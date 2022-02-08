chargement...

Les news du 8 Février 2022

News
Les news du 8 Février 2022 Dark Funeral - Wesenwille - Crisix - Illumination - Mæntra - Triskelyon - Harbinger - Aethyrick - Eggs Of Gomorrh
»
(Lien direct)
DARK FUNERAL (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album We Are The Apocalypse qui sortira le 18 mars via Century Media. "Nightfall" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
WESENWILLE (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un extrait de son album live The Churning Masses (Live) qui sortira le 13 mars via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre.

»
(Lien direct)
CRISIX (Thrash, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Full HD qui sortira le 15 avril via Listenable Records, celui-ci est à découvrir ici :

1. The Many Licit Paths
2. Extreme Fire Hazard
3. Full HD
4. Macarena Mosh
5. Speak Your Truth
6. Beast
7. John Was Born For Metal
8. Shōnen Fist
9. W.N.M. United
10. Boc De Biterna
11. Escape The Electric Fate

»
(Lien direct)
ILLUMINATION (Atmospheric Black Metal, Brésil) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Ngh W Srr" figurant sur son premier EP Worship Death More Than Life à venir le 4 mars chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Ngh W Srr
2. Lux Ferre Gnosis
3. Occult Science
4. UY Scuti
5. Thy Darkness
6. Venus Shukra
7. Dead Photons

»
(Lien direct)
MÆNTRA (Brutal Death/Industrial, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Ajna" tiré de son premier long-format Kundalini Rising à paraître le 18 février. Tracklist :

1. Muladhara
2. Svadhisthana
3. Manipura
4. Anahata
5. Vishuddha
6. Ajna
7. Sahasrara

»
(Lien direct)
TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Odyssey (Blessed by Steel)" extrait de son premier EP éponyme sorti le 25 janvier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Hunger (2:58)
2. Find A Way (4:03)
3. Odyssey (Blessed by Steel) (3:32)

Durée totale : 10:34

»
(Lien direct)
HARBINGER (Heavy Metal, USA) va rééditer son unique album Doom on You (2009) le 22 avril via Dying Victims Productions au format vinyle. Il sera remixé et remasterisé avec un titre bonus. Tracklist :

01. Drivers to Hell
02. The Dark Ages
03. Morningstar
04. Black-Hearted Woman
05. Poser Patrol
06. Die for Metal-Live for Death
07. The Blood of Heroes
08. Harbinger
09. Iron Rulers (bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Pilgrimage le 31 mars sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. The Turning Away
2. In the Chapel of One Spirit
3. Threefold Resurrection
4. Winds of the Wanderer
5. A Brother to the Stars
6. Hallowed Bloodline
7. The Moon and Her Consort
8. Kingdom

»
(Lien direct)
EGGS OF GOMORRH (Black Metal, Suisse) sortira son premier album intitulé Wombspreader le 10 juin sur Godz Ov War Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :
8 Février 2022
8 Février 2022

