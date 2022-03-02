»

(Lien direct) HATH (Progressive Blackened Death Metal, USA) offre sur ce lien l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel album All That Was Promised à venir le 4 mars sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. The Million Violations

2. Kenosis

3. Lithopaedic

4. Iosis

5. Decollation

6. Death Complex

7. Casting of the Self

8. All That Was Promised

9. Name Them Yet Build No Monument