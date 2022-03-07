chargement...

Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - Thanatotic ... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Pallbearer
 Pallbearer - Forgotten Days (C)
Par Holmy		   
Cryptworm
 Cryptworm - Reeking Gunk Of... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Wapentake
 Wapentake - Vestiges (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Valais
 Valais - Valais (C)
Par Jessica Albator		   
Author & Punisher
 Author & Punisher - Krüller (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Chemin de haine
 Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Ch... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Règne des morts (C)
Par iormungand		   
Arkha Sva
 Arkha Sva - Donusdogama: En... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Ulvegr
 Ulvegr - The Call of Glacia... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Blutfahne / Norrhem
 Blutfahne / Norrhem - The P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptum
 Cryptum - Vile Emergence (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 28 Février 2022
 Les news du 28 Février 2022... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - The Broken Seal (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Harkonen
 Harkonen - Shake Harder Boy (C)
Par BBB		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 24 Février 2022
 Les news du 24 Février 2022... (N)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 7 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 7 Mars 2022 Drawn And Quartered
»
(Lien direct)
DRAWN AND QUARTERED (Death Metal, USA) réédite ses albums Extermination Revelry (2003) et Return of the Black Death (2004) au format CD sur Krucyator Productions.
Thrasho Keyser
7 Mars 2022

