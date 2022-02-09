»

(Lien direct) MADROST (Death/Thrash, USA) va rééditer son album Into The Aquatic Sector (2014) aux formats LP et double-CD ("expanded edition") le 25 février via NoLifeTilMetal Records. Il a été remasterisé et illustré par une nouvelle pochette de Tony Koehl. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. The Unknown

2. Frozen Beneath The Snow

3. Universal Energy

4. Operation: Xenomorphic Protocol

5. The Oceanic Prelude

6. Subterranean Nightmare

7. Into The Aquatic Sector

8. Depravity



Disque bonus Live Aquatic enregistré en Californie le 30 janvier 2016 :



1. Universal Energy

2. Frozen Beneath The Snow

3. Operation: Xenomorphic Protocol

4. Drawn and Quartered

5. Into the Aquatic Sector

6. Zombie Grinder