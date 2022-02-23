»

(Lien direct) MOUNTAINEER (Doom/Sludge/Post-Rock, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Twin Flame" extrait de son nouvel album Giving Up the Ghost qui sort le 25 février via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :



01. The Ghost

02. Blot Out the Sun

03. Bed of Flowers

04. Touch the Glass

05. When the Soul Sleeps

06. Twin Flame

07. Giving Up



