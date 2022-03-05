chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
142 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Cryptworm
 Cryptworm - Reeking Gunk Of... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Wapentake
 Wapentake - Vestiges (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Valais
 Valais - Valais (C)
Par Jessica Albator		   
Author & Punisher
 Author & Punisher - Krüller (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Chemin de haine
 Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Ch... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Règne des morts (C)
Par iormungand		   
Arkha Sva
 Arkha Sva - Donusdogama: En... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Ulvegr
 Ulvegr - The Call of Glacia... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Blutfahne / Norrhem
 Blutfahne / Norrhem - The P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptum
 Cryptum - Vile Emergence (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 28 Février 2022
 Les news du 28 Février 2022... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - The Broken Seal (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Harkonen
 Harkonen - Shake Harder Boy (C)
Par BBB		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 24 Février 2022
 Les news du 24 Février 2022... (N)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 5 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 5 Mars 2022 Heart Attack - Golgothan Remains - Midnight - Continuum of Xul - Lucifer's Child - Aethyrick - Katharos - Inhuman Condition - Anatomia - Undergang - Tenebro - Cauchemar - Day 40 - Vital Spirit - Meshuggah - Algaion - Septicflesh - Tool
»
(Lien direct)
HEART ATTACK (Thrash Moderne / Groove Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Negative Sun qui sortira le 6 juin via Atomic Fire Records. "Wings Of Judgement" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
GOLGOTHAN REMAINS (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque Adorned In Ruin le 1er avril chez Brilliant Emperor Records (LP et K7) et Sentient Ruin Laboratories (CD). Tracklist :

1. Veneration of Carnal Blasphemy
2. A Shrouded Longing for Promethean Fire
3. Wandering Through Chambers of Deathlike Void
4. Opulent Incarnation of Persevering Torment
5. The Malign Hordes of Abhorrence
6. Forgotten Lores of Hatred and Bloodshed
7. ...Of Morbid Blood and Serpent Skins
8. Void II: Towards the Joyless Elysium
9. On Lifeless Wings of Malice

»
(Lien direct)
MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell, USA) offre une vidéo pour le titre "Szex Witchery" issu de son nouvel opus Let There Be Witchery paru hier via Metal Blade. Tracklist :

01. Telepathic Nightmare
02. Frothing Foulness
03. In Sinful Secrecy
04. Nocturnal Molestation
05. More Torment
06. Let There Be Sodomy
07. Devil Virgin
08. Snake Obsession
09. Villainy Wretched Villainy
10. Szex Witchery

»
(Lien direct)
CONTINUUM OF XUL (Death Metal, Italie) propose à cette adresse le morceau "I Shall Be Thy Lord" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP Falling Into Damnation dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 mai en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFER'S CHILD (Black Metal, Grèce) a posté le titre "Nova Tenebris" issu du split Under Satan's Wrath avec Mystifier prévu le 25 mars sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Mystifier - Death Beyond Holy Creation
2. Mystifier - Under Inhumane Evil Spells
3. Mystifier - Worship Her (Samael cover)
4. Lucifer's Child - Satan's Wrath
5. Lucifer's Child - Nova Tenebris
6. Lucifer's Child - Enter the Eternal Fire (Bathory cover)

»
(Lien direct)
AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) a posté le morceau "Winds of the Wanderer" figurant sur son nouveau disque Pilgrimage à paraître le 31 mars chez The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. The Turning Away
2. In the Chapel of One Spirit
3. Threefold Resurrection
4. Winds of the Wanderer
5. A Brother to the Stars
6. Hallowed Bloodline
7. The Moon and Her Consort
8. Kingdom

»
(Lien direct)
KATHAROS (Symphonic Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Of Lineages Long Forgotten May le 13 mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Those Hornclad
2. Feigned Retreat
3. Of Lineages Long Forgotten
4. The World Serpent's Marrow
5. Lay Yersinian Siege
6. I Waged War
7. Most Dread Portent

»
(Lien direct)
INHUMAN CONDITION (Death Metal avec trois ex-Massacre, USA) sortira son nouvel album Fearsick le 15 juillet sur Listenable Insanity Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ANATOMIA (Death/Doom, Japon) et UNDERGANG (Death Metal, Danemark) vont sortir un split le 15 avril chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Anatomia - Total Darkness [11:55]
2. Anatomia - Bound to Death [4:19]
3. Undergang - Helt til rotterne [4:14]
4. Undergang - I dit stiveste pus [4:50]
5. Undergang - Taksidermi [4:27]

»
(Lien direct)
TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée L'inizio di un Incubo le 3 mai via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Quella è la Villa
02. Ultima Tomba
03. Necrofilia
04. L'Imbalsamazione Dell'Amore
05. Brucia Strega!
06. I Morti Richiamati in Vita
07. Il Killer del Rasoio
08. Sporca, Lurida, Puttana
09. Orrore Nel Castello del Barone
10. Dèmoni
11. L'inizio di un Incubo

»
(Lien direct)
CAUCHEMAR (Heavy/Doom, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Rosa Mystica le 16 mai sur Temple of Mystery Records. En attendant, vous pouvez écouter le titre "La sorcière" sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Jour de colère [6:07]
2. Rouge sang [3:05]
3. Notre–Dame–sous–Terre [5:37]
4. Danger de nuit [4:43]
5. Rosa mystica [5:19]
6. Le tombeau de l'aube [2:44]
7. Volcan [5:12]
8. La sorcière [5:55]

»
(Lien direct)
DAY 40 (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Slaves".

»
(Lien direct)
VITAL SPIRIT (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Still as the Night, Cold as the Wind le 6 mai chez Vendetta Records et Hidden Tribe. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Blood and Smoke
2. Bad Hand
3. Dawn of Liberty
4. The Long Walk
5. Withering Fire
6. Saccharine Sky
7. White Eyes
8. Lord of the Plains

»
(Lien direct)
MESHUGGAH (Modern Technical Progressive Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "Light The Shortening Fuse" extrait de son nouvel opus Immutable à venir le 1er avril via Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :

01. Broken Cog
02. The Abysmal Eye
03. Light The Shortening Fuse
04. Phantoms
05. Ligature Marks
06. God He Sees In Mirrors
07. They Move Below
08. Kaleidoscope
09. Black Cathedral
10. I Am That Thirst
11. The Faultless
12. Armies Of The Preposterous
13. Past Tense

»
(Lien direct)
ALGAION (Black Metal, Suisse) va rééditer son premier album Oimai Algeiou le 22 avril sur Shadow Records aux formats CD et K7. La version LP sortira le 18 septembre. Tracklist :

1. Venenum Homonitatis (intro)
2. Natrices Educati
3. Heosphoros
4. In Aede Dolorium
5. On the Reach of Zaphonia
6. Kratos
7. The Last Delusion

»
(Lien direct)
SEPTICFLESH (Death Metal Orchestral) vient de dévoiler un premier single, intitulé Hierophant, en prélude de la sortie future de leur nouvel album Modern Primitiv prévue pour le vingt mai deux mille vingt deux pour le compte de Nuclear Blast Records. Un clip a été tourné pour l'occasion:

»
(Lien direct)
TOOL (Metal Progressif) À l'occasion des trente ans de la sortie du premier EP Opiate, Tool nous propose une nouvelle version du titre éponyme, intitulé Opiate². Cette version, inédite mais fréquemment jouée en concerts, fera l'objet d'un clip qui sortira en version Blu-Ray et dans un coffret le dix huit mars deux mille vingt deux.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + Caïn Marchenoir
5 Mars 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Acherontas
 Acherontas
Malocchio ​-​ The Seven Tongues of Δαημων
2022 - Zazen Sounds		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Aethyrick
 Aethyrick
Black Metal - 2016 - Finlande		   
Anatomia
 Anatomia
Death / Doom Metal - 2002 - Japon		   
Cauchemar
 Cauchemar
Doom trad' - 2007 - Canada		   
Golgothan Remains
 Golgothan Remains
Death Metal - 2015 - Australie		   
Heart Attack
 Heart Attack
Thrash Moderne / Groove Metal - 2006 - France		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah
Metal progressif - 1987 - Suède		   
Midnight
 Midnight
Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell - 2003 - Etats-Unis		   
Septicflesh
 Septicflesh
Death Metal Orchestral - 1990 - Grèce		   
Tool
 Tool
Metal Progressif - Etats-Unis		   
Undergang
 Undergang
Death Metal - 2008 - Danemark		   
Acherontas
Malocchio ​-​ The Seven Ton...
Lire la chronique
Cryptworm
Reeking Gunk Of Abhorrence ...
Lire la chronique
Øksehovud
Makt, Høyhet, Herredømme
Lire la chronique
Ravenous Death
Visions From the Netherworld
Lire la chronique
Valais
Valais
Lire la chronique
Author & Punisher
Krüller
Lire la chronique
Pogo Car Crash Control
Tête Blême
Lire la chronique
Sakrifiss dans "Le Secret des Dieux".
Lire le podcast
Cryptum
Vile Emergence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Blutfahne / Norrhem
The Path Of Elite (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Bloodlet
Three Humid Nights In The C...
Lire la chronique
Ysyry Mollvün
Ysyry Mollvün
Lire la chronique
Steven Wilson
Hand. Cannot. Erase.
Lire la chronique
Plague Years
Circle Of Darkness
Lire la chronique
Earth
A Bureaucratic Desire for E...
Lire la chronique
Anachoret
Syndrom
Lire la chronique
Lvcifyre
The Broken Seal
Lire la chronique
Angelblast
Throne Of Ashes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vile Apparition / Miscreance
Vile Apparition / Miscreanc...
Lire la chronique
Harkonen
Shake Harder Boy
Lire la chronique
Apocryphetic
Heir To The Cosmos
Lire la chronique
Hangman's Chair
A Loner
Lire la chronique
Immolation
Acts Of God
Lire la chronique
Vastatum
Mercurial States of Revelation
Lire la chronique
Pensées Nocturnes
Douce Fange
Lire la chronique
Grief Symposium
Monolithic Dark Metal (Démo)
Lire la chronique
The True Werwolf / Druadan Forest
Split (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Atlantean Kodex
The Pnakotic Demos (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Altar Blood
From the Darkest Chasms
Lire la chronique
Star One
Revel In Time
Lire la chronique