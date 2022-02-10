PILLAGING VILLAGERS (Crossover Thrash/Folk, USA) propose sur ce lien le titre "Crush The Enemy" tiré de son premier long-format éponyme qui sort le 11 mars. Tracklist :
1. Wretched of the Earth
2. We Remember
3. The Count
4. The Bishop
5. The Emperor
6. The Crisis
7. Voices in the Sky
8. Burn the Monastery
9. Smash the Factory
10. Ready to Die
11. Crush the Enemy
12. Freedom is Ours
MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain opus Let There Be Witchery à paraître le 4 mars via Metal Blade. Il s'agit de "Nocturnal Molestation". Tracklist :
1. Telepathic Nightmare
2. Frothing Foulness
3. In Sinful Secrecy
4. Nocturnal Molestation
5. More Torment
6. Let There Be Sodomy
7. Devil Virgin
8. Snake Obsession
9. Villainy Wretched Villainy
10. Szex Witchery
