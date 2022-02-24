|
Les news du 24 Février 2022
News
Les news du 24 Février 2022 Gorod - Gronibard - Purgatory - Grand Harvest - Zombie Rodeo - Fall of Stasis - Inerth - Brood of Hatred - Misaligned - Insineratehymn - None - Inanna - Helsótt
|GOROD (Death Metal Technico-Mélodique) est actuellement en train de travailler sur de nouveaux morceaux en vue d'une prochaine sortie idéalement prévue pour la fin de l'année (on croise les doigts). Retrouvez dès à présent le clip du titre Victory.
|GRONIBARD (Porngrind, France) sortira son nouvel album Regarde les Hommes Sucer le 20 mai sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :
01. Fast Gays of Humanity 02:15
02. L'enfer des Zombites 02:56
03. Mon Siamois Maléfique 02:33
04. Lady Boy 01:38
05. Finger in Anus 03:40
06. Intermerde 1 00:59
07. Unholy Horses Of Evil 02:14
08. Sperm Smoker 02:56
09. J'ai été livré par DPD 02:10
10. Le Monstre des Zizis 03:12
11. To Ride, Shoot Sperm And Drink The Juice 01:38
12. Intermerde 2 00:38
13. Individual Thought Pâté 02:50
14. Sperm Holocaust 01:53
15. Regarde les Hommes Sucer 02:34
16. De Mysterfriize Pomme Bananas 03:37
Durée totale : 37:43
|
|PURGATORY (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Apotheosis Of Anti Light le 1er avril sur War Anthem Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "(We Declare) War" :
|
|GRAND HARVEST (Death/Doom, Suède) a mis en ligne ici le morceau "No Paler a Horse" extrait de son premier long-format Consummatum Est qui sort le 25 mars via Messor Grandis Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sol Maledictor
2. The Harrow
3. No Paler a Horse
4. As the Vultures Descend
5. Crowns to Ashes - Thrones to Dust
6. My Desolate Sea
7. Fatehammer
8. In Memoriam - Magnus Invictus
9. Consummatum Est
|
|ZOMBIE RODEO (Doom/Stoner/Rock, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Mind Infestation" tiré de son nouvel EP The Eyes Are Set upon You dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 avril sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Eyes Upon You
2. Mind Infestation
3. Night's Jackals Howl
4. Unspeakable Fathoms
5. This Burning Wasteland
|
|FALL OF STASIS (Black/Folk, Québec) propose son premier full-length The Chronophagist en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. Wilted Forests (3:14)
02. Fall of Stasis (6:52)
03. Drunken Howl (4:08)
04. Baal Arise (2:01)
05. The Cult (2:54)
06. Twilight Carnival (5:41)
07. Baron (6:19)
08. The Last Waltz (4:49)
09. Swarm Of Casualties (6:40)
10. The Chronophagist (Feat. Viky Boyer) (6:5)
Durée totale : 49:31
|
|INERTH (Death/Doom/Industrial/Sludge, Espagne) a posté l'intégralité de son premier longue-durée Void sorti avant-hier chez Abstract Emotions. Tracklist :
1. Precognition
2. Resilience In
3. Paranoiac Critical Solitude
4. Isolate
5. Dismatle the Ilusion
6. Deadline to Mankind
7. Visions of Truth
8. Nadir
9. Brave New Cold War
10. Reality Tunnels
|
|Le one-mand band BROOD OF HATRED (Progressive Death Metal, Tunisie) propose à cette adresse son nouvel album The Golden Age en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Gruesome Records. Tracklist :
1. God Over Demons
2. Self-Destruction
3. Genesis
4. Uncertainty
5. The Golden Age
6. The Mask of Death
7. The Uncarved Block
8. Astral Projection
|
|MISALIGNED (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Don’t Get Used to This" qui figurera sur son premier long-format Colours prévu dans le courant de l'année chez Inverse Records.
|
|INSINERATEHYMN (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouveau disque Disembodied en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie demain via Blood Harvest Records et Rotted Life. Tracklist :
1. Perpetual Anguish
2. Visceral Ignominy
3. Corporeal Inception
4. Proliferation Of The Deceased
5. Intransitive Sanction
6. Immolated Ascension
7. Cerebral Malevolence
8. Bitter Loss [Entombed cover]
|
|NONE (Neo-Folk/Black Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son EP Interdimensional War Poetry (2021). Tracklist :
I. Battlefields: The New Dark Gospel
II. Chaining Ethereal Comatose
III. No Guts No Glory
IV. Metaphor Of My Reign
V. Never Know
VI. Pride And Blood
|
|INANNA (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Among Subaqueous Spectres" issu de son nouvel opus Void of Unending Depths à venir le 25 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Evolutionary Inversion [6:08]
2. Among Subaqueous Spectres [6:46]
3. Far Away in Other Spheres [7:02]
4. Underdimensional [10:43]
5. The Key to Alpha Centauri [6:35]
6. Mind Surgery [7:19]
7. Cabo de Hornos [13:40]
|
|HELSÓTT (Folk/Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "I'll Make Ya Famous" extrait de son nouvel album Will and The Witch à paraître le 20 mai sur M-Theory Audio.
|
