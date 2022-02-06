Les news du 6 Février 2022
Les news du 6 Février 2022 Golgothan - Ende
|GOLGOTHAN (Brutal Death, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Leech via Lacerated Enemy Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. The Rack
2. Leech
3. Teeth To Eat You
4. Parent Organism
5. Gravy Train
6. Bottomless Pit
7. Lard is My Shepherd
8. Winged Death
9. Christian Mingle Killer
10. The Overlord
|ENDE (Black Metal, France) vient de lancer sur ce lien les pré-commandes pour son album live Liturgies funéraires, cérémonie pour une congrégation mourante qui sort le 20février sur Asgard Hass Prod, Cold Dark Matter Records et Enter the Void Records.
