Les news du 5 Mars 2022
|GOLGOTHAN REMAINS (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque Adorned In Ruin le 1er avril chez Brilliant Emperor Records (LP et K7) et Sentient Ruin Laboratories (CD). Tracklist :
1. Veneration of Carnal Blasphemy
2. A Shrouded Longing for Promethean Fire
3. Wandering Through Chambers of Deathlike Void
4. Opulent Incarnation of Persevering Torment
5. The Malign Hordes of Abhorrence
6. Forgotten Lores of Hatred and Bloodshed
7. ...Of Morbid Blood and Serpent Skins
8. Void II: Towards the Joyless Elysium
9. On Lifeless Wings of Malice
|MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell, USA) offre une vidéo pour le titre "Szex Witchery" issu de son nouvel opus Let There Be Witchery paru hier via Metal Blade. Tracklist :
01. Telepathic Nightmare
02. Frothing Foulness
03. In Sinful Secrecy
04. Nocturnal Molestation
05. More Torment
06. Let There Be Sodomy
07. Devil Virgin
08. Snake Obsession
09. Villainy Wretched Villainy
10. Szex Witchery
|CONTINUUM OF XUL (Death Metal, Italie) propose à cette adresse le morceau "I Shall Be Thy Lord" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP Falling Into Damnation dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 mai en auto-production.
|LUCIFER'S CHILD (Black Metal, Grèce) a posté le titre "Nova Tenebris" issu du split Under Satan's Wrath avec Mystifier prévu le 25 mars sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Mystifier - Death Beyond Holy Creation
2. Mystifier - Under Inhumane Evil Spells
3. Mystifier - Worship Her (Samael cover)
4. Lucifer's Child - Satan's Wrath
5. Lucifer's Child - Nova Tenebris
6. Lucifer's Child - Enter the Eternal Fire (Bathory cover)
|AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) a posté le morceau "Winds of the Wanderer" figurant sur son nouveau disque Pilgrimage à paraître le 31 mars chez The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. The Turning Away
2. In the Chapel of One Spirit
3. Threefold Resurrection
4. Winds of the Wanderer
5. A Brother to the Stars
6. Hallowed Bloodline
7. The Moon and Her Consort
8. Kingdom
|KATHAROS (Symphonic Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Of Lineages Long Forgotten May le 13 mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Those Hornclad
2. Feigned Retreat
3. Of Lineages Long Forgotten
4. The World Serpent's Marrow
5. Lay Yersinian Siege
6. I Waged War
7. Most Dread Portent
|INHUMAN CONDITION (Death Metal avec trois ex-Massacre, USA) sortira son nouvel album Fearsick le 15 juillet sur Listenable Insanity Records.
|ANATOMIA (Death/Doom, Japon) et UNDERGANG (Death Metal, Danemark) vont sortir un split le 15 avril chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Anatomia - Total Darkness [11:55]
2. Anatomia - Bound to Death [4:19]
3. Undergang - Helt til rotterne [4:14]
4. Undergang - I dit stiveste pus [4:50]
5. Undergang - Taksidermi [4:27]
|TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée L'inizio di un Incubo le 3 mai via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Quella è la Villa
02. Ultima Tomba
03. Necrofilia
04. L'Imbalsamazione Dell'Amore
05. Brucia Strega!
06. I Morti Richiamati in Vita
07. Il Killer del Rasoio
08. Sporca, Lurida, Puttana
09. Orrore Nel Castello del Barone
10. Dèmoni
11. L'inizio di un Incubo
|CAUCHEMAR (Heavy/Doom, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Rosa Mystica le 16 mai sur Temple of Mystery Records. En attendant, vous pouvez écouter le titre "La sorcière" sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Jour de colère [6:07]
2. Rouge sang [3:05]
3. Notre–Dame–sous–Terre [5:37]
4. Danger de nuit [4:43]
5. Rosa mystica [5:19]
6. Le tombeau de l'aube [2:44]
7. Volcan [5:12]
8. La sorcière [5:55]
|DAY 40 (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Slaves".
|VITAL SPIRIT (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Still as the Night, Cold as the Wind le 6 mai chez Vendetta Records et Hidden Tribe. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Blood and Smoke
2. Bad Hand
3. Dawn of Liberty
4. The Long Walk
5. Withering Fire
6. Saccharine Sky
7. White Eyes
8. Lord of the Plains
|MESHUGGAH (Modern Technical Progressive Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "Light The Shortening Fuse" extrait de son nouvel opus Immutable à venir le 1er avril via Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :
01. Broken Cog
02. The Abysmal Eye
03. Light The Shortening Fuse
04. Phantoms
05. Ligature Marks
06. God He Sees In Mirrors
07. They Move Below
08. Kaleidoscope
09. Black Cathedral
10. I Am That Thirst
11. The Faultless
12. Armies Of The Preposterous
13. Past Tense
|ALGAION (Black Metal, Suisse) va rééditer son premier album Oimai Algeiou le 22 avril sur Shadow Records aux formats CD et K7. La version LP sortira le 18 septembre. Tracklist :
1. Venenum Homonitatis (intro)
2. Natrices Educati
3. Heosphoros
4. In Aede Dolorium
5. On the Reach of Zaphonia
6. Kratos
7. The Last Delusion
|SEPTICFLESH (Death Metal Orchestral) vient de dévoiler un premier single, intitulé Hierophant, en prélude de la sortie future de leur nouvel album Modern Primitiv prévue pour le vingt mai deux mille vingt deux pour le compte de Nuclear Blast Records. Un clip a été tourné pour l'occasion:
|TOOL (Metal Progressif) À l'occasion des trente ans de la sortie du premier EP Opiate, Tool nous propose une nouvelle version du titre éponyme, intitulé Opiate². Cette version, inédite mais fréquemment jouée en concerts, fera l'objet d'un clip qui sortira en version Blu-Ray et dans un coffret le dix huit mars deux mille vingt deux.
