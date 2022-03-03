»

(Lien direct) LOST TRIBES OF THE MOON (Doom Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "The Way Station" extrait de son nouvel opus Chapter II: Tales Of Strife, Destiny, And Despair à venir le 25 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Intro - Midian Rising

2. Unleash The Berserkers

3. A Chapter from the Book of Blood

4. Maerlyn's Grapefruit

5. The Man in Black Fled Across the Desert - Part 1

6. The Man in Black Fled Across the Desert - Part 2

7. The Way Station

8. The Drawing Of The Three - The Tale Of Enepsigos:

Part 1: Waxing Moon

Part 2: Full Moon

Part 3: New Moon