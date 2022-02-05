»

ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Black Metal, Allemagne/Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Nachtmusik le 21 mars sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :



1. Tunes of Nocturnal Tragedies

2. Strains for the Restless Nights

3. Bloodlust Nightmares Raging Wild

4. For Those who Dwell in Sleepless Despair

5. As the eternal Night fell upon us

6. Floating on the Sea of Drowned Desires

7. My Final Breath

8. A Song for Lilien

9. The Cruel Awakening

10. ...of Mourning and Wintry Melancholy



