Les news du 24 Février 2022
 Les news du 24 Février 2022... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Holmy		   
Harkonen
 Harkonen - Shake Harder Boy (C)
Par lkea		   
Apocryphetic
 Apocryphetic - Heir To The ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 21 Février 2022
 Les news du 21 Février 2022... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - The Nocturnal... (C)
Par cracoucass		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - No Sign Of Life (C)
Par Solarian		   
Grief Symposium
 Grief Symposium - Monolithi... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Solstice
 Solstice - Lamentations (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Solstice
 Solstice - Death's Crown Is... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - Midvinterblot (C)
Par Cujo		   
Annihilator
 Annihilator - Set The World... (C)
Par Cujo		   

Les news du 24 Février 2022

News
Les news du 24 Février 2022 Gronibard - Purgatory - Grand Harvest - Zombie Rodeo - Fall of Stasis - Inerth - Brood of Hatred - Misaligned - Insineratehymn - None - Inanna - Helsótt
»
(Lien direct)
GRONIBARD (Porngrind, France) sortira son nouvel album Regarde les Hommes Sucer le 20 mai sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :

01. Fast Gays of Humanity 02:15
02. L'enfer des Zombites 02:56
03. Mon Siamois Maléfique 02:33
04. Lady Boy 01:38
05. Finger in Anus 03:40
06. Intermerde 1 00:59
07. Unholy Horses Of Evil 02:14
08. Sperm Smoker 02:56
09. J'ai été livré par DPD 02:10
10. Le Monstre des Zizis 03:12
11. To Ride, Shoot Sperm And Drink The Juice 01:38
12. Intermerde 2 00:38
13. Individual Thought Pâté 02:50
14. Sperm Holocaust 01:53
15. Regarde les Hommes Sucer 02:34
16. De Mysterfriize Pomme Bananas 03:37

Durée totale : 37:43

»
(Lien direct)
PURGATORY (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Apotheosis Of Anti Light le 1er avril sur War Anthem Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "(We Declare) War" :

»
(Lien direct)
GRAND HARVEST (Death/Doom, Suède) a mis en ligne ici le morceau "No Paler a Horse" extrait de son premier long-format Consummatum Est qui sort le 25 mars via Messor Grandis Productions. Tracklist :

1. Sol Maledictor
2. The Harrow
3. No Paler a Horse
4. As the Vultures Descend
5. Crowns to Ashes - Thrones to Dust
6. My Desolate Sea
7. Fatehammer
8. In Memoriam - Magnus Invictus
9. Consummatum Est

»
(Lien direct)
ZOMBIE RODEO (Doom/Stoner/Rock, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Mind Infestation" tiré de son nouvel EP The Eyes Are Set upon You dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 avril sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Eyes Upon You
2. Mind Infestation
3. Night's Jackals Howl
4. Unspeakable Fathoms
5. This Burning Wasteland

»
(Lien direct)
FALL OF STASIS (Black/Folk, Québec) propose son premier full-length The Chronophagist en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Wilted Forests (3:14)
02. Fall of Stasis (6:52)
03. Drunken Howl (4:08)
04. Baal Arise (2:01)
05. The Cult (2:54)
06. Twilight Carnival (5:41)
07. Baron (6:19)
08. The Last Waltz (4:49)
09. Swarm Of Casualties (6:40)
10. The Chronophagist (Feat. Viky Boyer) (6:5)

Durée totale : 49:31

»
(Lien direct)
INERTH (Death/Doom/Industrial/Sludge, Espagne) a posté l'intégralité de son premier longue-durée Void sorti avant-hier chez Abstract Emotions. Tracklist :

1. Precognition
2. Resilience In
3. Paranoiac Critical Solitude
4. Isolate
5. Dismatle the Ilusion
6. Deadline to Mankind
7. Visions of Truth
8. Nadir
9. Brave New Cold War
10. Reality Tunnels

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-mand band BROOD OF HATRED (Progressive Death Metal, Tunisie) propose à cette adresse son nouvel album The Golden Age en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Gruesome Records. Tracklist :

1. God Over Demons
2. Self-Destruction
3. Genesis
4. Uncertainty
5. The Golden Age
6. The Mask of Death
7. The Uncarved Block
8. Astral Projection

»
(Lien direct)
MISALIGNED (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Don’t Get Used to This" qui figurera sur son premier long-format Colours prévu dans le courant de l'année chez Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
INSINERATEHYMN (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouveau disque Disembodied en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie demain via Blood Harvest Records et Rotted Life. Tracklist :

1. Perpetual Anguish
2. Visceral Ignominy
3. Corporeal Inception
4. Proliferation Of The Deceased
5. Intransitive Sanction
6. Immolated Ascension
7. Cerebral Malevolence
8. Bitter Loss [Entombed cover]

»
(Lien direct)
NONE (Neo-Folk/Black Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son EP Interdimensional War Poetry (2021). Tracklist :

I. Battlefields: The New Dark Gospel
II. Chaining Ethereal Comatose
III. No Guts No Glory
IV. Metaphor Of My Reign
V. Never Know
VI. Pride And Blood

»
(Lien direct)
INANNA (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Among Subaqueous Spectres" issu de son nouvel opus Void of Unending Depths à venir le 25 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Evolutionary Inversion [6:08]
2. Among Subaqueous Spectres [6:46]
3. Far Away in Other Spheres [7:02]
4. Underdimensional [10:43]
5. The Key to Alpha Centauri [6:35]
6. Mind Surgery [7:19]
7. Cabo de Hornos [13:40]

»
(Lien direct)
HELSÓTT (Folk/Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "I'll Make Ya Famous" extrait de son nouvel album Will and The Witch à paraître le 20 mai sur M-Theory Audio.
Thrasho Keyser
24 Février 2022

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
24/02/2022 15:59
Jean-Clint a écrit : Sérieux ce titre d'album de GRONIBARD, la grande classe ! Mort de Rire

Haha j'avoue. Et certains titres de morceau m'ont bien fait marrer !
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
24/02/2022 14:07
Sérieux ce titre d'album de GRONIBARD, la grande classe ! Mort de Rire

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
