(Lien direct) PILLAGING VILLAGERS (Crossover Thrash/Folk, USA) propose sur ce lien le titre "Crush The Enemy" tiré de son premier long-format éponyme qui sort le 11 mars. Tracklist :



1. Wretched of the Earth

2. We Remember

3. The Count

4. The Bishop

5. The Emperor

6. The Crisis

7. Voices in the Sky

8. Burn the Monastery

9. Smash the Factory

10. Ready to Die

11. Crush the Enemy

12. Freedom is Ours