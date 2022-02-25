»

(Lien direct) Zero And Below, le nouvel album de CROWBAR (Sludge, USA) sortira le 4 mars sur MNRK Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le clip de "Bleeding From Every Hole" :



01. The Fear That Binds You

02. Her Evil Is Sacred

03. Confess To Nothing

04. Chemical Godz (Bandcamp)

05. Denial Of The Truth

06. Bleeding From Every Hole

07. It's Always Worth The Gain

08. Crush Negativity

09. Reanimating A Lie

10. Zero And Below



