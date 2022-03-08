»

(Lien direct) PILLAGING VILLAGERS (Crossover Thrash/Folk, USA) a posté à cette adresse son premier full-length éponyme à paraître le 11 mars. Tracklist :



1. Wretched of the Earth

2. We Remember

3. The Count

4. The Bishop

5. The Emperor

6. The Crisis

7. Voices in the Sky

8. Burn the Monastery

9. Smash the Factory

10. Ready to Die

11. Crush the Enemy

12. Freedom is Ours