Valais
 Valais - Valais (C)
Par Jessica Albator		   
Author & Punisher
 Author & Punisher - Krüller (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Chemin de haine
 Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Ch... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Wapentake
 Wapentake - Vestiges (C)
Par iormungand		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Règne des morts (C)
Par iormungand		   
Arkha Sva
 Arkha Sva - Donusdogama: En... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Ulvegr
 Ulvegr - The Call of Glacia... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Blutfahne / Norrhem
 Blutfahne / Norrhem - The P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptum
 Cryptum - Vile Emergence (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 28 Février 2022
 Les news du 28 Février 2022... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - The Broken Seal (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Harkonen
 Harkonen - Shake Harder Boy (C)
Par BBB		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 24 Février 2022
 Les news du 24 Février 2022... (N)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 3 Mars 2022

Les news du 3 Mars 2022 Dark Funeral - Watain - Spill Your Guts - Hyperia - Idol of Fear - Upiór - Necrom - Lost Tribes of the Moon - Wind Of The Black Mountains - Survival Instinct - Besna - Bottlekopf
DARK FUNERAL (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album We Are The Apocalypse qui sortira le 18 mars via Century Media. "Leviathan" s'écoute ici :

WATAIN (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain qui sortira le 29 avril via Nuclear Blast. "Serimosa" s'écoute ici :

SPILL YOUR GUTS (Blackened Hardcore, Chine/Canada/Russie/Écosse) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Prey On Death" extrait de son nouvel opus The Wrath It Takes prévu le 25 mars via PermCityPunk Records (Russie), Trepanation Recordings (UK) et Graboid Of The Ground Records (Chine). Tracklist :

1. Die Untied
2. Reaper's Toll
3. Lift The Curse
4. Prey On Death
5. Pyrite
6. Blood Soaked Wolves
7. Your Soul is Sick
8. Hollow Carcass
9. Pain Echoes Back

HYPERIA (Thrash Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le morceau "Prison of The Mind" figurant sur son nouvel album Silhouettes of Horror à paraître le 18 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Hypnagogia 4:17
02. Intoxication Therapy 4:38
03. Experiment 77 4:28
04. Severed 4:20
05. Prisoner Of The Mind 4:18
06. Terror Serum 4:51
07. Whitecoat 3:31
08. Silhouettes of Horror 3:54
09. Operation Midnight 4:22
10. Pleonexia 6:59
11. Gimme Gimme Gimme (ABBA Cover) 4:29

Durée totale : 50:13

IDOL OF FEAR (Experimental Black Metal, Canada) propose le titre "Angel Dust" en écoute sur YouTube. Le nouveau disque Trespasser sort le 11 mars sur Somnolence Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Flayed Horizon (5:24)
2. Angel Dust (5:28)
3. Cheirotonia (5:15)
4. Phantom (4:58)
5. Trespasser (5:15)
6. In the Cold Light of Dawn (4:27)
7. Alone With You (5:12)
8. What You Came to Find (6:18)
9. Endless (3:00)

Durée totale : 45:16

UPIÓR (Symphonic Death Metal, France/Pologne) sortira son premier full-length The Forest That Grieves le 21 mars. On y retrouve notamment le batteur Kévin Paradis. Tracklist :

1 - Act I: We are forsaken
2 - Reality MMXXII
3 - Act II: Life reaps what it sowed
4 - Haunting Memories
5 - Act III: Beyond decay and disease 6 - Dagon Sleeps
7 - Act IV: An absence of light
8 - The Forest That Grieves
9 - Act V: Secret assailant strikes
10 - Neural Decay
11 - Act VI: Bloodstained knowledge 12 - Project Maruta
13 - Act VII: We must escape
14 - Mountains of Madness

NECROM (Death Metal, Ukraine) sortira son premier longue-durée All Paths Are Left Here... le 25 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Dagon [6:14]
2. Fathers Will Feast [4:26]
3. Food For Worms [3:28]
4. The City the Old Ones Built [4:14]
5. The Oldest Horror [4:14]
6. Walls Have Hands [5:28]
7. The Light Has Never Been Here [4:00]
8. Templars Are Coming [4:58]
9. Tomahawk of Bone [3:06]
10. The Woods of Weird West [4:48]

LOST TRIBES OF THE MOON (Doom Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "The Way Station" extrait de son nouvel opus Chapter II: Tales Of Strife, Destiny, And Despair à venir le 25 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Intro - Midian Rising
2. Unleash The Berserkers
3. A Chapter from the Book of Blood
4. Maerlyn's Grapefruit
5. The Man in Black Fled Across the Desert - Part 1
6. The Man in Black Fled Across the Desert - Part 2
7. The Way Station
8. The Drawing Of The Three - The Tale Of Enepsigos:
Part 1: Waxing Moon
Part 2: Full Moon
Part 3: New Moon

WIND OF THE BLACK MOUNTAINS (Black Metal, USA) a réédité sa compilation Summonden by Shadows (2020) ainsi ques ses albums Sing Thou Unholy Servants (1998) et Black Sun Shall Rise au format vinyle chez Funeral Industries et Iniquitous Records.

SURVIVAL INSTINCT (Thrash Metal, Québec) sortira son nouvel EP Fatal Venin le 22 avril via Personal Records. Un extrait, "Fatal Venin", est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Fatal Venin
2. Instinct
3. Night Speed
4. Poser Killer
5. Slow Death

BESNA (Post-Black/Progressive Metal, Slovaquie) sortira son premier long-format Zverstvá le 11 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Ľadovec
2. Zverstvá
3. Fúga
4. Margita
5. Revúca
6. Spev drozda

BOTTLEKOPF (Death 'n Roll, Pologne) propose son nouvel album The Jokes Are Over, sorti le mois dernier sur Wydawnictwo Muzyczne Psycho, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

Intro
Justice
Seven And A Half
My Breath
Silent
Way To Decapitation
Molecule Of Life
Six Six
Guest
The Creeper
Brainwash
Dead Blues
Supplementary
3 Mars 2022

Øksehovud
 Øksehovud
Makt, Høyhet, Herredømme
2021 - Nithstang Productions		   
Author & Punisher
 Author & Punisher
Krüller
2022 - Relapse Records		   
Valais
 Valais
Valais
2022 - Signal Rex		   
Ravenous Death
 Ravenous Death
Visions From the Netherworld
2022 - Memento Mori		   

Dark Funeral
 Dark Funeral
Black Metal - 1993 - Suède		   
Watain
 Watain
Black Metal - 1998 - Suède		   
