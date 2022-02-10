|
Les news du 10 Février 2022
Les news du 10 Février 2022 Cailleach Calling - Hell Militia - Véhémence - Beyond Mortal Dreams - Artamene - Pillaging Villagers - Midnight - Reflection
|En partenariat avec Debemur Morti Productions et en exclusivité française pour Thrashocore, retrouvez ci-dessous le titre "Mercurial Inversion" extrait du premier long-format de CAILLEACH CALLING (Atmospheric Black Metal avec notamment Tony Thomas de Botanist, USA), Dreams Of Fragmentation qui sort le 11 mars sur le label français. Tracklist :
01. Phosphenic Array
02. Bound By Neon
03. Cascading Waves
04. Mercurial Inversion
Voici ce qu'en dit le compositeur Tony Thomas :
"Mercurial Inversion was the last track I wrote for this album. While all the songs have a sinister atmosphere, I wanted this song to have a more traditional Black Metal minor key feeling in how it invoked darkness. Of course, there is still the theme of dreaminess present which can also be found in the other songs through the usage of layered synths and guitars. I had the initial drum arrangements written before meeting our drummer Yurii. However, having everyone involved adding their personal touch to the music is important to me. So, concerning this track I asked if he could keep the general vibe of my arrangements, but play his own interpretation of it. I think this worked out wonderfully. For future albums we plan to be more collaborative from the beginning when it comes to the drum arrangements."
Concernant ses influences :
"I started listening to Black Metal in the late 90s. At the time I was mainly exposed to the Norwegian sound with MAYHEM being my favorite band as a teenager. I was also heavily into the more melodic Swedish style, with bands like DAWN, VINTERLAND, DISSECTION, and LORD BELIAL being on heavy rotation in my youth. These days what I mainly look for in Black Metal is emotional intensity and atmosphere. I enjoy many Post Black Metal bands such as DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT, earlier LANTLÔS, HERETOIR, CONSTELLATIA from South Africa and SOMN from Russia, as far as modern bands go."
|HELL MILITIA (Black Orthodoxe, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Hollow Void qui sortira le 18 mars via Season Of Mist. "Genesis Undone" se découvre ici :
|VÉHÉMENCE (Black Metal Médiéval, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Ordalies qui sortira le 8 mars via Antiq Label. "Au Blason Brûlé" se découvre ici :
|BEYOND MORTAL DREAMS (Brutal Dark Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Abomination Of The Flames qui sortira le 15 avril via Lavadome Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Abomination Of The Flames
2. Hell Of Eternal Death
3. Deficit In Flesh
4. They Are Seven
5. Decimation Hymn
6. Misanthrope Messiah
7. Peace Through Annihilation
|ARTAMENE (Heavy/Thrash, Iran) a sorti une vidéo pour le morceau "Infinite Escape" extrait de son premier full-length Ziggurat paru le mois dernier chez Wormholedeath.
|PILLAGING VILLAGERS (Crossover Thrash/Folk, USA) propose sur ce lien le titre "Crush The Enemy" tiré de son premier long-format éponyme qui sort le 11 mars. Tracklist :
1. Wretched of the Earth
2. We Remember
3. The Count
4. The Bishop
5. The Emperor
6. The Crisis
7. Voices in the Sky
8. Burn the Monastery
9. Smash the Factory
10. Ready to Die
11. Crush the Enemy
12. Freedom is Ours
|MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain opus Let There Be Witchery à paraître le 4 mars via Metal Blade. Il s'agit de "Nocturnal Molestation". Tracklist :
1. Telepathic Nightmare
2. Frothing Foulness
3. In Sinful Secrecy
4. Nocturnal Molestation
5. More Torment
6. Let There Be Sodomy
7. Devil Virgin
8. Snake Obsession
9. Villainy Wretched Villainy
10. Szex Witchery
|REFLECTION (Epic Heavy Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "March of the Argonauts" sorti récemment sur Pitch Black Records.
Je me languis pour le Beyond Mortal Dreams. J'aime bien les clins d'œil au premier opus (Decimation Hymn, Peace Through Annihilation), j'espère qu'ils prendront pas la forme d'auto-pompage.
10/02/2022 18:25