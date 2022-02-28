DRUDKH (Black Metal) : le groupe ukrainien vient de mettre en ligne un nouveau titre, intitulé "The Nocturnal One", avec un clip réalisé par Metastazis. Le combo a choisi de dévoiler ce titre bien plus tôt que ce qu'il avait envisagé étant donné la situation actuelle en Ukraine, en sachant qu'un nouvel album devrait voir le jour d'ici la fin de cette année.
TROGLODYTE (Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Speed Kills" (feat. Brent Purgason de Gwar et U.S. Bastards) extrait de son nouveau disque The Hierarchical Ecological Succession: Welcome to the Food Chain à paraître le 5 mars sur Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :
1. What's Eating You?
2. Speed Kills
3. Found Guilty In A Wrongful Death Lawsuit For Shooting A Man Wearing A Bigfoot Costume
4. Sasquashed (Bigfoot Crank Stomp)
5. DAYTLOV - Снежный человек
6. Assault by Cleft Foot Malformation Trampled Under (Big)Foot
7. Thin the Herd
8. Meat Your Maker
MORTUUS INFRADAEMONI (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre en écoute à cette adresse le morceau "Abhominog" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Inmortuos Sum à venir le 25 mars chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Insepultus
2. Madness Rides With The Star-Winds
3. Omne Vitae In Tenebras Mergit
4. Abhominog
5. Ossuarium Of The Black Earth
6. Der Todten Tantz
7. Burning Time And Space
8. Inmortuos Sum
MESHUGGAH (Technical Modern Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler une vidéo pour le titre "The Abysmal Eye" extrait de son nouvel album Immutable qui sort le 1er avril via Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :
01. Broken Cog
02. The Abysmal Eye
03. Light The Shortening Fuse
04. Phantoms
05. Ligature Marks
06. God He Sees In Mirrors
07. They Move Below
08. Kaleidoscope
09. Black Cathedral
10. I Am That Thirst
11. The Faultless
12. Armies Of The Preposterous
13. Past Tense
