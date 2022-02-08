»

(Lien direct) AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Pilgrimage le 31 mars sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :



1. The Turning Away

2. In the Chapel of One Spirit

3. Threefold Resurrection

4. Winds of the Wanderer

5. A Brother to the Stars

6. Hallowed Bloodline

7. The Moon and Her Consort

8. Kingdom



