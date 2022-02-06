»

(Lien direct) GOLGOTHAN (Brutal Death, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Leech via Lacerated Enemy Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :



1. The Rack

2. Leech

3. Teeth To Eat You

4. Parent Organism

5. Gravy Train

6. Bottomless Pit

7. Lard is My Shepherd

8. Winged Death

9. Christian Mingle Killer

10. The Overlord



