Les news du 4 Mars 2022
Les news du 4 Mars 2022 Besieged - Lord Belial - Pestilength - Armory - Celestial Season - Harmoniaq - Aparthiva Raktadhara - Hagalas - Terzij De Horde - The Defaced - Messora - Vigilante
|BESIEGED (Thrash, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Violence Beyond All Reason au mois de mai sur Unspeakable Axe Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Last Chance" :
|LORD BELIAL (Black/Death mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rapture qui sortira le 27 mai via Hammerheart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Legion
2. On A Throne Of Souls
3. Rapture Of Belial
4. Destruction
5. Belie All Gods
6. Evil Incarnate
7. Lux Luciferi
8. Infinite Darkness And Death
9. Alpha And Omega
10. Lamentations
|PESTILENGTH (Death/Black/Doom, Espagne) offre son nouvel opus Basom Gryphos en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 7 mars via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Tamm
2. Engtlant Suhb
3. Phorme
4. Thelegm
5. Tephra Codex
6. Exertion
7. Chrome
8. Vexed
|ARMORY (Speed Metal, Suède) propose en écoute le morceau "Deep Space Encounter" extrait de son nouvel album Mercurion à venir le 22 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Message From The Stars
2. Journey Into Infinity
3. Transneptunic Flight
4. The Hunters From Beyond
5. Deep Space Encounter
6. Void Prison
7. Wormhole Escape
8. Music From The Spheres
9. Event Horizon
|CELESTIAL SEASON (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouveau disque Mysterium I le 25 avril chez Burning World Records. Tracklist :
1. Black Water Mirrors
2. The Golden Light of Late Day
3. Sundown Transcends Us
4. This Glorious Summer
5. Endgame
6. All That Is Known
7. Mysterium
|HARMONIAQ (Blackened Death/Thrash, Canada) a dévoilé le titre "A Calamity Unforetold" figurant sur son nouvel EP The Forest of Torment dont la sortie est programmée pour le 30 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. The Forest of Torment
2. Warmageddon
3. Death Knell
4. A Calamity Unforetold
5. The Void
|APARTHIVA RAKTADHARA (Black/Death, Inde) sortira son premier long-format Adyapeeth Maranasamhita (আদ্যাপীঠ মরণসংহিতা) le 20 mai via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Noumenal Wings Of Uncreation Hover Over The Excrements of Sunyata [5:59]
2. Obsidian Noose Of Naag-Paash: Ominous Ophidian Astra [5:50]
3. Gnostic Arousal Of Shava Lingam [6:17]
4. Omnicidal Samshan-Pyre Of Kaalkutha [4:40]
5. Drowning Into The Vitriolic Waters Of Atavistic Nidra [5:24]
6. Nada of Creation Collapses Onto Primal Bindu [5:58]
|HAGALAS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Destination:Genocide" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP As A Unit à paraître le 4 avril sur Invers Records.
|TERZIJ DE HORDE (Post-Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus In One of These, I Am Your Enemy le 8 avril chez Consouling Sounds (LP/CD) et Tartarus Records (K7). Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Cheiron
2. In One of These, I Am Your Enemy
3. Precipice
|THE DEFACED (Groove/Thrash, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Wreck" issu de son nouvel album Charlatans qui sort ce jour via ViciSolum Productions. Tracklist :
01. Monochromatic Void
02. Bleeding Ore
03. Charlatan
04. Celestial Display
05. Gilded Hands
06. Son of the Sun
07. Wreck
08. Enter the Stage
09. Fangs
10. No More Diamonds
|MESSORA (Progressive Death Metal, Québec) a posté une reprise de "Closer" de Nine Inch Nails tiré de son single Forever as I Beg sorti fin 2021.
|Le one-mand band VIGILANTE (Oppressive Thrash Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Gemini Split" extrait de son double-album Opacities qui sort le 18 mars en physique et numérique sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
- The Boots, the Gloves and the Knife
- Not Human
- Used Condoms Park
- Vermindevourer
- Home Teen Prostitute 24/7
- Amateurish Reprisals
- Death Tempo at Bleach Cafe
- The Gemini Split
- Post Scriptum (Part 1 to 8)
|
