Les news du 16 Février 2022

News
Les news du 16 Février 2022 Kampfar - Warfist - Final Cry - Sotherion - Bunker 66 - Hellcrash - Greve
»
(Lien direct)
KAMPFAR (Pagan black metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un extrait de son prochain album attendu dans le courant de cette année. "Lausdans Under Stjernene" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
WARFIST (Black/Thrash Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Teufels qui sortira le 11 mars via Godz Ov War Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Tunes Of Black Contagion
2. Behind The Walls of Keough
3. Rite Of The Incubus
4. Scorching Trauma
5. Meadow Of Bizarre
6. Tuol Sleng
7. Pacifistic Carnage
8. Angel Maker
9. Sinful Bonds Of Blood
10. Fire (Arthur Brown cover)

»
(Lien direct)
FINAL CRY (Melodic Thrash/Death, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album The Ever-Rest le 18 mars sur MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. The Brotherhood Of The Rope
02. The Ever-Rest
03. Down The Icefall
04. The Beckoning Silence
05. Seven Summits
06. Ascending The Avalanche
07. Mallory's Mask
08. Into The Whiteout
09. Words Unspoken
10. This Ending

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-mand SOTHERION (Black Metal, France) formé par BST (The Order of Apollyon, Genital Grinder, VI, ex-Aborted et Balrog entre autres) vient de sortir sa première démo Schwarmgeist chez W.T.C. Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Shrine of the Chosen [5:24]
2. Schwarmgeist [5:49]

»
(Lien direct)
BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) et HELLCRASH (Black/Speed, Italie) vont sortir un split 7" intitulé Hell & Sulphur le 25 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bunker 66 - Pandemonial Storms
2. Hellcrash - Hell Breaks Loose

»
(Lien direct)
GREVE (Symphonic Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Föllo af Svavel, Lifvets Dimridå le 10 avril sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Vid Dödens Tröskel
3. Nordarikets Strid
4. I Svarta Solens Magi
5. Det Gamla Rikets Ruin
6. Ur Nordiskt Vrede
7. Offerbål till Gudarna
8. Outro
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
16 Février 2022

