Les news du 5 Février 2022

News
Les news du 5 Février 2022 Siderean - Invertia - Order of Nosferat - Ritual Necromancy - Sacrilega - Chugger - Mystic Circle - Misgivings - Concilivm - OvDeth
»
(Lien direct)
SIDEREAN (Death Metal, Slovénie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Coalescing into the Expanse" figurant sur son premier long-format Lost on Void's Horizon sorti l'année dernière via Edged Circle Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
INVERTIA (Industrial Black/Death, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP The Quiver. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. A Crack In The Glass
2. We've Learned Nothing
3. Leading Lady
4. King of The Quiver

»
(Lien direct)
ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Black Metal, Allemagne/Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Nachtmusik le 21 mars sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Tunes of Nocturnal Tragedies
2. Strains for the Restless Nights
3. Bloodlust Nightmares Raging Wild
4. For Those who Dwell in Sleepless Despair
5. As the eternal Night fell upon us
6. Floating on the Sea of Drowned Desires
7. My Final Breath
8. A Song for Lilien
9. The Cruel Awakening
10. ...of Mourning and Wintry Melancholy

»
(Lien direct)
RITUAL NECROMANCY (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une partie de son morceau de quinze minutes "Enter the Depths" extrait de son split avec Fossilization à paraître le 25 février via Everlasting Spew Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SACRILEGA (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length The Arcana Spear le 29 avril chez Blood Harvest Records (CD & K7) puis le 29 juillet pour le format LP. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Arcana Spear
2. Tower Of Suppression
3. Rites Of Macabre
4. Sacrament Of The Void
5. Entre Sangre & Veneno
6. Ode To The Sepulcher Dream
7. A Vision Glorified In Fire
8. Embrace The Grand Tyranny

»
(Lien direct)
CHUGGER (Melodic Death/Groove, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour son nouveau single "Five Feet Down (Reborn)", version retravaillée d'une ancienne composition.

»
(Lien direct)
MYSTIC CIRCLE (Melodic Black/Death, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouvel opus éponyme via Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :

01. Belial Is My Name
02. Seven Headed Dragon
03. Hell Demons Rising
04. Letters From The Devil
05. Darkness In Flames
06. The Arrival Of Baphomet
07. Curse Of The Wolf Demon
08. Satanic Mistress
Bonus Track (CD-digipak only!)
09. Death Metal (POSSESSED Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
MISGIVINGS (Death Metal, France) a signé sur Dolorem Records pour la sortie cette année de son premier longue-durée, trente-et-un ans après sa formation.

»
(Lien direct)
CONCILIVM (Death Metal, Chili) a signé sur Iron Bonehead Productions pour la sortie le 8 avril de son premier long-format A Monument in Darkness. Tracklist :

1. Cryptic Asceticism
2. Oneiric Abyss
3. The Veil Descends
4. Of Gold and Silver
5. Maleficent Creation
6. Moonlight Nigredo
7. A Monument in Darkness
8. Archetype

»
(Lien direct)
OVDETH (Death/Black, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Mortal Burden sur Inverse Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. March of the Blind
02. The Ancestor
03. Perished
04. Saturn Devoured
Thrasho Keyser
5 Février 2022

