Les news du 3 Mars 2022
News
|SPILL YOUR GUTS (Blackened Hardcore, Chine/Canada/Russie/Écosse) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Prey On Death" extrait de son nouvel opus The Wrath It Takes prévu le 25 mars via PermCityPunk Records (Russie), Trepanation Recordings (UK) et Graboid Of The Ground Records (Chine). Tracklist :
1. Die Untied
2. Reaper's Toll
3. Lift The Curse
4. Prey On Death
5. Pyrite
6. Blood Soaked Wolves
7. Your Soul is Sick
8. Hollow Carcass
9. Pain Echoes Back
|HYPERIA (Thrash Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le morceau "Prison of The Mind" figurant sur son nouvel album Silhouettes of Horror à paraître le 18 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. Hypnagogia 4:17
02. Intoxication Therapy 4:38
03. Experiment 77 4:28
04. Severed 4:20
05. Prisoner Of The Mind 4:18
06. Terror Serum 4:51
07. Whitecoat 3:31
08. Silhouettes of Horror 3:54
09. Operation Midnight 4:22
10. Pleonexia 6:59
11. Gimme Gimme Gimme (ABBA Cover) 4:29
Durée totale : 50:13
|IDOL OF FEAR (Experimental Black Metal, Canada) propose le titre "Angel Dust" en écoute sur YouTube. Le nouveau disque Trespasser sort le 11 mars sur Somnolence Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Flayed Horizon (5:24)
2. Angel Dust (5:28)
3. Cheirotonia (5:15)
4. Phantom (4:58)
5. Trespasser (5:15)
6. In the Cold Light of Dawn (4:27)
7. Alone With You (5:12)
8. What You Came to Find (6:18)
9. Endless (3:00)
Durée totale : 45:16
|UPIÓR (Symphonic Death Metal, France/Pologne) sortira son premier full-length The Forest That Grieves le 21 mars. On y retrouve notamment le batteur Kévin Paradis. Tracklist :
1 - Act I: We are forsaken
2 - Reality MMXXII
3 - Act II: Life reaps what it sowed
4 - Haunting Memories
5 - Act III: Beyond decay and disease 6 - Dagon Sleeps
7 - Act IV: An absence of light
8 - The Forest That Grieves
9 - Act V: Secret assailant strikes
10 - Neural Decay
11 - Act VI: Bloodstained knowledge 12 - Project Maruta
13 - Act VII: We must escape
14 - Mountains of Madness
|NECROM (Death Metal, Ukraine) sortira son premier longue-durée All Paths Are Left Here... le 25 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dagon [6:14]
2. Fathers Will Feast [4:26]
3. Food For Worms [3:28]
4. The City the Old Ones Built [4:14]
5. The Oldest Horror [4:14]
6. Walls Have Hands [5:28]
7. The Light Has Never Been Here [4:00]
8. Templars Are Coming [4:58]
9. Tomahawk of Bone [3:06]
10. The Woods of Weird West [4:48]
|LOST TRIBES OF THE MOON (Doom Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "The Way Station" extrait de son nouvel opus Chapter II: Tales Of Strife, Destiny, And Despair à venir le 25 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Intro - Midian Rising
2. Unleash The Berserkers
3. A Chapter from the Book of Blood
4. Maerlyn's Grapefruit
5. The Man in Black Fled Across the Desert - Part 1
6. The Man in Black Fled Across the Desert - Part 2
7. The Way Station
8. The Drawing Of The Three - The Tale Of Enepsigos:
Part 1: Waxing Moon
Part 2: Full Moon
Part 3: New Moon
|WIND OF THE BLACK MOUNTAINS (Black Metal, USA) a réédité sa compilation Summonden by Shadows (2020) ainsi ques ses albums Sing Thou Unholy Servants (1998) et Black Sun Shall Rise au format vinyle chez Funeral Industries et Iniquitous Records.
|SURVIVAL INSTINCT (Thrash Metal, Québec) sortira son nouvel EP Fatal Venin le 22 avril via Personal Records. Un extrait, "Fatal Venin", est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Fatal Venin
2. Instinct
3. Night Speed
4. Poser Killer
5. Slow Death
|BESNA (Post-Black/Progressive Metal, Slovaquie) sortira son premier long-format Zverstvá le 11 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Ľadovec
2. Zverstvá
3. Fúga
4. Margita
5. Revúca
6. Spev drozda
|BOTTLEKOPF (Death 'n Roll, Pologne) propose son nouvel album The Jokes Are Over, sorti le mois dernier sur Wydawnictwo Muzyczne Psycho, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
Intro
Justice
Seven And A Half
My Breath
Silent
Way To Decapitation
Molecule Of Life
Six Six
Guest
The Creeper
Brainwash
Dead Blues
Supplementary
