Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - The Broken Seal (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Harkonen
 Harkonen - Shake Harder Boy (C)
Par BBB		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 24 Février 2022
 Les news du 24 Février 2022... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Apocryphetic
 Apocryphetic - Heir To The ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 21 Février 2022
 Les news du 21 Février 2022... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - The Nocturnal... (C)
Par cracoucass		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - No Sign Of Life (C)
Par Solarian		   
Grief Symposium
 Grief Symposium - Monolithi... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Solstice
 Solstice - Lamentations (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Solstice
 Solstice - Death's Crown Is... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - (I)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 25 Février 2022

News
Les news du 25 Février 2022 Spirit Adrift - Disfuneral - Thorium - Dawohl - The Spirit - Crowbar - Cabinet - Astral Tomb - Param-Nesia - Depleted Uranium - Cleaver - Pure Wrath - Archgoat - Tralineate - Chaos Invocation - Decrapted - Saphath - Necromante - Mortify - Superdeathflame - Falamh - Viande - Beyond the Structure
»
(Lien direct)
SPIRIT ADRIFT (Doom trad', Etats-Unis) a dévoilé une reprise du morceau "Hollow" de PANTERA, qui s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DISFUNERAL (Archaic Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Blood Red Tentacle qui sortira le 15 avril via Redefining Darkness Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Feastering The Undead
2. Dissolved
3. Eternal
4. Lord Of Discord
5. Maim, Kill, Burn
6. Devourer Of Light
7. Blood Red Tentacle
8. Dead
9. Funeral Maze

»
(Lien direct)
THORIUM (Death Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Danmark qui sortira le 29 avril via Emanzipation Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. War Is Coming
2. A Crown to Obscurity
3. Majesty
4. Semen Of The Devil
5. My Decay
6. The Silent Suffering
7. Defiance
8. Reign The Abyss
9. Nine Lives
10. Into The Gods


»
(Lien direct)
DAWOHL (Brutal Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son album Leviathan qui sortira le 22 avril via Dolorem Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. Canticum Belli
2. Statolatria
3. Institutionalized Hatred
4. Voluntary Servitude
5. Subjugation
6. Telos - Immanent Orthogenesis
7. Macro Apoptosis
8. I Vomit This World (MERCYLESS Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
THE SPIRIT (Black/Death Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Of Clarity and Galactic Structures qui sortira le 1er avril via AOP Records. "Celestial Fire" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Zero And Below, le nouvel album de CROWBAR (Sludge, USA) sortira le 4 mars sur MNRK Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le clip de "Bleeding From Every Hole" :

01. The Fear That Binds You
02. Her Evil Is Sacred
03. Confess To Nothing
04. Chemical Godz (Bandcamp)
05. Denial Of The Truth
06. Bleeding From Every Hole
07. It's Always Worth The Gain
08. Crush Negativity
09. Reanimating A Lie
10. Zero And Below

»
(Lien direct)
CABINET (Death Metal avec le leader de Sxuperion, USA) sortira son premier long-format Claustrophobic Dysentery le 30 mars chez Bloody Moutains Records. Un extrait, "Lilliputian Flicker of Fasciollasis", est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Claustrophobic Dysentery Excreted From The Chiffonier
2. Bacteremiactic Basement Dweller (...in the Corner)
3. Lilliputian Flicker of Fasciollasis 02:52
4. Epidermal Appliance Escritoire
5. Obesogenic Decomposition
6. Equanimitical Microdecay
7. Hallway of Dacryocystotomic Depriciation
8. Eternally Pendulemic Flourescent Bulb / Deteriorating Interminably
9. Outro (Foul Structural Rot)

»
(Lien direct)
ASTRAL TOMB (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Transcendental Visions" figurant sur son premier full-length Soulgazer prévu le 25 mars via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Transcendental Visions
2. Be Here Now...
3. Inertia (Crashing through the Doorways of Eternity)
4. Traversing the Wandering Star
5. Ascending a Pillar of Light

»
(Lien direct)
PARAM-NESIA (Progressive Death Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Journey To Nothing" tiré de son EP Aspect of Creation sorti en juin dernier. Tracklist :

1. Pestilence of Man (4:44)
2. Forsaken (4:44)
3. Lethocerus (5:29)
4. Home (5:47)
5. Journey to Nothing (7:09)

Durée totale : 27:54

»
(Lien direct)
DEPLETED URANIUM (Math Metal/Grind/Powerviolence, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Beta Particles" issu de son nouvel album Origins paru fin janvier. Tracklist :

1 – Depleted Uranium – 0:43
2 – The Tear and the Flood – 1:19
3 – Alpha Particles – 1:56
4 – Van Halen Radiation Belt – 1:16
5 – Beta Particles – 2:06
6 – Counter Balance – 3:01
7 – Deficiencies – 2:01
8 – Small Odds – 1:44
9 – Open Wound Diaries – 2:28
10 – Percentages – 4:56 (BONUS TRACK ON CD ONLY)

Durée totale : 21:35

»
(Lien direct)
CLEAVER (Metal/Hardcore, France) sortira son premier long-format No More Must Crawl le 6 mai sur Klonosphere Records. Tracklist :

01. Desperate
02. Dressed in Sorrow
03. Sunset
04. Inner Voice
05. The Plight
06. Thudding Stares
07. KYG (Kill Your Guru)
08. Light On
09. No More Must Crawl
10. Grief

»
(Lien direct)
PURE WRATH (Atmospheric Black Metal, Indonésie) offre son nouveau disque Hymn to the Woeful Hearts, sorti le 18 février chez Debemur Morti Productions, en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Tracklist :

01. The Cloak of Disquiet
02. Years of Silence
03. Presages from a Restless Soul
04. Footprints of the Lost Child
05. Those Who Stand Still
06. Hymn to the Woeful Hearts

»
(Lien direct)
ARCHGOAT (Black Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau "Ascension Towards The Promethean Fire" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP All Christianity Ends prévu le 22 avril via Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ascension Towards The Promethean Fire 05:10
2. Crown Cloaked With Death
3. Nightside Prayer
4. The Semen Of Anti Mastery

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-mand band TRALINEATE (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a sorti son nouvel opus Parasites, disponible sur toutes les plate-formes de streaming. Tracklist :

. Zero Hour
2. 23 Messages
3. Babylon
4. Harbinger
5. The Light Above
6. Arrival
7. Saturn's Last Breath
8. Autonomous Decimation
9. Parasites

»
(Lien direct)
CHAOS INVOCATION (Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté le morceau "Curses Upon You" issu de son nouvel album Devil, Stone & Man qui sort le 24 mars sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Strike Of The Dominator's Fist
2. A Stranger's Pale Hand
3. Diabolical Hammer
4. Odonata Fields
5. Where We Have Taken The Cross
6. Triple Fire
7. Curses Upon You
8. The Revolting Abyss

»
(Lien direct)
DECRAPTED (Death Metal, Espagne), le nouveau projet de Dave Rotten (Avulsed ...) avec Vicente Payá (Unbounded Terror, Golgotha), a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Forcefed Human Flesh" extrait de son premier full-length Bloody Rivers of Death à paraître le 5 avril chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Bleeding Devourment
02. Forcefed Human Flesh
03. Cook on the Stake
04. Headless Haunting
05. As the Horror Comes
06. Bloody Cave
07. The Ravenous
08. Meat Truck

»
(Lien direct)
SAPHATH (Death/Black/Gothic, Russie) sortira son premier longue-durée Ascension of the Dark Prophet le 8 avril.

»
(Lien direct)
NECROMANTE (Black Metal, Brésil) offre sur cette page le morceau "Necro Fire Angel" figurant sur son nouveau disque XI à venir le 25 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Equinox of New Aeon
2. Lucifer Rising
3. Serpentine Fire
4. The Phoenix Glory
5. XI (The Dark Night of the Soul)
6. Pentacle of Fire
7. Necro Fire Angel
8. Sentence of the Dead
9. The Infernal Palace & the Red Death
10. The Venom Between Gods
11. Solve et Coagula-Astral Light to the Chaos

»
(Lien direct)
MORTIFY (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Astral Spheres From a Bleeding Soul" tiré de son nouvel opus Fragments at the Edge of Sorrow dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 mars chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Beneath The Emptiness
2. In The Amorphous Path
3. Ethereal Illusion Of Psyche
4. Fragments
5. Frayed Lunacy (Dying Sight)
6. Mindloss (Instrumental)
7. The Accursed And The Throes
8. Edge
9. Astral Spheres From A Bleeding Soul
10. Process In A Secrecies Of Thought
11. Contaminated Echoes
12. Sorrow

»
(Lien direct)
SUPERDEATHFLAME (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Dead Is Dead le 25 mars via Inverse Records. Deux extraits sont en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Innocence
02. Dead Is Dead
03. Dying Embers
04. Darkest Mind
05. Untold Burden
06. Inside the Chamber
07. Falling In Shades
08. Pain

»
(Lien direct)
FALAMH (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le morceau "Winds of Silence" issu de son nouvel EP Aeons Effigy prévu le 25 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Winds of Silence (6:46)
2. Blackened Waves (6:52)
3. Benighted Weald (5:03)
4. Aethereal Forger (4:33)

Durée totale : 23:14

»
(Lien direct)
VIANDE (Blackened Death Metal, France) propose deux nouveaux extraits de son premier long-format L'abime dévore les âmes qui sort le 15 avril via Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :

01. Les dents du gouffre
02. Le ventre monde
03. La tombe avide
04. Miroir décharné
05. Le souffle des os
06. Traître à la vie
07. Lueurs de cendres
08. Langues de brume

»
(Lien direct)
BEYOND THE STRUCTURE (Technical Death Metal, Estonie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Worms of Consumption" extrait de son nouvel album Scrutiny à paraître le 28 avril sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :

01. Endless Cycles
02. Progressors
03. Worms of Consumption
04. Portal to Eternity
05. Fictional Reality
06. Profanation of the Non-Existent
07. Numerous Existences
08. Mass Psychosis
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
25 Février 2022

