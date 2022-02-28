»

TROGLODYTE (Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Speed Kills" (feat. Brent Purgason de Gwar et U.S. Bastards) extrait de son nouveau disque The Hierarchical Ecological Succession: Welcome to the Food Chain à paraître le 5 mars sur Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :



1. What's Eating You?

2. Speed Kills

3. Found Guilty In A Wrongful Death Lawsuit For Shooting A Man Wearing A Bigfoot Costume

4. Sasquashed (Bigfoot Crank Stomp)

5. DAYTLOV - Снежный человек

6. Assault by Cleft Foot Malformation Trampled Under (Big)Foot

7. Thin the Herd

8. Meat Your Maker



