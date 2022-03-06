Les news du 6 Mars 2022
News
Les news du 6 Mars 2022 Revenant Marquis - Vampyric Tyrant
|REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Milk Teeth le 7 juin prochain sur Death Prayer Records.
|VAMPYRIC TYRANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a sorti le 3 mars dernier son premier album intitulé Schwarze Schwingen via Mortal Rite Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Schwarze Schwingen
02. Rückkehr
03. Ich Bin Dein Tod
04. Tal Der Finsternis
05. Blut Fordert Blut
06. Die Saat Der Nacht
