Les news du 10 Février 2022
 Les news du 10 Février 2022... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 9 Février 2022
 Les news du 9 Février 2022 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Suša
 Suša - Velike zvijeri (C)
Par Jej		   
Sarcasm
 Sarcasm - Stellar Stream Ob... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - A View From... (C)
Par blackened		   
Vampyric Winter
 Vampyric Winter - Realms Of... (C)
Par Jej		   
Ars Moriendi
 Ars Moriendi - Le silence d... (C)
Par dominiquelef...		   
Defod
 Defod - The Lengthening Shadow (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Dripping Decay
 Dripping Decay - Watching Y... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Obscene Repressed (C)
Par FullSail		   
Mütterlein
 Mütterlein - Bring Down the... (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Dordeduh
 Dordeduh - Har (C)
Par Tosh		   
Exodus
 Exodus - Persona Non Grata (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
K Amon K
 K Amon K - Arca Ende Aeterna (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 29 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 29 Janvier 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cenotaph
 Cenotaph - Precognition to ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cryptum
 Cryptum - Enter The Cryptum... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deranged
 Deranged - Place Of Torment... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - Echoing C... (C)
Par mike-polar		   
Les news du 24 Janvier 2022
 Les news du 24 Janvier 2022... (N)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 10 Février 2022

News
Les news du 10 Février 2022 Cailleach Calling - Hell Militia - Véhémence - Beyond Mortal Dreams - Artamene - Pillaging Villagers - Midnight - Reflection
»
(Lien direct)
En partenariat avec Debemur Morti Productions et en exclusivité française pour Thrashocore, retrouvez ci-dessous le titre "Mercurial Inversion" extrait du premier long-format de CAILLEACH CALLING (Atmospheric Black Metal avec notamment Tony Thomas de Botanist, USA), Dreams Of Fragmentation qui sort le 11 mars sur le label français. Tracklist :

01. Phosphenic Array
02. Bound By Neon
03. Cascading Waves
04. Mercurial Inversion



Voici ce qu'en dit le compositeur Tony Thomas :

"Mercurial Inversion was the last track I wrote for this album. While all the songs have a sinister atmosphere, I wanted this song to have a more traditional Black Metal minor key feeling in how it invoked darkness. Of course, there is still the theme of dreaminess present which can also be found in the other songs through the usage of layered synths and guitars. I had the initial drum arrangements written before meeting our drummer Yurii. However, having everyone involved adding their personal touch to the music is important to me. So, concerning this track I asked if he could keep the general vibe of my arrangements, but play his own interpretation of it. I think this worked out wonderfully. For future albums we plan to be more collaborative from the beginning when it comes to the drum arrangements."

Concernant ses influences :

"I started listening to Black Metal in the late 90s. At the time I was mainly exposed to the Norwegian sound with MAYHEM being my favorite band as a teenager. I was also heavily into the more melodic Swedish style, with bands like DAWN, VINTERLAND, DISSECTION, and LORD BELIAL being on heavy rotation in my youth. These days what I mainly look for in Black Metal is emotional intensity and atmosphere. I enjoy many Post Black Metal bands such as DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT, earlier LANTLÔS, HERETOIR, CONSTELLATIA from South Africa and SOMN from Russia, as far as modern bands go."

»
(Lien direct)
HELL MILITIA (Black Orthodoxe, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Hollow Void qui sortira le 18 mars via Season Of Mist. "Genesis Undone" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
VÉHÉMENCE (Black Metal Médiéval, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Ordalies qui sortira le 8 mars via Antiq Label. "Au Blason Brûlé" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BEYOND MORTAL DREAMS (Brutal Dark Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Abomination Of The Flames qui sortira le 15 avril via Lavadome Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Abomination Of The Flames
2. Hell Of Eternal Death
3. Deficit In Flesh
4. They Are Seven
5. Decimation Hymn
6. Misanthrope Messiah
7. Peace Through Annihilation

»
(Lien direct)
ARTAMENE (Heavy/Thrash, Iran) a sorti une vidéo pour le morceau "Infinite Escape" extrait de son premier full-length Ziggurat paru le mois dernier chez Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
PILLAGING VILLAGERS (Crossover Thrash/Folk, USA) propose sur ce lien le titre "Crush The Enemy" tiré de son premier long-format éponyme qui sort le 11 mars. Tracklist :

1. Wretched of the Earth
2. We Remember
3. The Count
4. The Bishop
5. The Emperor
6. The Crisis
7. Voices in the Sky
8. Burn the Monastery
9. Smash the Factory
10. Ready to Die
11. Crush the Enemy
12. Freedom is Ours

»
(Lien direct)
MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain opus Let There Be Witchery à paraître le 4 mars via Metal Blade. Il s'agit de "Nocturnal Molestation". Tracklist :

1. Telepathic Nightmare
2. Frothing Foulness
3. In Sinful Secrecy
4. Nocturnal Molestation
5. More Torment
6. Let There Be Sodomy
7. Devil Virgin
8. Snake Obsession
9. Villainy Wretched Villainy
10. Szex Witchery

»
(Lien direct)
REFLECTION (Epic Heavy Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "March of the Argonauts" sorti récemment sur Pitch Black Records.
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
10 Février 2022

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
10/02/2022 18:25
Je me languis pour le Beyond Mortal Dreams. J'aime bien les clins d'œil au premier opus (Decimation Hymn, Peace Through Annihilation), j'espère qu'ils prendront pas la forme d'auto-pompage.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
