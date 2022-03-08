BLACK FUCKING CANCER (Black Metal, USA) sera de retour le 18 mars prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Procreate Inverse à paraître chez Sentient Ruin Laboratories. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Obscene Lusting Dagger" :
PILLAGING VILLAGERS (Crossover Thrash/Folk, USA) a posté à cette adresse son premier full-length éponyme à paraître le 11 mars. Tracklist :
1. Wretched of the Earth
2. We Remember
3. The Count
4. The Bishop
5. The Emperor
6. The Crisis
7. Voices in the Sky
8. Burn the Monastery
9. Smash the Factory
10. Ready to Die
11. Crush the Enemy
12. Freedom is Ours
