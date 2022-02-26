chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
108 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - The Broken Seal (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Harkonen
 Harkonen - Shake Harder Boy (C)
Par BBB		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 24 Février 2022
 Les news du 24 Février 2022... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Apocryphetic
 Apocryphetic - Heir To The ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 21 Février 2022
 Les news du 21 Février 2022... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - The Nocturnal... (C)
Par cracoucass		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - No Sign Of Life (C)
Par Solarian		   
Grief Symposium
 Grief Symposium - Monolithi... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Solstice
 Solstice - Lamentations (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Solstice
 Solstice - Death's Crown Is... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - (I)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 26 Février 2022

News
Les news du 26 Février 2022 Troglodyte - Rise Of Kronos - Mortuus Infradaemoni - Meshuggah - Evil Shade - Triskelyon
»
(Lien direct)
TROGLODYTE (Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Speed Kills" (feat. Brent Purgason de Gwar et U.S. Bastards) extrait de son nouveau disque The Hierarchical Ecological Succession: Welcome to the Food Chain à paraître le 5 mars sur Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :

1. What's Eating You?
2. Speed Kills
3. Found Guilty In A Wrongful Death Lawsuit For Shooting A Man Wearing A Bigfoot Costume
4. Sasquashed (Bigfoot Crank Stomp)
5. DAYTLOV - Снежный человек
6. Assault by Cleft Foot Malformation Trampled Under (Big)Foot
7. Thin the Herd
8. Meat Your Maker

»
(Lien direct)
RISE OF KRONOS (Death Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Cosmic Order" issu de son nouvel opus Council Of Prediction prévu le 25 mars sur MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. The Jury
02. Cosmic Order
03. Cycles
04. Divine Betrayal
05. Boiled Alive
06. Gladiator
07. Allegory Of The Cave
08. Cycles (feat. Britta Görtz)
09. Boiled Alive (feat. Thomas Gurrath)
10. Divine Betrayal (feat. Lukas Swiaczny)

»
(Lien direct)
MORTUUS INFRADAEMONI (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre en écoute à cette adresse le morceau "Abhominog" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Inmortuos Sum à venir le 25 mars chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Insepultus
2. Madness Rides With The Star-Winds
3. Omne Vitae In Tenebras Mergit
4. Abhominog
5. Ossuarium Of The Black Earth
6. Der Todten Tantz
7. Burning Time And Space
8. Inmortuos Sum

»
(Lien direct)
MESHUGGAH (Technical Modern Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler une vidéo pour le titre "The Abysmal Eye" extrait de son nouvel album Immutable qui sort le 1er avril via Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :

01. Broken Cog
02. The Abysmal Eye
03. Light The Shortening Fuse
04. Phantoms
05. Ligature Marks
06. God He Sees In Mirrors
07. They Move Below
08. Kaleidoscope
09. Black Cathedral
10. I Am That Thirst
11. The Faultless
12. Armies Of The Preposterous
13. Past Tense

»
(Lien direct)
EVIL SHADE (Heavy/Speed, Mexique) propose son premier EP Vandals en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier sur Chaos Records (vinyle et tape) et Spookies Productions (CD). Tracklist :

1. Vandals
2. Wicked Crusades
3. Beneath the Pentagram
4. Shade of Evil
5. Black Demon (Running Wild cover)

»
(Lien direct)
TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Find A Way" tiré de son premier EP éponyme sorti le mois dernier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Hunger (2:58)
2. Find A Way (4:03)
3. Odyssey (Blessed by Steel) (3:32)

Durée totale : 10:34
Thrasho Keyser
26 Février 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Earth
 Earth
A Bureaucratic Desire for Extra-Capsular Extraction (Compil.)
2010 - Southern Lord Recordings		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah
Metal progressif - 1987 - Suède		   
Troglodyte
 Troglodyte
Death Metal - 2005 - Etats-Unis		   
Earth
A Bureaucratic Desire for E...
Lire la chronique
Anachoret
Syndrom
Lire la chronique
Lvcifyre
The Broken Seal
Lire la chronique
Angelblast
Throne Of Ashes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vile Apparition / Miscreance
Vile Apparition / Miscreanc...
Lire la chronique
Harkonen
Shake Harder Boy
Lire la chronique
Apocryphetic
Heir To The Cosmos
Lire la chronique
Hangman's Chair
A Loner
Lire la chronique
Immolation
Acts Of God
Lire la chronique
Vastatum
Mercurial States of Revelation
Lire la chronique
Pensées Nocturnes
Douce Fange
Lire la chronique
Grief Symposium
Monolithic Dark Metal (Démo)
Lire la chronique
The True Werwolf / Druadan Forest
Split (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Atlantean Kodex
The Pnakotic Demos (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Altar Blood
From the Darkest Chasms
Lire la chronique
Star One
Revel In Time
Lire la chronique
Vampyric Tyrant
Das Schwert Der Sterne (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Solstice
Death's Crown Is Victory (EP)
Lire la chronique
Solstice
Halcyon (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ethereal Sin
Time of Requiem Part. 1
Lire la chronique
Blutumhang
The Fires Of Domination
Lire la chronique
Solstice
Lamentations
Lire la chronique
Necrophagous
In Chaos Ascend
Lire la chronique
(Union of) Uranus
To This Bearer of Truth (Co...
Lire la chronique
Cadaveric Fumes
Lire l'interview
Bloodlet
The Seraphim Fall
Lire la chronique
Schrat
Seelenfresser
Lire la chronique
Unleashed
No Sign Of Life
Lire la chronique
Krallice
Crystalline Exhaustion
Lire la chronique
Catacomb
Back To Unknown Kadath (EP)
Lire la chronique