chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
176 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Blutfahne / Norrhem
 Blutfahne / Norrhem - The P... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Cryptum
 Cryptum - Vile Emergence (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 28 Février 2022
 Les news du 28 Février 2022... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - The Broken Seal (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Harkonen
 Harkonen - Shake Harder Boy (C)
Par BBB		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 24 Février 2022
 Les news du 24 Février 2022... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Apocryphetic
 Apocryphetic - Heir To The ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 21 Février 2022
 Les news du 21 Février 2022... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - The Nocturnal... (C)
Par cracoucass		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - No Sign Of Life (C)
Par Solarian		   
Grief Symposium
 Grief Symposium - Monolithi... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   

Les news du 1 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 1 Mars 2022 Hell Militia - Au-Dessus - Abbath - Hatchet - Chthonic Cult - Trewerum - The Nika Riots - Pharmacist - Skull Fist
»
(Lien direct)
HELL MILITIA (Black Orthodoxe, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Hollow Void qui sortira le 18 mars via Season Of Mist. "Lifeless Light" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
AU-DESSUS (Post-Black Metal, Lituanie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep Mend qui sortira le 22 avril via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Negation I
2. Negation II
3. Lethargy
4. Epiphany
5. Alienation

»
(Lien direct)
ABBATH (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son prochain album Dread Reaver qui sortira le 25 mars via Season Of Mist. "The Book Of Breath" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
HATCHET (Thrash Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier full-length Awaiting Evil (2008) au format vinyle le 6 mai chez M-Theory Audio.

»
(Lien direct)
CHTHONIC CULT (Black/Death, Pologne) propose en écoute le morceau "In the Seventh Hour" tiré de son nouveau disque Become Seekers for Death prévu le 28 mars via Putrid Cult. Tracklist :

1. Ironclad Nemesis
2. On the Wings of Drought
3. The Thunder Spoke to the Spirit
4. When the Ancients Speak
5. Become Seekers for Death
6. In the Seventh Hour
7. Crimson Streams of Sacrifice
8. The Hunt of the Light-Bearer

»
(Lien direct)
TREWERUM (Doom/Death, Russie) a sorti le mois dernier sur Fono Ltd. son premier longue-durée Millenniums in a Darkness. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. The Sisters
3. The Wings
4. The Dream
5. The Room
6. The House of Shadows
7. The Star
8. Outro


»
(Lien direct)
THE NIKA RIOTS (Metal/Hardcore, Norvège) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Like Swans" extrait de son premier long-format Derelict qui sort le 29 avril via Mas-Kina Recordings.


»
(Lien direct)
PHARMACIST (Goregrind/Death, Japon) a signé sur Hells Headbangers pour la sortie au second semestre de son nouvel opus Flourishing Extremities On Unspoiled Mental Grounds (LP & K7).

»
(Lien direct)
SKULL FIST (Heavy/Speed, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Long Live the Fist" extrait de son nouvel album Paid in Full à venir le 22 avril sur Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :

01. Paid in Full
02. Long Live the Fist
03. Crush Kill Destroy
04. Blackout
05. Madman
06. For the Last Time
07. Heavier Than Metal
08. Warrior of the North
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
1 Mars 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Cryptum
 Cryptum
Vile Emergence (EP)
2022 - Caligari Records		   
Blutfahne / Norrhem
 Blutfahne / Norrhem
The Path Of Elite (Split-CD)
2021 - Todesritter Production		   
Sakrifiss dans "Le Secret des Dieux".
 Sakrifiss dans "Le Secret des Dieux".
Mars 2022		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Abbath
 Abbath
Black Metal - 2015 - Norvège		   
Au-Dessus
 Au-Dessus
Post-Black Metal - 2014 - Lituanie		   
Chthonic Cult
 Chthonic Cult
Black / Death Metal - 2014 - Allemagne / Pologne		   
Hell Militia
 Hell Militia
Black Orthodoxe - 2001 - France		   
Pharmacist
 Pharmacist
Goregrind - 2020 - Japon		   
Skull Fist
 Skull Fist
2006 - Canada		   
Sakrifiss dans "Le Secret des Dieux".
Lire le podcast
Cryptum
Vile Emergence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Blutfahne / Norrhem
The Path Of Elite (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Bloodlet
Three Humid Nights In The C...
Lire la chronique
Ysyry Mollvün
Ysyry Mollvün
Lire la chronique
Steven Wilson
Hand. Cannot. Erase.
Lire la chronique
Plague Years
Circle Of Darkness
Lire la chronique
Earth
A Bureaucratic Desire for E...
Lire la chronique
Anachoret
Syndrom
Lire la chronique
Lvcifyre
The Broken Seal
Lire la chronique
Angelblast
Throne Of Ashes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vile Apparition / Miscreance
Vile Apparition / Miscreanc...
Lire la chronique
Harkonen
Shake Harder Boy
Lire la chronique
Apocryphetic
Heir To The Cosmos
Lire la chronique
Hangman's Chair
A Loner
Lire la chronique
Immolation
Acts Of God
Lire la chronique
Vastatum
Mercurial States of Revelation
Lire la chronique
Pensées Nocturnes
Douce Fange
Lire la chronique
Grief Symposium
Monolithic Dark Metal (Démo)
Lire la chronique
The True Werwolf / Druadan Forest
Split (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Atlantean Kodex
The Pnakotic Demos (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Altar Blood
From the Darkest Chasms
Lire la chronique
Star One
Revel In Time
Lire la chronique
Vampyric Tyrant
Das Schwert Der Sterne (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Solstice
Death's Crown Is Victory (EP)
Lire la chronique
Solstice
Halcyon (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ethereal Sin
Time of Requiem Part. 1
Lire la chronique
Blutumhang
The Fires Of Domination
Lire la chronique
Solstice
Lamentations
Lire la chronique
Necrophagous
In Chaos Ascend
Lire la chronique