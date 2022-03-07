Les news du 7 Mars 2022
Les news du 7 Mars 2022 Drawn And Quartered
|DRAWN AND QUARTERED (Death Metal, USA) réédite ses albums Extermination Revelry (2003) et Return of the Black Death (2004) au format CD sur Krucyator Productions.
