel album The Art of a Maniac en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain en auto-production. Tracklist :
Tymonicide
Sanity Clause
Mars Attacks
Estrogenocide
Age Of Deception
The Roy Parson Project
War Beneath The Skull
The Art Of A Maniac
Alcoholocaust
