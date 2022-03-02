chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Chemin de haine
 Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Ch... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Wapentake
 Wapentake - Vestiges (C)
Par iormungand		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Règne des morts (C)
Par iormungand		   
Arkha Sva
 Arkha Sva - Donusdogama: En... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Ulvegr
 Ulvegr - The Call of Glacia... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Blutfahne / Norrhem
 Blutfahne / Norrhem - The P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptum
 Cryptum - Vile Emergence (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 28 Février 2022
 Les news du 28 Février 2022... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - The Broken Seal (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Harkonen
 Harkonen - Shake Harder Boy (C)
Par BBB		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 24 Février 2022
 Les news du 24 Février 2022... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Apocryphetic
 Apocryphetic - Heir To The ... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 2 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 2 Mars 2022 Perdition Temple - Hath - Father Befouled - Reaper - Chemicide - Zemial - Illumination - Anthropophagous - Vāmācāra
»
(Lien direct)
PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Merciless Upheaval qui sortira courant juin via Hells headbangers Records. "Redemption Abattoir" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
HATH (Progressive Blackened Death Metal, USA) offre sur ce lien l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel album All That Was Promised à venir le 4 mars sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. The Million Violations
2. Kenosis
3. Lithopaedic
4. Iosis
5. Decollation
6. Death Complex
7. Casting of the Self
8. All That Was Promised
9. Name Them Yet Build No Monument

»
(Lien direct)
FATHER BEFOULED (Death Metal, USA) propose le morceau "Katabatic Deliverance" figurant sur son nouveau disque Crowned in Veneficum à paraître le 25 mars chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Unheavenly Catechesis
2. Salivating Faithlessness
3. Dethroned Enslavement
4. His Throne Decayed
5. Miasmas of Sodom
6. Katabatic Deliverance
7. Enlightenment of Torture
8. Euphoria of Accepted Suffering
9. Utter Abomination

»
(Lien direct)
REAPER (Speed/Thrash/Black, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Drop of the Blade" issu de son premier full-length Viridian Inferno dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Shadow Of The Crucifix
2. Satanic Panic
3. Taste The Blood
4. Drop Of The Blade
5. The Reaper
6. Nothing Left To Waste
7. Decay
8. Sentinels Of Heresy
9. Mass Grave
10. Internal Torment

»
(Lien direct)
CHEMICIDE (Thrash Metal, Costa Rica) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Barred Existence" extrait de son nouvel album Common Sense prévu le 15 mars. Tracklist :

1. Self Destruct
2. Lunar eternity
3. Common Sense
4. Barred Existence
5. False Democracy
6. Color Blind
7. Strike as One
8. Disposable
9. It's an Action


»
(Lien direct)
ZEMIAL (Black Metal, Grèce) va rééditer le 31 mars son premier EP Sleeping Under Tartarus (1992) en CD et vinyle sur Dark Descent Records et The Sinister Flame à l'occasion des trente ans de l'œuvre. Tracklist :

1. Intro [1:16]
2. Sleeping Under Tartarus [4:53]
3. Falling Into the Absu [3:36]
4. The Scourge of the Kingdom [2:33]

»
(Lien direct)
ILLUMINATION (Atmospheric Black Metal, Brésil) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier EP Worship Death More Than Life qui sort le 4 mars chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Ngh W Srr
2. Lux Ferre Gnosis
3. Occult Science
4. UY Scuti
5. Thy Darkness
6. Venus Shukra
7. Dead Photons

»
(Lien direct)
ANTHROPOPHAGOUS (Death Metal, USA) vient d'éditer son premier longue-durée Death Fugue (2021) au format vinyle via
Night Rhythms Recordings. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. True Heresy
2. Lead Casket
3. Death Fugue
4. On Black Wing and Foul Wind
5. Escaphism
6. Pile Them Up
7. Ransackers of the Temple
8. I Wield the Flame of Chaos

»
(Lien direct)
VĀMĀCĀRA (Psychedelic Doom/Death, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Cosmic Fires: The Enlightenment Reversed le 29 avril sur Black Sunset/MDD.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
2 Mars 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Pogo Car Crash Control
 Pogo Car Crash Control
Tête Blême
2020 - Panenka Music		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Anthropophagous
 Anthropophagous
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Chemicide
 Chemicide
2008 - Costa Rica		   
Father Befouled
 Father Befouled
Death Metal - 2006 - Etats-Unis		   
Perdition Temple
 Perdition Temple
Death Metal - 2009 - Etats-Unis		   
Reaper
 Reaper
Black/Speed - Suède		   
Zemial
 Zemial
Black Thrash Metal Progressif - 1989 - Grèce		   
Pogo Car Crash Control
Tête Blême
Lire la chronique
Sakrifiss dans "Le Secret des Dieux".
Lire le podcast
Cryptum
Vile Emergence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Blutfahne / Norrhem
The Path Of Elite (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Bloodlet
Three Humid Nights In The C...
Lire la chronique
Ysyry Mollvün
Ysyry Mollvün
Lire la chronique
Steven Wilson
Hand. Cannot. Erase.
Lire la chronique
Plague Years
Circle Of Darkness
Lire la chronique
Earth
A Bureaucratic Desire for E...
Lire la chronique
Anachoret
Syndrom
Lire la chronique
Lvcifyre
The Broken Seal
Lire la chronique
Angelblast
Throne Of Ashes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vile Apparition / Miscreance
Vile Apparition / Miscreanc...
Lire la chronique
Harkonen
Shake Harder Boy
Lire la chronique
Apocryphetic
Heir To The Cosmos
Lire la chronique
Hangman's Chair
A Loner
Lire la chronique
Immolation
Acts Of God
Lire la chronique
Vastatum
Mercurial States of Revelation
Lire la chronique
Pensées Nocturnes
Douce Fange
Lire la chronique
Grief Symposium
Monolithic Dark Metal (Démo)
Lire la chronique
The True Werwolf / Druadan Forest
Split (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Atlantean Kodex
The Pnakotic Demos (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Altar Blood
From the Darkest Chasms
Lire la chronique
Star One
Revel In Time
Lire la chronique
Vampyric Tyrant
Das Schwert Der Sterne (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Solstice
Death's Crown Is Victory (EP)
Lire la chronique
Solstice
Halcyon (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ethereal Sin
Time of Requiem Part. 1
Lire la chronique
Blutumhang
The Fires Of Domination
Lire la chronique
Solstice
Lamentations
Lire la chronique