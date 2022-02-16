»

FINAL CRY (Melodic Thrash/Death, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album The Ever-Rest le 18 mars sur MDD Records. Tracklist :



01. The Brotherhood Of The Rope

02. The Ever-Rest

03. Down The Icefall

04. The Beckoning Silence

05. Seven Summits

06. Ascending The Avalanche

07. Mallory's Mask

08. Into The Whiteout

09. Words Unspoken

10. This Ending



