(Lien direct) GRAND HARVEST (Death/Doom, Suède) a mis en ligne ici le morceau "No Paler a Horse" extrait de son premier long-format Consummatum Est qui sort le 25 mars via Messor Grandis Productions. Tracklist :



1. Sol Maledictor

2. The Harrow

3. No Paler a Horse

4. As the Vultures Descend

5. Crowns to Ashes - Thrones to Dust

6. My Desolate Sea

7. Fatehammer

8. In Memoriam - Magnus Invictus

9. Consummatum Est