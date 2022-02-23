chargement...

Les news du 23 Février 2022

News
Les news du 23 Février 2022 Beastiality - Sensory Amusia - Last Piss Before Death - Spectre - Extinguished - Stricken - Deathhammer - Noxium Ferus - Mountaineer - Kostnatění
»
(Lien direct)
BEASTIALITY (Death/Thrash/Black, Suède) offre son nouvel EP Sacrificial Chants en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 25 février via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Sacrificial Chants
3. Sinner
4. Thy Kingdom Dead
5. The Black Sun Prophecy

»
(Lien direct)
SENSORY AMUSIA (Brutal Modern Technical Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le titre "Yersinia Pestis" extrait de son premier album Breed Death à venir le 27 mai sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :

1. Birth through Violence
2. Yersinia Pestis
3. Vermin
4. Parasitic Alteration
5. Vulgar Thoughts of Carnage
6. Bind Torture Kill
7. A Blank Canvas of Flesh
8. Breed Death

»
(Lien direct)
LAST PISS BEFORE DEATH (Thrash Metal, Portugal) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Out of Luck" figurant sur son premier full-length LPBD paru il y a deux jours.

»
(Lien direct)
SPECTRE (Heavy Metal, Australie) a dévoilé son premier EP Drifter en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 25 février chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Drifter
2. The Black Jewel

»
(Lien direct)
EXTINGUISHED (Death Metal, Finlande) propose sa première démo Vomitous Manifestations en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 24 février via Caligari Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Two Deadly Blows
2. Vomitous Manifestations
3. Unforeseen Consequences
4. Devoted to Hades

»
(Lien direct)
STRICKEN (Sludge/Doom, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 25 mars de son premier longue-durée From a Well of Emptiness, A Stygian Serpent Born. Tracklist :

1. Consuming Misery
2. Divine Appointment
3. Sacrifice
4. Eon
5. Dishonored In Death
6. Sudden Fall
7. Beyond The Void

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHHAMMER (Thrash Metal, Norvège) offre son nouvel opus Electric Warfare en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 25 février sur Hells Headbangers (LP et K7 le 29 avril). Tracklist :

1. Savage Aggressor
2. Crushing the Pearly Gates
3. Enter the Morbid
4. Return to Sodom / Soldiers of Darkness
5. Rapid Violence
6. Thirst for Ritual
7. Thrown to the Abyss
8. Violent Age of Bloodshed

»
(Lien direct)
NOXIUM FERUS (Death Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé son premier morceau "Dickslapped by the Devil" avec en invité le batteur Jontho Panthera (Ragnarok). Le premier long-format Blasphemicon sortira dans le courant de l'année chez Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
MOUNTAINEER (Doom/Sludge/Post-Rock, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Twin Flame" extrait de son nouvel album Giving Up the Ghost qui sort le 25 février via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. The Ghost
02. Blot Out the Sun
03. Bed of Flowers
04. Touch the Glass
05. When the Soul Sleeps
06. Twin Flame
07. Giving Up

»
(Lien direct)
KOSTNATĚNÍ (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Oheň hoří tam, kde padl le 4 mars sur Mystískaos (LP) et Pest Productions (CD). Un extrait est en line sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Çay benim çeşme benim [6:05]
2. Plevne Marşı [5:56]
3. Şu Dalma'dan geçtin mi [7:02]
Thrasho Keyser
23 Février 2022

