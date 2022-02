»

(Lien direct) HANORMALE (Experimental Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album The Cathartic Anointing of Heterodoxy in Resilience (A Black Metal Rhapsody) le 5 mai sur Zero Dimensional Records. Tracklist :



0 - A R E C I B O Interstellar

1 - Siate la Stilla - con special guest G/Ab dei Deviate Damaen

2 - Homo Homini Deus/Porcus

3 - The Salaryman (with a Metal Drill Penis)

4 - Solipsism Nyctophilia - con special guest Lucia Amelia Emmanueli (Trewa, Monochrome the City)

5 - Meal of Jusice (revenge of the old dying Horse)

6 - Mamedanuki

7 - Kioku No Rekka, Sonzai No Owari

8 - Black Metal Rhapsody (Bohemian Rhapsody QUEEN cover, in a satanic way)



Line-up complet :



ARCANUS INCUBUS - synth, keyboards, programming, sampling. mellotron, taiko, glass armonica, harp, additional vocals, bass & guitars

STE NAKED - bass

DEIMOS - guitars

MARCO ‘BIG FELLAH’ ZAMBRUNI - extreme drums

MOX CRISTADORO - progressive drums

ALEMST - black metal & industrial drums (from Devoid of Thought)

ZRCADLO - violin & azza P.A.

ALDOUS ‘BIG BOSS’ COLCIAGO - deep vocals

ARGHANGEL MARTYRIUM 999 - screams & growl

STEFANO FERIAN - sax (from SYK)

DIE DREF RECUMRY -vocals on A R E C I B O Interstellar

VALTHAZAR - lead guitar on Meal of Justice & Black Metal Rhapsody