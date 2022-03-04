chargement...

Valais
 Valais - Valais (C)
Par Jessica Albator		   
Author & Punisher
 Author & Punisher - Krüller (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Chemin de haine
 Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Ch... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Wapentake
 Wapentake - Vestiges (C)
Par iormungand		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Règne des morts (C)
Par iormungand		   
Arkha Sva
 Arkha Sva - Donusdogama: En... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Ulvegr
 Ulvegr - The Call of Glacia... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Blutfahne / Norrhem
 Blutfahne / Norrhem - The P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptum
 Cryptum - Vile Emergence (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 28 Février 2022
 Les news du 28 Février 2022... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - The Broken Seal (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Harkonen
 Harkonen - Shake Harder Boy (C)
Par BBB		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 24 Février 2022
 Les news du 24 Février 2022... (N)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 4 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 4 Mars 2022 Pestilength - Armory - Celestial Season - Harmoniaq - Aparthiva Raktadhara - Hagalas - Terzij De Horde - The Defaced - Messora - Vigilante
»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENGTH (Death/Black/Doom, Espagne) offre son nouvel opus Basom Gryphos en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 7 mars via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

1. Tamm
2. Engtlant Suhb
3. Phorme
4. Thelegm
5. Tephra Codex
6. Exertion
7. Chrome
8. Vexed

»
(Lien direct)
ARMORY (Speed Metal, Suède) propose en écoute le morceau "Deep Space Encounter" extrait de son nouvel album Mercurion à venir le 22 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Message From The Stars
2. Journey Into Infinity
3. Transneptunic Flight
4. The Hunters From Beyond
5. Deep Space Encounter
6. Void Prison
7. Wormhole Escape
8. Music From The Spheres
9. Event Horizon

»
(Lien direct)
CELESTIAL SEASON (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouveau disque Mysterium I le 25 avril chez Burning World Records. Tracklist :

1. Black Water Mirrors
2. The Golden Light of Late Day
3. Sundown Transcends Us
4. This Glorious Summer
5. Endgame
6. All That Is Known
7. Mysterium

»
(Lien direct)
HARMONIAQ (Blackened Death/Thrash, Canada) a dévoilé le titre "A Calamity Unforetold" figurant sur son nouvel EP The Forest of Torment dont la sortie est programmée pour le 30 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. The Forest of Torment
2. Warmageddon
3. Death Knell
4. A Calamity Unforetold
5. The Void

»
(Lien direct)
APARTHIVA RAKTADHARA (Black/Death, Inde) sortira son premier long-format Adyapeeth Maranasamhita (আদ্যাপীঠ মরণসংহিতা) le 20 mai via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Noumenal Wings Of Uncreation Hover Over The Excrements of Sunyata [5:59]
2. Obsidian Noose Of Naag-Paash: Ominous Ophidian Astra [5:50]
3. Gnostic Arousal Of Shava Lingam [6:17]
4. Omnicidal Samshan-Pyre Of Kaalkutha [4:40]
5. Drowning Into The Vitriolic Waters Of Atavistic Nidra [5:24]
6. Nada of Creation Collapses Onto Primal Bindu [5:58]

»
(Lien direct)
HAGALAS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Destination:Genocide" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP As A Unit à paraître le 4 avril sur Invers Records.

»
(Lien direct)
TERZIJ DE HORDE (Post-Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus In One of These, I Am Your Enemy le 8 avril chez Consouling Sounds (LP/CD) et Tartarus Records (K7). Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Cheiron
2. In One of These, I Am Your Enemy
3. Precipice

»
(Lien direct)
THE DEFACED (Groove/Thrash, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Wreck" issu de son nouvel album Charlatans qui sort ce jour via ViciSolum Productions. Tracklist :

01. Monochromatic Void
02. Bleeding Ore
03. Charlatan
04. Celestial Display
05. Gilded Hands
06. Son of the Sun
07. Wreck
08. Enter the Stage
09. Fangs
10. No More Diamonds

»
(Lien direct)
MESSORA (Progressive Death Metal, Québec) a posté une reprise de "Closer" de Nine Inch Nails tiré de son single Forever as I Beg sorti fin 2021.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-mand band VIGILANTE (Oppressive Thrash Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Gemini Split" extrait de son double-album Opacities qui sort le 18 mars en physique et numérique sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

- The Boots, the Gloves and the Knife
- Not Human
- Used Condoms Park
- Vermindevourer
- Home Teen Prostitute 24/7
- Amateurish Reprisals
- Death Tempo at Bleach Cafe
- The Gemini Split

- Post Scriptum (Part 1 to 8)
Thrasho Keyser
4 Mars 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
