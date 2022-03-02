PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Merciless Upheaval qui sortira courant juin via Hells headbangers Records. "Redemption Abattoir" se découvre ci-dessous :
REAPER (Speed/Thrash/Black, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Drop of the Blade" issu de son premier full-length Viridian Inferno dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Shadow Of The Crucifix
2. Satanic Panic
3. Taste The Blood
4. Drop Of The Blade
5. The Reaper
6. Nothing Left To Waste
7. Decay
8. Sentinels Of Heresy
9. Mass Grave
10. Internal Torment
ZEMIAL (Black Metal, Grèce) va rééditer le 31 mars son premier EP Sleeping Under Tartarus (1992) en CD et vinyle sur Dark Descent Records et The Sinister Flame à l'occasion des trente ans de l'œuvre. Tracklist :
1. Intro [1:16]
2. Sleeping Under Tartarus [4:53]
3. Falling Into the Absu [3:36]
4. The Scourge of the Kingdom [2:33]
ANTHROPOPHAGOUS (Death Metal, USA) vient d'éditer son premier longue-durée Death Fugue (2021) au format vinyle via
Night Rhythms Recordings. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. True Heresy
2. Lead Casket
3. Death Fugue
4. On Black Wing and Foul Wind
5. Escaphism
6. Pile Them Up
7. Ransackers of the Temple
8. I Wield the Flame of Chaos
Par Sakrifiss
Par iormungand
Par iormungand
Par iormungand
Par iormungand
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par X-Death
Par AxGxB
Par Dantefever
Par Krokodil
Par BBB
Par Deathrash
Par Deathrash
Par Keyser