Les news du 9 Février 2022
|PROGENY OF SUN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir un nouveau single baptisé "Worthless" sur Inverse Records.
|HAMMR (Black/Speed/Punk, USA) offre son nouvel album Eternal Possession en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 11 février chez Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :
1. Forces of Sin
2. Ritual Desecration
3. Seeping Chalice
4. Cascading Lustful Void
5. Suspicion
6. Negative Shift
7. Eternal Possession
8. Ceremonial Spite
9. Torment Prevails Again
|MADROST (Death/Thrash, USA) va rééditer son album Into The Aquatic Sector (2014) aux formats LP et double-CD ("expanded edition") le 25 février via NoLifeTilMetal Records. Il a été remasterisé et illustré par une nouvelle pochette de Tony Koehl. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Unknown
2. Frozen Beneath The Snow
3. Universal Energy
4. Operation: Xenomorphic Protocol
5. The Oceanic Prelude
6. Subterranean Nightmare
7. Into The Aquatic Sector
8. Depravity
Disque bonus Live Aquatic enregistré en Californie le 30 janvier 2016 :
1. Universal Energy
2. Frozen Beneath The Snow
3. Operation: Xenomorphic Protocol
4. Drawn and Quartered
5. Into the Aquatic Sector
6. Zombie Grinder
|DISCORD (Crust, Angleterre) sorti vendredi 11 février un nouvel EP intitulé Police the Police. Le morceau-titre est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Police the Police (02:40)
2. They Drank Wine While Your Nan Died Alone (1:59)
3. Bloody Code (2:34)
4. Parliamentary Gallows (3:18)
|SHADY GLIMPSE (Thrash Metal, Japon) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "S.S.D. - System Shakedown" issu de son dernier opus Supreme Gift paru en décembre 2021 sur Wormholedeath.
|HERKSER (Blackened Punk, Danemark) sortira son premier EP Befængt le 7 mars au format K7 chez Caligari Records. Un extrait, "Dødtøje", est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Befængt
02. Stilstand
03. Dødtøje
04. Tilfrosset
|CRYPTIVORE (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp le titre "Vault of Obscurity" extrait de son premier long-format Celestial Extinction à paraître le 15 mars via Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :
01. Cocoon Hetacomb
02. Dripping with Skin
03. Vault of Obscurity
04. Gate of Dismal Torture
05. The Ethereal Deceased
06. Monastery Worms
07. Solemn Desolation
08. Cadaverizor
09. Clandestine Ruination
10. Celestial Extinction
|GORGED AFTERBIRTH (Goregrind, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 11 mars de son nouvel album Got Gore?. Tracklist :
1. Only Dental Records Remain
2. As Maggots Set In
3. Rent For The Dead
4. Dreaming In Plastic... Bags
5. Puking Up Dead Nuns
6. Dig Up The Dead
7. Ode To The Streetcleaner
