chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
163 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Defod
 Defod - The Lengthening Shadow (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Dripping Decay
 Dripping Decay - Watching Y... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Obscene Repressed (C)
Par FullSail		   
Mütterlein
 Mütterlein - Bring Down the... (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Dordeduh
 Dordeduh - Har (C)
Par Tosh		   
Exodus
 Exodus - Persona Non Grata (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
K Amon K
 K Amon K - Arca Ende Aeterna (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 29 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 29 Janvier 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cenotaph
 Cenotaph - Precognition to ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cryptum
 Cryptum - Enter The Cryptum... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deranged
 Deranged - Place Of Torment... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - Echoing C... (C)
Par mike-polar		   
Les news du 24 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 24 Janvier 2022... (N)
Par Ander		   
Wombbath
 Wombbath - Agma (C)
Par Mitch		   
Occulsed
 Occulsed - Crepitation Of P... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Morgal
 Morgal - Nightmare Lord (C)
Par Archi		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Pure (C)
Par BBB		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - Worship The Eter... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Significant Point
 Significant Point - Into th... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   

Les news du 4 Février 2022

News
Les news du 4 Février 2022 Watain - Abbath - - Pestilength - Desecresy - Brood of Hatred - Mystifier - Nathr - Ordo Cultum Serpentis - Saxon - Inerth - Extinguished - Tymo
»
(Lien direct)
WATAIN (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain le 29 avril sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Howling" :

01. Ecstasies In Night Infinite
02. The Howling
03. Serimosa
04. Black Cunt
05. Leper’s Grace
06. Not Sun Nor Man Nor God
07. Before The Cataclysm
08. We Remain
09. Funeral Winter
10. Septentrion

»
(Lien direct)
ABBATH (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album Dread Reaver qui sortira le 25 mars via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
LUNAR TOMBFIELDS (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son album The Eternal Harvest qui sortira le 4 février via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre, et se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENGTH (Death/Black/Doom, Espagne) propose ici le morceau "Tamm" extrait de son nouvel opus Basom Gryphos à venir le 11 mars via Nuclear Winter Records (CD, LP et K7), Sentient Ruin (LP) et Goat Throne (K7). Tracklist :

1. Tamm
2. Engtlant Suhb
3. Phorme
4. Thelegm
5. Tephra Codex
6. Exertion
7. Chrome
8. Vexed

»
(Lien direct)
DESECRESY (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Unveil in the Abyss le 19 février sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Rivers of the Nether Realm
02. Echo Beyond Time
03. Cult of Troglodytes
04. Staring of the Infinity
05. Cataclysmic Phenomena
06. Necrolevitation
07. Dissolve Through Obscure Worlds

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band BROOD OF HATRED (Progressive Death Metal, Tunisie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Uncarved Block" tiré de son nouveau disque The Golden Age dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 février chez Gruesome Records. Tracklist :

01. God Over Demons
02. Self-Destruction
03. Genesis
04. Uncertainty
05. The Golden Age
06. The Mask of Death
07. The Uncarved Block
08. Astral Projection

»
(Lien direct)
MYSTIFIER (Black/Death, Brésil) a révélé le morceau "Death Beyond Holy Creation" issu de son split avec Lucifer's Child, Under Satan's Wrath, prévu le 25 mars via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Mystifier - Death Beyond Holy Creation
02. Mystifier - Under Inhumane Evil Spells
03. Mystifier - Worship Her (Samael cover)
04. Lucifer's Child - Satan's Wrath
05. Lucifer's Child - Nova Tenebris
06. Lucifer's Child - Enter the Eternal Fire (Bathory cover)

»
(Lien direct)
NATHR (Blackened Funeral Doom, Norvège) et ORDO CULTUM SERPENTIS (Black/Death/Doom/Ambient, Mexique/Corée du Sud) ont mis en ligne sur ce lien leur split intitulé Shadows Crawl qui sort ce jour sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Nathr - The Burial [19:24]
2. Ordo Cultum Serpentis - Filii Serpentis Nigri [16:46]

»
(Lien direct)
SAXON (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Pilgrimage" figurant sur son nouvel opus Carpe Diem qui débarque aujourd'hui chez Silver Lining Records. Tracklist :

Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)
Age of Steam
The Pilgrimage
Dambusters
Remember the Fallen
Super Nova
Lady In Gray
All for One
Black is the Night
Living On the Limit

»
(Lien direct)
INERTH (Death/Doom/Industrial/Sludge, Espagne) a posté le morceau "Nadir" tiré de son premier long-format Void qui sort le 22 février via Abstract Emotions. Tracklist :

1. Precognition
2. Resilience In
3. Paranoiac Critical Solitude
4. Isolate
5. Dismatle the Ilusion
6. Deadline to Mankind
7. Visions of Truth
8. Nadir
9. Brave New Cold War
10. Reality Tunnels

»
(Lien direct)
EXTINGUISHED (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Devoted to Hades" extrait de sa première démo Vomitous Manifestations à paraître le 24 février sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Two Deadly Blows
2. Vomitous Manifestations
3. Unforeseen Consequences
4. Devoted to Hades

»
(Lien direct)
TYMO (Thrash Metal, Canada) propose à cette adresse son nouvel album The Art of a Maniac en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain en auto-production. Tracklist :

Tymonicide
Sanity Clause
Mars Attacks
Estrogenocide
Age Of Deception
The Roy Parson Project
War Beneath The Skull
The Art Of A Maniac
Alcoholocaust
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
4 Février 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Ars Moriendi
 Ars Moriendi
Le silence déraisonnable du ciel
2021 - Archaic Sound		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Abbath
 Abbath
Black Metal - 2015 - Norvège		   
Desecresy
 Desecresy
Death Metal - 2009 - Finlande		   
Saxon
 Saxon
Heavy Metal - 1978 - Royaume-Uni		   
Watain
 Watain
Black Metal - 1998 - Suède		   
Ars Moriendi
Le silence déraisonnable du...
Lire la chronique
Unembalmed
The Stench Of Suffering
Lire la chronique
Finis Omnivm
Hagards (EP)
Lire la chronique
Body Asphyxiation Science
Space Adaptation Syndrome (...
Lire la chronique
Defod
The Lengthening Shadow
Lire la chronique
Dool
Summerland
Lire la chronique
Silhouette
Les retranchements
Lire la chronique
Comeback Kid
Heavy Steps
Lire la chronique
Dripping Decay
Watching You Rot (EP)
Lire la chronique
Adoperta Tenebris
Oblivion: The Forthcoming Ends
Lire la chronique
Exodus
Persona Non Grata
Lire la chronique
Benighted
Obscene Repressed
Lire la chronique
The Black Sorcery
Wolven Degrade
Lire la chronique
Mütterlein
Bring Down the Flags
Lire la chronique
K Amon K
Arca Ende Aeterna
Lire la chronique
Cryptum
Enter The Cryptum (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Canid
Saint Serpentine
Lire la chronique
Ayreon
The Human Equation
Lire la chronique
Primal Rage
Awakening The Masses
Lire la chronique
Deranged
Place Of Torment (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Cenotaph
Precognition to Eradicate
Lire la chronique
Dordeduh
Har
Lire la chronique
Pillars Of Ivory
The Biblical Scripturez (Co...
Lire la chronique
Wiegedood
There’s Always Blood At The...
Lire la chronique
Telluric Effluvium
Dissolution of the Threefol...
Lire la chronique
Pombagira
Baron Citadel
Lire la chronique
Occulsed
Crepitation Of Phlegethon
Lire la chronique
Wombbath
Agma
Lire la chronique
Lalu
Paint The Sky
Lire la chronique
Black Metal Awards 2022 (6ème édition)
Lire le podcast