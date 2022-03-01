CHTHONIC CULT (Black/Death, Pologne) propose en écoute le morceau "In the Seventh Hour" tiré de son nouveau disque Become Seekers for Death prévu le 28 mars via Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
1. Ironclad Nemesis
2. On the Wings of Drought
3. The Thunder Spoke to the Spirit
4. When the Ancients Speak
5. Become Seekers for Death
6. In the Seventh Hour
7. Crimson Streams of Sacrifice
8. The Hunt of the Light-Bearer
