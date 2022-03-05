»

(Lien direct) GOLGOTHAN REMAINS (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque Adorned In Ruin le 1er avril chez Brilliant Emperor Records (LP et K7) et Sentient Ruin Laboratories (CD). Tracklist :



1. Veneration of Carnal Blasphemy

2. A Shrouded Longing for Promethean Fire

3. Wandering Through Chambers of Deathlike Void

4. Opulent Incarnation of Persevering Torment

5. The Malign Hordes of Abhorrence

6. Forgotten Lores of Hatred and Bloodshed

7. ...Of Morbid Blood and Serpent Skins

8. Void II: Towards the Joyless Elysium

9. On Lifeless Wings of Malice



