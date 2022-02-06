chargement...

Ars Moriendi
 Ars Moriendi - Le silence d... (C)
Par dominiquelef...		   
Defod
 Defod - The Lengthening Shadow (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Dripping Decay
 Dripping Decay - Watching Y... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Obscene Repressed (C)
Par FullSail		   
Mütterlein
 Mütterlein - Bring Down the... (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Dordeduh
 Dordeduh - Har (C)
Par Tosh		   
Exodus
 Exodus - Persona Non Grata (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
K Amon K
 K Amon K - Arca Ende Aeterna (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 29 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 29 Janvier 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cenotaph
 Cenotaph - Precognition to ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cryptum
 Cryptum - Enter The Cryptum... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deranged
 Deranged - Place Of Torment... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - Echoing C... (C)
Par mike-polar		   
Les news du 24 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 24 Janvier 2022... (N)
Par Ander		   
Wombbath
 Wombbath - Agma (C)
Par Mitch		   
Occulsed
 Occulsed - Crepitation Of P... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Morgal
 Morgal - Nightmare Lord (C)
Par Archi		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Pure (C)
Par BBB		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - Worship The Eter... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Significant Point
 Significant Point - Into th... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   

Les news du 6 Février 2022

News
Les news du 6 Février 2022 Golgothan - Ende
»
(Lien direct)
GOLGOTHAN (Brutal Death, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Leech via Lacerated Enemy Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. The Rack
2. Leech
3. Teeth To Eat You
4. Parent Organism
5. Gravy Train
6. Bottomless Pit
7. Lard is My Shepherd
8. Winged Death
9. Christian Mingle Killer
10. The Overlord

»
(Lien direct)
ENDE (Black Metal, France) vient de lancer sur ce lien les pré-commandes pour son album live Liturgies funéraires, cérémonie pour une congrégation mourante qui sort le 20février sur Asgard Hass Prod, Cold Dark Matter Records et Enter the Void Records.
Thrasho Keyser
6 Février 2022

The Body
 The Body
The Body
2004 - Moganono Records		   

Ende
 Ende
Black metal - 2010 - France		   
The Body
The Body
Ars Moriendi
Le silence déraisonnable du...
Unembalmed
The Stench Of Suffering
Finis Omnivm
Hagards (EP)
Body Asphyxiation Science
Space Adaptation Syndrome (...
Defod
The Lengthening Shadow
Dool
Summerland
Silhouette
Les retranchements
Comeback Kid
Heavy Steps
Dripping Decay
Watching You Rot (EP)
Adoperta Tenebris
Oblivion: The Forthcoming Ends
Exodus
Persona Non Grata
Benighted
Obscene Repressed
The Black Sorcery
Wolven Degrade
Mütterlein
Bring Down the Flags
K Amon K
Arca Ende Aeterna
Cryptum
Enter The Cryptum (Démo)
Canid
Saint Serpentine
Ayreon
The Human Equation
Primal Rage
Awakening The Masses
Deranged
Place Of Torment (Démo)
Cenotaph
Precognition to Eradicate
Dordeduh
Har
Pillars Of Ivory
The Biblical Scripturez (Co...
Wiegedood
There’s Always Blood At The...
Telluric Effluvium
Dissolution of the Threefol...
Pombagira
Baron Citadel
Occulsed
Crepitation Of Phlegethon
Wombbath
Agma
Lalu
Paint The Sky
